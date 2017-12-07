Transitions

Obituaries

Bernard “Pete” Vance

Bernard “Pete” Vance passed away on December 4, 2017 at the age of 90. Bernard was born on May 3, 1927 to parents Emery and Emma Vance. Older brother Kenneth Vance, and older sister Betty (Jim) Long were his only siblings. He was born on the family farm and lived there all his life and attend the Round School, which was on the Vance property. Bernard married Bertha Hauser on September 3, 1949, and she passed away in 2006.

Surviving are his 3 daughters, Barbara (Laurence) Christopher, Bonnie Vance, and Brenda (Mike) Seeger. He had 5 grandchildren, Clarissa Seeger, William (Alexa) Seeger, EmmaLee Seeger, Elizabeth Christopher and Erica Christopher.

Bernard loved farming and started out raising milk cows and sold milk to Borden’s. He switched to beef cattle (Black Angus) and ended his farming career raising Columbia sheep. Besides working on the farm, he also worked at Sealed Power Corporation in St. Johns for over 30 years. He loved to hunt deer and pheasant, even going to Wyoming to hunt. He loved to travel and instilled that in his family, taking them out West and a very memorable trip to Washington, D.C. His favorite past-times included playing euchre and visiting with friends and family. He was very sociable, and his daughters recall him striking up conversations with total strangers on their family trips. After retirement, he and Bertha loved camping and fishing.

He was a member of the Lebanon Township Grange. He was also a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and was an elder for several years. Bernard will be remembered as a big man-with a big heart and gentle soul and a great sense of humor. He loved his family and friends and he will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns, on Wednesday, December 6, 2017, 6 to 8 P.M. and on Thursday, December 7, 2017, 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fowler on Friday, December 8, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Paul Clark officiating. Burial will follow at East Plains Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Hospice, 3100 West Rd, #110, East Lansing, MI 48823 or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Donna Rae Haynes

Donna Rae Haynes, age 98 of St. Johns, MI, passed away Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI.

A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 3:00 P.M., with Pastor Ellen Zienert officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 1:00-3:00 P.M. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Donna was born in St. Johns, MI on April 27, 1919, the daughter of Adelbert and Nancy Maria (Hewitt) Haynes. She was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School class of 1938 and attended Lansing Business University. Donna resided most of her life in St. Johns. Donna worked at Motor Products in Owosso and retired in 1984 after 42 1/2 years. She also had been a registered beautician for over 30 years. Donna volunteered at St. Johns First United Methodist Church helping to teach English. She was an active member of the Church. Donna loved gardening and caring for her roses and flowers in her yard. She walked a mile a day, even into her 90’s.

She had 4 brothers; Floyd, Lloyd, Irvin and Maurice, and 4 sisters; Flossie, Freeda, Josephine and Evelyn. Of the nine children she was the last to pass. She leaves many nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorials may be made to Mother Teresa House, 308 N. Walnut Street, Lansing, MI 48933 or St. Johns First United Methodist Church. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Betty Juanita Foote

Betty Juanita Foote, age 88 of St. Johns, MI passed away Sunday, December 3, 2017 at her home of 60 years.

According to Betty’s wishes, a cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.

Betty was born in North Dakota on October 20, 1929, the daughter of Harry and Eva Bemiss. She was the youngest of four children. Betty graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1947. She resided most of her life in St. Johns. Betty worked for Federal Mogul for 32 years retiring in 1991. She loved animals and was often seen walking her three dogs around town. Betty enjoyed working in her yard. She had many interests and always kept busy with her projects.

Betty is survived by her four children: son Terry Foote of Florida, son Kregg Foote of Texas, daughter Wendy Howe of St. Johns, and daughter Rendy Foote of St. Johns, 6 grandchildren: Troy, Heather, Josh, Casey, Sean, and Amber, 7 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Gordon and Dale, and sister Leona Powell.

Donations in Betty’s memory may be made to Clinton County Meals on Wheels – 201 E. Walker St., St. Johns, MI 48879. Online condolences can be sent to . The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Marriage licenses filed the week of November 27, 2017

George Cameron Wilson, 28 of DeWitt and Anna Alicia Jakubielski, 25 of DeWitt

George William Parmenter, 71 of Ovid and Marjorie Sue Balzell, 66 of East Lansing

Matthew Thomas Lowe, 42 of Eagle and Amber Louise Messaros, 45 of Centerville, Ohio