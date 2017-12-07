Latest News

Chamber names Member Business of the Year

Each year the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce presents a Chamber Member Business of the Year award. It is given to a Chamber member that is located in Clinton County, has been in business for three or more years, is innovative, committed to community, committed to diversity, has demonstrated perseverance and supports the mission of the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

The 2017 award was recently presented to New Look Computer and Data, and it is owned by Jason Denovich.

Jason is well known for his website expertise, and not too long ago he brought a new look to the Chamber website with a much needed update. He has always been available to the Chamber weather its instructing them on how to boost Facebook posts or speaking at a Chamber luncheon to members about using social media. He also lends his technical expertise to the St. Johns Mint Festival Pageant every year.

Through his business he has helped the City of St. Johns and the PSD/DDA with their Facebook and Internet needs including promotion of such events like the Mint Festival Car Show, Beverage Tent and the Festival of Lights that is held during the Santa Parade of Lights.

Jason is involved in many events and boards in the community and he has a great interest in promoting the community though groups like the St. Johns Thinkers and Doers that he helped create.

Jason has been on the Library Board since September of 2015. During that time he assisted with the development of the Library’s first strategic plan and the conversion of the Library from a City department to a District Library. He serves on the Library’s Marketing Committee and has assisted with and has made recommendations on several technology projects/upgrades.

Jason also sits on the Wilson Center Advisory Committee, the Greater Lansing Arts Council Placemaking Committee, the St. Johns Area Community Fund and is a member of the Clinton County Economic Alliance.

New Look Computer and Data is an important member of the Chamber and Jason Denovich is a valued resource for our community.

City holds Open House

The City of St. Johns held an open house for City Manager Jon Stoppels and Police Chief David Kirk on Tuesday, December 5. This event took place at the Depot and was intended to provide an opportunity for residents and business owners to meet and greet the new city manager and police chief.



Chief Kirk is shown here with his wife, Heather.



City Manager Stoppels is joined by his wife, Barb McKessy.

World renown musicians Join The Mountain Brass – December 16

When was the last time you had a chance to hear and/or see someone who was the best in the world at what they do?

You will have that opportunity on Saturday, December 16 when the elite brass band, the “Mountain Town Brass,” present their holiday concert, “A Winter’s Night with Steven and Misa Mead.” The concert will be held in the beautiful historic Wilson Center Auditorium and will feature, direct from the UK, Steven Mead and his wife Misa, world-renowned euphonium players. The concert will start at 7:00 p.m.

Steven Mead needs no introduction to brass enthusiasts around the world, as his playing and teaching have become known to virtually all who have a love for the instrument known as the euphonium. Considered by many to be the best euphonium player in the world, Steven is in demand the world over with over 75 solo performances a year, plus his many engagements as a clinician, teacher and adjudicator.

“The first time I saw him perform, I was a young budding musician,” says Travis Scott, Mountain Town Brass conductor. “The experience changed my life forever. He has that affect on people.” Steven is known for his beautiful sound and technical prowess – a performer to be remembered.

Steven will be performing with his amazing wife, Misa Mead, also a virtuoso euphonium performer originally from Kumamoto, Japan. Misa is highly respected in her own right as an elite musician having won many competitions and awards worldwide. Her debut CD “Journey” was released to great critical acclaim. Misa is also active as a freelance composer and orchestrator – she is in demand around the world.

Steven and Misa began playing duets virtually as soon as they met in 2013. Their first album, “Love’s Joy” released earlier this year, has met with critical acclaim. They were married in March of 2014 and currently reside in Manchester, England.

“A Winter’s Night” will also feature several holiday favorites including Leroy Anderson’s “A Christmas Festival” along with Mel Torme’s “The Christmas Song.” The great “Mountain Town Brass,” which is made up of some of the best brass players from around the state, along with the phenomenal soloists, along with a wonderful varied program, all add up to a concert you won’t want to miss.

A free will offering will be taken with all the proceeds going towards the continual renovations of the Wilson Center Auditorium and to the Mountain Town Brass operational expenses. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The Wilson Center Auditorium is located at 101 W. Cass St. in downtown St. Johns, just south of the courthouse.

