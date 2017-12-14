Transitions

Obituaries

John Marshall Field

John Marshall Field age 71, of Elsie, MI, passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at his home.

Funeral Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church, St. Johns, MI, on Monday, December 18, 2017 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Ellen Zienert officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 17, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI. Military honors will be performed by the St. Johns Honor Guard VFW Post #4113 and the United States Navy.

John was born in Lansing, MI on September 18, 1946, the son of Max and Harriet (Barker) Field. He graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School with the class of 1964. In 1965 he joined the US Navy and proudly served on the Presidential Command Ship, the USS Northampton serving as the print shop manager.

John married his soul mate Carol Adele McClurg on June 29, 1973 in St. Johns, and shared 38 years of marriage until her death in July of 2011. John worked in the print shop at the St. Johns Reminder, growing up in the family business. He later got a degree in Computer Engineering. After his wife Carol graduated from chiropractic college in 1987 they opened a chiropractic office in St. Johns and worked together for 20 years. John was an accomplished photographer and watercolor artist. He and Carol enjoyed many years of bike riding and cross country skiing. John had a life-long interest in trains, and he and Carol volunteered at the Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso. They enjoyed many trips working on the Polar Express.

He is survived by sister Rebecca (Ed) Wood of St. Johns, brother Matthew (Sue) Field of Mt. Pleasant. He is also survived by an aunt, cousins and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Dr. Carol Field, an infant son, parents, brother Mark S. Field, and brother in law John K. Kennedy.

Memorials may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Betty Guenzler

Betty Guenzler, age 83, of Mt. Carroll, Illinois passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society in Mt. Carroll. A funeral service was held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at the Mt. Carroll Church of God, with visitation one hour prior from 10:00 to 11:00 at the church. Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery in Mt. Carroll. Memorials may be made for the Pleasant Valley Church of God and the Carroll County 4-H Club.

Betty was born June 15, 1934 in Crystal, Michigan, the daughter of Mark and Marie (Bogart) Ruetger. She graduated from Nursing School at Lansing Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan in 1957 and received religious training at Huntington College. Betty worked as a missionary in Sierra Leon, Africa for nine years. After her missionary calling, she worked as a nurse at St. John’s Hospital.

Betty’s future husband, Charles Guenzler, was caring for his first wife, Juanita at their home. A group of missionary nurses, of which Betty was one, came to Mt. Carroll to help Charles care for Juanita. After Juanita’s death, Charles stayed in contact with Betty, and eventually they were married on June 8, 1985. They celebrated 32 years together and remained devoted to each other for the rest of their lives. Charles passed away twenty-two days before Betty on October 28, 2017. Betty farmed with her husband Charles for many years. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley Church of God, rural Mt. Carroll.

Betty is survived by three sisters, Shirley Ruetger of Greenville, Michigan, Frances Proctor of Hubbardston, Michigan, and Nancy (Calvin) Hansen of Sheridan, Michigan; one brother, Don (Diane) Ruetger of Middleton, Michigan; her sister-in-law, Marjorie Mummert of rural Lanark; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Betty is preceded in death by both parents; her Husband, Charles; two sisters, Edith and Donna; a brother-in-law, Lawrence Mummert in 2005; and his nephew, Allen Mummert in 1964, who was Carroll County’s first soldier killed during service in Vietnam.

Dr. William M. Steigerwald

Dr. William M. Steigerwald, 79, of Maple Rapids, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. The son of Francis & Kathleen (Galvin) Steigerwald, he was born on Jan. 22, 1938 in Detroit.

Surviving are his children, Suzy Steigerwald, Sara and Russell Schoenbeck, and Jonathan & Anne Steigerwald; two granddaughters, Katie and Sophie; a sister, Kathy and Ed Pikarski; and a brother Michael and Mary Steigerwald. William was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Jane; his wife, Caroline; and two brothers, Robert and John Steigerwald.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Sparrow Carson Hospital at 10:30 a.m. (406 E. Elm St., Carson City). To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign William’s online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.ChristiansenCares.com

Arrangements were entrusted to Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, honored providers of Veterans Funeral Care.

Vincent J. Vitek

Vincent J. Vitek, 92 of St. Johns, passed away on December 10, 2017. Vince was born on April 4, 1925 in St. Johns the son of Martin and Mary Vitek. He worked at Sealed Power Company for several years and farmed. He was married to Hanna E. Coffman in 1955, and she preceded him in death in 2011. Vince loved to fish, hunt, go to auctions and especially enjoyed the holidays.

