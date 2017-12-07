St. Johns Independent





Chamber Member of the Year: Jason Denovich from New Look Computer and Data accepts the award from Ed Bruun, President of the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber names Member Business of the YearCity holds Open HouseWorld renown musicians Join The Mountain Brass – December 16It’s a crime to be hungryChristmas At Paine-Gillam-Scott House MuseumCommunity Fund chugging alongLet the festivities continueCRV holds GEMS meetingCraft Day at the Senior CenterLight Festival Decorating Contest winners namedSleepy Hollow State Park offers snowshoe building workshopsOrtman earns degreeSpring Arbor University announces Fall graduatesBriggs District Library NewsSJPD escorts Hammer in Hand head out of town – an albumVisit the Festival of Lights – an albumSanta Parade – an albumA Look Back -Linotype MachineMaralyn’s Did You Know – FDA warning about bone treatsLetters – Cardio Drummers donate to Foster Closet and the Briggs says thanksObituaries – Bernard “Pete” Vance, Donna Rae Haynes, Betty Juanita FooteMarriage licenses filed the week of November 27, 2017