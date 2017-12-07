SJPD escorts Hammer in Hand head out of town – an album

Ivan Iler’s sculpture “Portrait of a Dreamer” left St. Johns with a police escort on Thursday morning. It will be installed in Lansing.

Visit the Festival of Lights – an album

by Maralyn Fink

On Friday evening I attended the festivities for the St Johns Festival of Lights. Many people were in attendance as well as others participating from the Live Nativity, to the petting zoo. There were many food vendors and plenty of “characters” roaming the streets. The parade was superb in itself.

If you were unable to make it, enjoy the photos and maybe plan on being there next year. Thanks to Brenda and Jason and volunteers for all the hard work in putting this on, and I sure don’t want to forget the “Talking Tree” which was a big hit.

Santa Parade – an album

A Look Back -Linotype Machine

by Barry Clark Bauer

“The Linotype machine uses a 90-character keyboard to create an entire line of metal type at once. That’s how it got its name: ‘line o’ type’. This allowed much faster typesetting and composition than the original hand method with the Gutenberg-style system of letter, punctuation mark or space at a time. This machine revolutionized newspaper publishing and made it possible for a small number of operators to set type for many pages on a daily basis.”

Patty Hettinger Sutliff believes the operator is her grandpa, Herbert Splane, who as a typesetter worked for Clinton County News.

Stuart Fitzpatrick also remembered as a kid sweeping the floors at CCN and melting down old worn type.

The other two guys are unidentified.

Maralyn’s Did You Know – FDA warning about bone treats

The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued an important warning regarding store-bought bone treats for dogs.

The associated treats have already caused numerous illnesses and even death in at least 15 dogs. The FDA reports it has received about 68 reports of pet illnesses related to “bone treats”.

Bone treats differ from regular uncooked butcher-type bones because they’re processed and packaged for sale as “dog treats”.

A variety of commercially-available bone treats for dogs were listed in the reports including items described as:

“Ham Bones”

“Pork Femur Bones”

“Rib Bones”

“Smokey Knuckle Bones”

No specific brands are mentioned in the FDA bulletin.

The processed products may be dried through a smoking process or by baking. They may also contain other ingredients such as:

Preservatives

Seasonings

Smoke flavorings

According to Dr. Carmela Stamper, a veterinarian in the Center for Veterinary Medicine at the FDA, “Giving your dog a bone treat might lead to an unexpected trip to your veterinarian, a possible emergency surgery, or even death for your pet.”

So if you’re planning to give your dog a stocking full of bone treats this holiday season, you may want to reconsider.

Illnesses reported to FDA by owners and veterinarians in dogs that have eaten bone treats have included:

Gastrointestinal obstruction (blockage in the digestive tract)

Choking

Cuts and wounds in the mouth or on the tonsils

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Bleeding from the rectum

Death

According to FDA, approximately 15 dogs have reportedly died after eating a bone treat. To date, reports submitted by pet owners and veterinarians have included about 90 dogs. Some reports included more than one dog.

In addition, FDA has received 7 reports of product problems such as

Moldy-appearing bones

Treats splintering when chewed by the pet

FDA has included the following tips to help keep your dog safe:

– Chicken bones and other bones from the kitchen table can cause injury when chewed by pets, too. So be careful to keep platters out of reach when you’re cooking or the family is eating.

– Be careful what you put in the trash can. Dogs are notorious for helping themselves to the turkey carcass or steak bones disposed of there.

– Talk with your veterinarian about other toys or treats that are most appropriate for your dog. There are many available products made with different materials for dogs to chew on.

Dr. Stamper adds the following advice. “We recommend supervising your dog with any chew toy or treat, especially one she hasn’t had before. And if she ‘just isn’t acting right,’ call your veterinarian right away!”

Letters – Cardio Drummers donate to Foster Closet and the Briggs says thanks

The Great Start Parent Coalition is so grateful to Michele Welch, one of our wonderful members and her amazing group of cardio drummers at St. Johns Cardio Drumming Workout Family. What an AMAZING group of drummers!

Pictured are Michele Welch presenting Brenda Martinez of The Foster Closet with many, many hygiene items for all ages of children collected by the St. Johns Cardio Drumming Workout Family. What a wonderful contribution!

******

Thank you to everyone who attended one of our Santa Programs this weekend. A lot of time and energy goes into these events, and we appreciate the support.

And we certainly couldn’t pull it off without the volunteers who lend a hand before and during the program. Thank you, all!

Staff of Briggs District Library