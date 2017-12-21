Latest News

CASA Welcomes new volunteers

On Monday CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children welcomed new CASA Advocates to their team. They are pictured here taking their CASA Oath of Office given by the Honorable Lisa Sullivan.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.

Christmas Eve services planned in local churches





Community Christian Church: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service December 24 at 6:30 pm

First United Methodist, St. Johns: Christmas Eve Day: Sunday morning worship at 10 am and Christmas Eve at 7 pm Candlelight Communion

Pilgrim United Methodist: Christmas Cantata worship service on Sunday morning led by our choir at 10:00 AM raditional Christmas Eve services at 6:00 and 10:00 PM.



First Congregational Church of St. Johns: Please join us for our Christmas Eve Service starting at 7:00pm Sunday evening. We hope to see you there! Merry Christmas!

Church of God, St. Johns: December 24th Christmas Eve Service 4pm

St. Joseph Church: Masses for Christmas will be on December 24th at 4pm, 7pm, 10pm and December 25th at 9am.

A Christmas Eve Service at Lowe United Methodist Church will be held at 7:00 pm.

A Christmas Eve Service at Maple Rapids United Methodist Church will be held at 11:00 pm.

Lunch Available for Seniors in Ovid

Tri-County Office on Aging offers a Senior Dining site in Ovid for adults who are age 60 and over. Spouses of those over 60 are welcome to join them regardless of age.

Hot, well-balanced meals are prepared from fresh ingredients and served at 12:30 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the United Church of Ovid, 131 Front St. Doors open at noon.

Payment is not required for those eligible, although a donation of $3.00 per meal is welcome. Please call 517-887-1393 for information or to make a reservation one day in advance. Volunteer opportunities are also available.

City parking passes now available

2018 City of St. Johns parking passes are now available for purchase at the Police Department during regular business hours, Monday – Friday, 8am – 4pm.

A pass is required for parking in any City parking lot for more than two hours during the day or overnight. The cost for an annual pass is $75.