Latest News

Fill a Cop Car

by Maralyn Woodbury

On Saturday our local police were out at Kroger’s along with other food stores, to fill the cop cars with non-perishable food items. They said that they had already filled up two cars. The time was from 10-2 pm.



Pictured are Officer Tanner Nelson, Officer Zach Smith, Officer Brendon Harless and Officer Mike Brown.

It was a very cold day, and we wish to thank all of them for doing this important event to help the folks in need. Good job, guys.

GoFundMe page set up for local family

Jenny Hickerson Hufnagel has been courageously battling colon cancer for the past 10 years. Her strong will, determination and positive attitude is an inspiration to everyone who knows her. Originally from Midland, MI, Jenny now lives in St. Johns with her loving and supportive husband Kurt. They have raised three children: Jordan, Paige, and Brian.

Family has always been the number one priority in Jenny’s life. She was very involved in all the extracurricular activities that her children participated in, without letting her cancer be an impediment in supporting her kids. Her career as an Occupational Therapist who cares deeply for her patients earned her respect and admiration in her field. Due to the progression of the cancer, Jenny was forced to give up the career she loved.

During her struggle, medical expenses have been increasingly burdensome even with insurance. No family should have to worry about finances at such a difficult and emotional time. You can help with the cost of treatments and hospitalizations by donating what you can. Any amount is appreciated.

https://www.gofundme.com/HelptheHufnagelsFightForJenny

A special Fundraising Event for Jenny and her family is planned for Monday, January 15th, 2018 at Ryan’s Roadhouse – 902 E State St in St Johns. On this day 10% of all orders will go to support the Hufnagel family with medical bills and expenses

All families, friends and community are invited to participate. Come in and enjoy lunch, dinner, snacks or drinks.

One week left to visit Paine-Gillam-Scott House Musuem

There is only one weekend left this season to visit the Museum with the amazing collection of children’s toys.

The final dates are Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17 from 1 to 4 pm.

This week they are featuring a newly donated doll. The head is a composite material, with a cloth body and handmade crocheted dress, socks and booties. She is sitting among other 1800’s and early 1900’s toys under a real fraser fir tree. All garlands are real pine and cedar.

Paine-Gillam-Scott House is at 106 Maple St., St. Johns, west of the Courthouse. Contact the Museum for further information at 989-224-2894, email PGSmuseum@hotmail.com, pgsmuseum.com or on Facebook.

Let the festivities continue

City Pizza Party with Santa is December 15

Join the City of St. Johns in bringing in the holidays this year with our Pizza Party with Santa. It will be held on Friday December 15 from 5:45 to 7:15. The doors open at 5:30. For more information ontact the recreation department at (989)224-8944 ext. 228 or email bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us.

******

Mint City Singers on December 15

The Mint City Singers will present As the World Turns: Equinox , at 7:30 pm in the Wilson Center Auditorium on Friday, December 15. The concert is free of charge, but a free will donation will be collected. The choir will feature songs representing the months of September – January, including favorites such as Try to Remember, Unchained Melody, All Good Gifts, Baby It’s Cold Outside, and Mary Did You Know.

******

World Renown Musicians Join The Mountain Brass On December 16

On Saturday, December 16 when the elite brass band, the “Mountain Town Brass,” present their holiday concert, “A Winter’s Night with Steven and Misa Mead.” The concert will be held in the beautiful historic Wilson Center Auditorium and will feature, direct from the UK, Steven Mead and his wife Misa, world-renowned euphonium players. The concert will start at 7:00 p.m.

A free will offering will be taken with all the proceeds going towards the continual renovations of the Wilson Center Auditorium and to the “Mountain Town Brass” operational expenses. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

CRV schedules Middle School trip

Community Resource Volunteers will be going to the MSU cyclotron on January 13 to do hands-on activities with a model “nucleus” that middle schoolers can accelerate and smash to make isotopes that do not exist on Earth, but might be made in stars.

Students can try several demonstrations that simulate the research done in MSU’s National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory and future Facility for Rare Isotope Beams. Then they can explore the world-class rare isotope laboratory where nuclei are smashed into a target at half the speed of light!

The tour includes demonstrations, an introduction to the goals and methods of nuclear science, and a walk behind the scenes where nuclei are accelerated, filtered and/or studied. The secrets we learn could help explain what happens in supernovae and the origins of elements that make up the human body.

High-heeled shoes and sandals are not allowed. Students are encouraged to wear appropriate school clothing.

Guides perform a safety survey before every tour to ensure that visitors will receive no excess radiation exposure beyond the normal background while in the vaults.

The day will begin at the CRV office, 304 Brush St., St. Johns, Michigan 48879 at 9:15 am and return at 3:15 pm. Bring a sack lunch, snacks and drinks in backpack for the trip to MSU on January 13th. They will be stopping at the MSU ice cream store on the way back where the students can have a single dip ice cream cone.

The Cyclotron trip experience continues on Saturday, January 27th; come and explore what we know about the nucleus factories called “stars” through a series of hands-on activities and games at the CRV office 1-4 pm . Prizes will be awarded.

There will be a one time charge of $20.00 for the Cyclotron trip to MSU on January 13th and the event at CRV office on January 27. If you go to only to MSU it will cost $15.00. If you don’t go on the MSU Cyclotron trip and wish to come to the hands on event at CRV, the cost will be $10.00.

CRV will be needing drivers as well as chaperones for the MSU trip. If you drive or volunteer, your first child will go free to pay for your gas. For family discounts please call the office. Students must be register separately for both trips by: January 5th, 2018 for the MSU trip. If you are coming only to to the January 27th , the deadline is January 20th. Register online at crvonline.org or call 517-672-4226. There is a 20 student limit.