St. Johns Independent

Chamber Member of the Year: Jason Denovich from New Look Computer and Data accepts the award from Ed Bruun, President of the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.
Latest News
Chamber names Member Business of the Year
City holds Open House
World renown musicians Join The Mountain Brass – December 16
It’s a crime to be hungry
Christmas At Paine-Gillam-Scott House Museum
Community Fund chugging along
More News
Let the festivities continue
CRV holds GEMS meeting
Craft Day at the Senior Center
Light Festival Decorating Contest winners named
Sleepy Hollow State Park offers snowshoe building workshops
Ortman earns degree
Spring Arbor University announces Fall graduates
Briggs District Library News
Features
SJPD escorts Hammer in Hand head out of town – an album
Visit the Festival of Lights – an album
Santa Parade – an album
A Look Back -Linotype Machine
Maralyn’s Did You Know – FDA warning about bone treats
Letters – Cardio Drummers donate to Foster Closet and the Briggs says thanks
Transitions
Obituaries – Bernard “Pete” Vance, Donna Rae Haynes, Betty Juanita Foote
Marriage licenses filed the week of November 27, 2017