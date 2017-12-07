Let the festivities continue

St Johns Community Band present Annual Christmas Concert on December 8

The St. Johns Community Band will present their annual “Community Christmas Concert” on Friday, December 8 starting at 7:00 p.m. in the beautiful historic Wilson Center Auditorium. This is the 13th straight year that the band has performed at this annual event.

Big Band Holiday Pops coming Saturday, December 9

The Lansing Concert Band “Big Band” jazz ensemble presents their special “Holiday Pops Concert.” This wonderful program will take place on Saturday, December 9 starting at 7:00 p.m. in the beautiful historic Wilson Center Auditorium. Tickets for this special concert will be available at the door for only $10 – Adults, $5 – Seniors and Students. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.

City Pizza Party with Santa is December 15

Join the City of St. Johns in bringing in the holidays this year with our Pizza Party with Santa. It will be held on Friday December 15 from 5:45 to 7:15. The doors open at 5:30. For more information ontact the recreation department at (989)224-8944 ext. 228 or email bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us.

Mint City Singers concert at the Wilson – December 15

Mint City Singers invite you to enjoy a December Choral Concert “As the World Turns: Equinox” on December 15 at 7:30 pm. Free will offering.

CRV holds GEMS meeting

Community Resource GEMS group for Middle School girls met at the CRV offices on November 15, 2017. High school mentors, Becca and Katie, helped the middle school girls make slime.

CRV GEMS aims to introduce Young Ladies to STEAM principals in fun and interactive ways by inspiring involvement in different disciplines and by giving them the opportunity to explore and discover their interests. The Group meets once a month at the Community Resource Volunteers office located at 304 Brush Street in St. Johns.

CRV GEMS’ next meeting will be on December 13 at 6:30 p.m. The girls will be making small wind turbines out of paper and straws. A prize will be awarded to the turbine that spins the fastest and generates the most electricity. For more information, go to crvonline.org. Come and bring a friend.

Craft Day at the Senior Center

Senior Citizens are invited to come and make some free crafts at the Clinton County Senior Center on Wednesday, December 13 from 9 am to Noon. Crafts in December will be Christmas related.

The Clinton County Senior Center is located at 201 E Walker Street in St. Johns. After crafts seniors are always welcome to stay for a nutritional meal for a suggested $3 donation.

The center hopes to have a Craft Day on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. On the 1st Wednesday of each month it will be Games Galore from 9 am to Noon.

If you have a question about the Wednesday activities, or other events at the center, please call them at 989-224-4257.

Light Festival Decorating Contest winners named

Congratulations to the 2017 St. Johns Light Festival Decorating Contest winners. We appreciate everyone’s help in spreading Christmas cheer.

1st Place: 800 N Clinton Ave.

2nd Place: 808 N Oakland St.

3rd Place: 610 N Lansing St.

4th Place: 804 S Lansing St.

Honorable mention:

5th Place: 205 N Swegles St.

6th Place: 1001 Lincolnshire Dr.

Thank you to all who participated.

The great news is you can still enjoy all the homes that entered. Visit http://www.sjlightfest.com/vote.html to use the interactive map and visit the rest of the worthy contenders.

Congratulations on the business winners for Best Decorated Business. Your efforts to to encourage Christmas cheer are truly appreciated by this community. Stop by the top 4 to witness their holiday spirit. Winners are:

1st Country Store

2nd Nicole’s Salon and Day Spa

3rd Deans Party Store

4th Unique Reflections

Sleepy Hollow State Park offers snowshoe building workshops

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced that Sleepy Hollow State Park will offer several two-day snowshoe building workshops in December, January and February. Participants will learn to weave a pair of traditional wooden snowshoes similar to the ones Native Americans made for generations. Classes are designed to be fun, informative and interesting.

These handmade snowshoes can be used for hiking throughout the winter, given as gifts or used as home decoration. Snowshoeing is an easy, inexpensive way to get outside and burn some calories during the winter months.

The cost for making a pair of snowshoes is $180 and includes the pre-formed wooden frames, lacing, high-quality bindings and personal instruction. Because this is an activity that requires concentration over long periods of time, it is recommended for ages 16 and older.

The classes will be held at Sleepy Hollow State Park’s headquarters at 7835 E. Price Road in Laingsburg in Clinton County. Class size is limited to a maximum of eight participants, and reservations are required. The two-day workshops will take place:

Dec. 8-9

Friday, Dec. 8, 5 to 9 p.m. (Part 1)

Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Part 2)

Future dates include: January 5-6, January 19-20, February 2-3 and February 16-17

Please note the classes are split over two days. For additional information or to make a reservation, please call Sleepy Hollow State Park at 517-651-6217 or email Denise Smith at smithd8@michigan.gov.

Ortman earns degree

James F. Ortman of Maple Rapids, MI graduated with a Doctor of Business Administration degree at Walden University’s commencement ceremony, held on January 15, 2017. While at Walden, Ortman completed a senior thesis, titled, Strategies to Teach Customer Service Skills. Walden University serves the higher education needs of adult learners. Students from all 50 U.S. states and more than 150 countries are pursuing bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees and certificates online.

Ortman joined Cleary University for the fall 2016 school year to write a new curriculum for Sports Management and Promotion and taught two semesters of classes. Ortman was promoted to Lead Faculty to provide leadership and oversight for an academic curriculum or group of disciplinary courses. Currently, Ortman works for the University of Michigan and is an independent consultant writing marketing plans and developing training programs for small businesses. Ortman has authored two books titled, How to add the “WOW” Experience To your Customer Service In 3 easy steps and Successful Strategies to Teach Customer Service Skills. Both books are available on Amazon.

Spring Arbor University announces Fall graduates

The following students graduated from Spring Arbor University on November 18, 2017:

Saint Johns: Andrea Garcia, Social Work; Amber O’Dell, Nursing; Derrick Ostrander, Nursing

DeWitt: Shaquila Johnson, Social Work

Fowler: Sheri Platte, Nursing, Magna Cum Laude

Ovid: Hollie VanDeusen, Nursing

Briggs District Library News

Holiday Wishes – The Library would like to wish our wonderful patrons and the community that supports us a happy holiday season. We could not do what we do without your generosity, well wishes and support. The value you place in the Library is greatly appreciated. A special Thank You goes out to all the individuals who have volunteered their time for the betterment of the Library this past year. There are not words to express how lucky the Library is to be blessed with such a dedicated group of individuals.

Be a Genealogy N.I.N.J.A. – Genealogical speaker and researcher, Dan Earl, will be at the library to discuss ways to break through those brick walls that come up when doing family history research. Join us for this free presentation Tuesday, January 23 from 6:30-7:30p.m. No library card is needed to attend this program, but advance registration is appreciated and begins Wednesday, December 27.



Chef’s Surprise– Budding chef’s ages 8-12 have the opportunity to come together and learn all the skills necessary to make homemade pizza. We will be embarking on this delicious adventure, Tuesday, January 23rd from 6:00- 7:30pm. Registration is required and will begin Wednesday, December 27

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879