Transitions

Obituaries

Paul Repath

Paul Repath, 79, of Alpena passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2017, at his home. Paul was born to the late Ambrose and Vivian (Edwards) Repath on February 5, 1938 in Lake Linden, MI. On December 17, 1960, he married Gillian E. Edwards. She preceded him in death on March 8, 2017.

Paul graduated from Northern Michigan University, received his Master’s Degree from Central Michigan University and taught math for St. Johns Public Schools until his retirement in 1992. While working full time, he attended Cooley Law School in Lansing and received his Juris Doctor degree in 1982. During the summers, Paul and his family would spend time in Mackinaw City where he was a captain for the Arnold Line Ferry Company transporting visitors to Mackinaw Island. He was a people person, loved the Great Lakes, the Green Bay Packers and most recently has enjoyed his new hobby of photography, but most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, Jaedyn.

Surviving are his 2 children, Andrew (Rosane) Repath, Lisa (Bob) Wissmiller; grandchildrd, Jaedyn, Keith, Jessica; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Heather and David Donovan; and a brother David Edwards.

Memorial visitation will take place at the Bannan Funeral Home in Alpena MI on Saturday, December 16, 2017 from 12 noon until time of the memorial service at 2 p.m. with the Very Reverend William J. McClure, Jr. officiating. Memorials may be made to Sparrow Hospital Neonatal Unit, U of M Pediatric Oncology Department or the Huron Humane Society.

Mahlon M. Nichols

Mahlon M. Nichols, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 25, 2017 in St. Johns, Michigan. Born January 15, 1927 to Frank and Beatrice (Longcor) Nichols, Mahlon graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns before enlisting in the Navy. At the end of the war while aboard the USS Idaho, Mahlon was present for the surrender of the Imperial Japense troops in Tokyo Harbor. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion in Weidman, MI and a member of the Bath American Legion as well. Mahlon was a lifelong farmer who also worked for 31 years for Sears and Roebuck in the Greater Lansing area. Along with raising their five children, Mahlon and his wife Lois opened their home to 11 foreign exchange students from 5 countries, as well as hosting many nieces and nephews for summers on the farm. Mahlon enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, but above all, he is remembered as a good husband, a good dad, and a good grandpa.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 70 years, Lois J. (Smith) Nichols; his children, James (Ronda) Nichols, Kathy (John) Kinkema, Michael (Michelle) Nichols, Joanna (Michael) Shields, and Scott (Candace) Nichols; his 15 grandchildren; and his 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Elizabeth Farrier, Beatrice O’Dell, Donald Nichols, Theressa Nichols, Lloyd Nichols, Onalee Geyer, and Leta Nichols.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, DeWitt Chapel, 205 E. Washington St., DeWitt at 12:00 pm. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jericho Foundation, PO Box 334, Oshtemo, MI 49077 or to the Bath American Legion, Post 412, 5480 Clark Rd., Bath, MI 48808.

Olney “Sonny” Estes

Olney “Sonny” Estes, 92, died on Sunday, November 26, 2017. He was born on September 12, 1925 the son of Frank L. and Dora (Hall) Estes. He was a long-time employee of the U.S. Postal Service.

The family is being served by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home. There will be no services at this time.

Theron John Richards

Theron John Richards, 90, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Saturday, November 25, 2017, at his home.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, with Rev. Ellen Zienert officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 27, 2017 4 – 8 P.M. at the funeral home. Military honors will be provided by the St. Johns Honor Guard VFW Post #4113 and the US Navy.

Theron was born in Perrinton, Michigan on September 5, 1927, the son of John and Ina (Bailey) Richards. He graduated from Fulton High School with the class of 1945. On May 4, 1946 he married Doloris Joy Litwiller in Boston, MA. Theron served his country in U.S. Navy during WWII. He retired from Oldsmobile in 1986 after 36 years of service. He was the superintendent of the die division of Oldsmobile. Theron enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and was an excellent wood worker and carver. He was a member of First Methodist Church St. Johns, MI. and was a member of the Masonic Lodge #105 in St. Johns, MI.

Theron is survived by his wife, Doloris Richards, of St. Johns, MI; daughter Patricia Litwiller, of Kalamazoo, MI; son, Rodney and Karen Richards, of Ovid, MI; three grandchildren Joshua, and Jennifer Foote, Tod Richards, Casey Foote, and two great grandchildren, Elise and Tyler. He was predeceased by his parents, a son who was a twin, Randy, 1 sister, Beulah Hunt, and a brother, Harold Richards.

Memorials may be made to Charity of the Donor’s Choice. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Alta Catherine Reed

Alta Catherine Reed, age 95, of Lansing, MI passed away Friday, November 24, 2017 at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI. Alta has gone on to find Ivan. Finally, the two will be together again where there will be plenty of deer to hunt, fish to catch and morels to pick.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Alta was born in Custer, MI on March 8, 1922 the daughter of George and Alta Catherine (Heyse) Mallison. She was the Valedictorian of her class of 1939 at Custer High School and resided most of her life in DeWitt Township. Alta married Levi Ivan Reed on April 18, 1941 in Lansing. Ivan passed away on January 5, 2005.

Alta and Ivan owned and operated Reeds Standard Service in Valley Farms. She was also the Supervisor and Treasurer of DeWitt Township for many years. Also, Alta was a County Commissioner, held her Realtor License, was a Notary Public and held many other offices over the years. She was active with the Republican Party. Alta was always persistent and kept very busy. She was a published author and a member writing at the Ledge. Alta was a longtime and dedicated member of Gunnisonville Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son Donald and Cindy Reed of DeWitt, MI; son Robert and Sharon Reed of West Union, SC; daughter Linda and Lee Hodges of Midland, MI; son Patrick and Lisa Reed of Grand Ledge, MI; son Michael and Jerrel Reed-Towery of Venice, FL; 21 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. Alta was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son William Reed also her siblings.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Gunnisonville Methodist Church. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Marriage licenses filed the week of November 20, 2017

Craig Campbell Hilleary II, 31 of Pagosa Springs, Colorado and Katherine Michelle Green, 26 of Pagosa Springs, Colorado

Chad Robert Balahoski, 39 of Big Rapids and Jennifer Nicole Osborne, 43 of St. Johns

Divorce decrees filed the week of November 6 and 20, 2017

Stanulis, David Michael II and Katherine Elizabeth

Murphy, Michael Wesley and Amy Marie

Ensign, Sarah Katherine and James Edward

De Almeida, Elijhia Sue vs Isreal

Delap, Rebecca and Timmie

Ruiz, Elizabeth and Isac

Coey, Clay Ellison and Aimee J.