Surviving him are his children, Kathy (Greg) Munro of Lake, MI, Karen (Orlin) Stringham of Ovid, Vincent D. Vitek of St. Johns, Mike (Becky) Vitek of Fowler, Doug and David Vitek both of St Johns and Gary (Lynn) Vitek of St. Johns. 19 grandchildren and several great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers.

Funeral services will be held at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor John Horney officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Memorial may be given to Grace Hospice, 2205 Jolly Rd., Unit C, Okemos, MI 48864

Opal Louise Parsons

Opal Louise Parsons, age 93, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Monday, December 11, 2017 at Grace Haven Assisted Living, St. Johns, MI.

Funeral Services will be held at First Baptist Church of St. Johns, 512 South Whittemore Street, St. Johns, MI, on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Tim Knaus officiating. Burial will take place at Providence Cemetery, Paris, TX. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 from 4-8 P.M. Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Opal was born in Clarksville, TN on January 26, 1924 the daughter of Joe and Lena (Wallace) Vires. On September 12, 1942 she married Homer W. “Shorty” Parsons in Norfolk, VA. Shorty died on August 10, 1996. Opal was a homemaker and enjoyed her family very much and enjoyed telling stories. She was a member of First Baptist Church of St. Johns

She is survived by her daughter Penny and Randy Tahvonen; 2 sons: James and Doris Parsons; William and Nancy Parsons; 8 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and 2 sisters: Jean and Jeanette.

Memorials may be made to your local Humane Society. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Dorothy T. (Motz) Bradley

Dorothy T. (Motz) Bradley, 92, passed away unexpectedly at her Mesa, AZ winter residence December 2, 2017, on the anniversary of her mother’s death. She was born on September 29, 1925, the daughter of Arthur and Cora (Cook) Simon.

Dorothy was a 1943 graduate of Fowler High School and in 1946 graduated from St. Lawrence School of Nursing as a registered nurse. She retired from Clinton Memorial Hospital (Sparrow). Favorite Pastimes include doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and most of all spending time with family and friends. Dorothy was a member of St. Lawrence Alumni Association, Most Holy Trinity Church in Fowler, Holy Cross Church in Mesa, a former Red Cross volunteer and a founding member of Clinton County Hospice. She was blessed with two wonderful husbands. She married Lawrence Motz April 14, 1048 and after his death married Marion Bradley June 20, 1986.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter Nadine (Daniel) Piggott of Fowler and son Richard Motz of Tucson, AZ; Stepchildren Linda (Bill) Lardie of Amarillo, TX, Richard Bradley and Jeff (Jean) Bradley both of Roscommon MI, Harry Bradley and Mary (Mike) Jackson both of Perry MI, Tom (Mary) Bradley of Rockford MI, and Bill (Brenda) Bradley of Evart, MI; 3 grandchildren; 22 step grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 23 step great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; 2 step great great grandsons; sister Frances Thelen, brother in law Kenneth McCue; sisters in law Genn Simon, Regina (Harold) Simon, Delores Schueller, Joan Simon, Elizabeth Buell; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her death were her parents, both of her husbands, Brother Clarence, Edward, Ronald, Leon, Bernard and Phillip Simon; brothers in law Joseph Thelen, Bernard Schueller, Ken Buell, Edward Motz and Harold Tolles; sisters in law Josephine Simon, Kathryn McCue, Genevieve Motz and Helen Tolles.

Cremation will take place Mesa with a memorial service and burial to be held at a later date in Fowler. Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s honor to the charity of your choice.

Jean R. Feimster

Jean R. Feimster, age 55, passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at McLaren-Lansing. She was born on January 28, 1962. She has been employed at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor.

Family hour 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at Triumphant Temple of Praise, 3497 Pasadena Ave., with funeral service commencing at 11:00 AM Dr. Frank E. Gilliard officiating. Interment Sunset Hills Cemetery, G-4413 Flushing Rd. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the church 10:00 AM Wednesday. Ms. Feimster will lie in repose in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 906 W. Flint Park Blvd., and may be viewed from 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM Tuesday.

Marriage licenses filed the week of December 4, 2017

Robert Lynn McCain, 48 of Lansingand Amy Jo McCain, 47 of Lansing

Dillan Andrew McGinnis, 19 of East Lansing and Heidi Lynn Tracey, 18 of East Lansing

Divorce decrees filed the week of December 4, 2017

Noyce, Jessica Lane and Benjamin Bryan