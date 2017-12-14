LAFCU recalling promotional flashlights

LAFCU is reporting a possible problem with the mini-flashlights it ordered and distributed in 2015.

A member contacted LAFCU yesterday saying the mini-flashlight, which was attached to a keyring, exploded after he used it. It’s believed to have been a problem with a battery. No one was harmed, but LAFCU would like anyone who has one of these flashlights to please discontinue using it. LAFCU received 750 of these mini-flashlights in 2015. Photos are attached.

Anyone who brings one of these flashlights to a LAFCU branch will be given a new item – not a battery-operated flashlight.

LAFCU branches are located in Charlotte, Corunna, DeWitt, Eaton Rapids, Mason, Owosso, St. Johns and South and West Lansing.

Christmas Eve services planned

A Christmas Eve Service at Lowe United Methodist Church will be held at 7:00 pm.

A Christmas Eve Service at Maple Rapids United Methodist Church will be held at 11:00 pm.

CRV Robotics class held at St. Joseph School



One adult teacher and 14 students from St. Joseph School participated in a LEGOS robotics class that ran from November 6 through November 10. The class was taught by volunteers Lee and Tom with help from Middle School mentor, Peter.

Take a Tour of Hope

Children are the future and hope for the success of our community. Through generous donations from groups, families, and individuals, the CASA office is a welcoming child-friendly atmosphere with brightly colored murals painted throughout.

Staff and volunteers invite individuals and groups to take a tour. Hear personal stories and learn more about the programs and the impact so many like you are making in support of abused and neglected children in Clinton County.

For more information and to schedule a Tour of Hope, please visit the website VoiceForClintonCountyChildren.org or contact our office at 989-640-5681 or KellySchaferED@gmail.com.

The Holiday Season is a perfect time to reflect on our blessings and seek out ways to make life better for those around us.

Report Child Abuse or Neglect in Michigan: 1-855-444-3911

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans available in Clinton Co.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations located in Michigan as a result of the excessive rain that began on April, 1, 2017.

Under this declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible

farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster. With the exception of aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers or ranchers.

The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 2.50 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 3.150 percent for small businesses, with terms up to 30 years. The SBA determines eligibility based on the size of the applicant, type of activity and its financial resources. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition. These working capital loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred. The loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can be downloaded from www.sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

Completed loan applications must be returned to SBA no later than Aug. 6, 2018.