It’s a crime to be hungry

The annual Fill A Cop Car event is this Saturday, December 9 from 10 am – 2 pm. Law Enforcement officers throughout Clinton County will be asking for your help. The goal is to fill the cop cars with groceries. Officers will be at your local grocery stores with the purpose of helping to fill our local food banks with non-perishable food items.

Police Officers chose their profession so that they can help others. During this time of year they often experience families in need, but they don’t have the ability to help directly. By filling the cop cars, they can see to it that those who need a helping hand can get it. They are asking that you purchase an extra item or two and help them help those who are less fortunate. The back seats of the patrol vehicles are usually used to transport people that have run afoul of the law. Help them put them to good use.

Officers will be at the following locations in Clinton County:

– Kroger, 900 S. Business 127, St. Johns

– Wal-Mart, 1165 Superior Drive, St. Johns

– Bath Township Hall, 14480 Webster Road, Bath

– Montecello’s Market, 16912 Marsh Road, Bath

– Village Food Pride, 501 S. Main Street, Ovid

All food collected at these locations will be donated to the food banks at The Basic Needs Center and Redeemer United Methodist Church in DeWitt. The officers of the St. Johns Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Bath Township Police Department, and Ovid Police Department appreciate your generosity during this holiday season.

Christmas At Paine-Gillam-Scott House Museum

The museum’s outside decorations are especially beautiful this year. The 1920’s child’s cutter sled on the porch has been in hiding in the Carriage House for years. Some new old artifacts are also on display inside the house.

Plan to visit Wednesdays 2-6:30 pm, Saturdays 1-4 pm and Sundays 1-4 pm and see the large variety of Christmas themed artifacts. The 2017 Exhibit “Early Transportation and Fashion” is also on display.

The Museum will close for the winter Monday, December 18 and reopen in May of 2018. The Museum is located at 106 Maple Street, west of the Courthouse. For further information, please contact the Museum at PGSMuseum@hotmail.com; call 989-224-2894. The website is PGSmuseum.com and events are posted on Facebook.

Community Fund chugging along

St. Johns Area Community Fund disbursed $8,100 this year for a total of $45,000 over its 7 years of grant-making in an effort to make St. Johns a better place for all of us to live, work and play.

From helping “Compassion in Action” provide weekend food backpacks for school kids in need to helping Clinton County Arts Council fund a new mural on the Gil-Roys building, helping here at home is the goal.

Their annual fall fundraising campaign is underway to provide funding for next year’s meaningful projects. You can help with contributions for current operations and grant making. Contributions are tax deductible to the extent provided by law. Write checks to SJACF, PO Box 33, St. Johns, MI 48879, or contribute on-line to our endowment fund at www.sjacf.org.

Yes, your community fund is endowment based too. Our endowment provides a perpetual distribution to be used in our community. In 2017 the endowment provided a meager $2,616. Community Fund Directors recently launched a campaign to attain an endowment of $500,000 supporting perpetual distributions of $20,000 each year, forever. Endowment campaign donor’s gifts range from $200 to $25,000. Since 2016 our Endowment grew from $65,000 to over $270,000 in assets and pledges. We’re more than half way home.

Endowments are a splendid way to show appreciation for the time we’ve spent here. The six geographically diverse Mazzolini siblings recently established The Mazzolini Family Fund to honor their parents and grandparents. According to family spokesman, Dean Mazzolini, “Learning about our community endowment provided us a giving choice that all six of us were comfortable with. We valued the opportunity to remember our fore bearers with a permanent gift, investing in the future well-being of the St. Johns community, every year, forever”.

Curious about gifts that give over and over again, forever? Contact any Director or email them at stjohnsareacommunityfund@gmail.com. We will get you an info packet and pledge card, answer questions and earn your support. Directors include: John Wieber, Cheryl Grueneberg, Ken Perrin, Molly Rustad, Heather Hanover, Tom Irrer, Erin Koenigsknecht, Craig Bishop, John Sirrine, Warren Faloon, Jason Denovich, Alan Harr and Nikole Dunker.