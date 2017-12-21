GoFundMe page set up for local family

Jenny Hickerson Hufnagel has been courageously battling colon cancer for the past 10 years. Her strong will, determination and positive attitude is an inspiration to everyone who knows her. Originally from Midland, MI, Jenny now lives in St. Johns with her loving and supportive husband Kurt. They have raised three children: Jordan, Paige, and Brian.

Family has always been the number one priority in Jenny’s life. She was very involved in all the extracurricular activities that her children participated in, without letting her cancer be an impediment in supporting her kids. Her career as an Occupational Therapist who cares deeply for her patients earned her respect and admiration in her field. Due to the progression of the cancer, Jenny was forced to give up the career she loved.

During her struggle, medical expenses have been increasingly burdensome even with insurance. No family should have to worry about finances at such a difficult and emotional time. You can help with the cost of treatments and hospitalizations by donating what you can. Any amount is appreciated.

https://www.gofundme.com/HelptheHufnagelsFightForJenny

A special Fundraising Event for Jenny and her family is planned for Monday, January 15th, 2018 at Ryan’s Roadhouse – 902 E State St in St Johns. On this day 10% of all orders will go to support the Hufnagel family with medical bills and expenses

All families, friends and community are invited to participate. Come in and enjoy lunch, dinner, snacks or drinks.

CRV schedules Middle School trip

Community Resource Volunteers will be going to the MSU cyclotron on January 13 to do hands-on activities with a model “nucleus” that middle schoolers can accelerate and smash to make isotopes that do not exist on Earth, but might be made in stars.

Students can try several demonstrations that simulate the research done in MSU’s National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory and future Facility for Rare Isotope Beams. Then they can explore the world-class rare isotope laboratory where nuclei are smashed into a target at half the speed of light!

The tour includes demonstrations, an introduction to the goals and methods of nuclear science, and a walk behind the scenes where nuclei are accelerated, filtered and/or studied. The secrets we learn could help explain what happens in supernovae and the origins of elements that make up the human body.

The day will begin at the CRV office, 304 Brush St., St. Johns, Michigan 48879 at 9:15 am and return at 3:15 pm. Bring a sack lunch, snacks and drinks in backpack for the trip to MSU on January 13th. They will be stopping at the MSU ice cream store on the way back where the students can have a single dip ice cream cone.

The Cyclotron trip experience continues on Saturday, January 27th; come and explore what we know about the nucleus factories called “stars” through a series of hands-on activities and games at the CRV office 1-4 pm . Prizes will be awarded.

There will be a one time charge of $20.00 for the Cyclotron trip to MSU on January 13th and the event at CRV office on January 27. If you go to only to MSU it will cost $15.00. If you don’t go on the MSU Cyclotron trip and wish to come to the hands on event at CRV, the cost will be $10.00.

CRV will be needing drivers as well as chaperones for the MSU trip. If you drive or volunteer, your first child will go free to pay for your gas. For family discounts please call the office. Students must be register separately for both trips by: January 5th, 2018 for the MSU trip. If you are coming only to to the January 27th , the deadline is January 20th. Register online at crvonline.org or call 517-672-4226. There is a 20 student limit.

Briggs District Library News

Pre-Reader Storytime – Children ages 4, 5 and 6 are invited to enjoy our “Stories & Pictures” theme during the cold days of winter. Each week of this 6-week session will celebrate an author or illustrator. There will be games, crafts, and music to compliment the books read each week. So mark your calendars for Thursday evenings, 6:30-7pm, January 11 to February 15. Registration is required and opens December 14.

Lapsit Storytime – Babies Bounce into Books! – Join us for a “bouncing” fun time. This program is for children ages 12-24 months with a participating adult. Sessions include age appropriate stories, music, movement, finger-plays, simple signs and lots of fun. Choose between Friday mornings, 10:30-11am, February 16 to March 23 or Monday evenings, 6:30-7pm, February 19 to March 26. Registration is required and begins Friday, January 19.

Celebrating Summertime in the Winter – Ages 4-6 (independent listeners) can warm up on Monday, February 12, 6:30-7:30pm. Enjoy summer stories, summer activities/games/music and a summertime snack in the middle of the snowy blowy wintertime! Registration is required and begins, Monday, January 15.

Chapter Chatter – We Will “Move It, Move It” – (Ages 6-8, independent listeners) Staff will choose a simple chapter book and share a chapter or two each week. In addition to the story we will have so much fun with music and movement. We will start with stretching & warm-ups and “move” into Bali Yoga, Cardio Drumming, and Go Noodle then end with a few minutes of quiet meditation. So mark your calendars for Thursday evenings, 7-7:45pm, February 22 – March 15. Registration is required and opens on Thursday, January 25. You don’t want to miss this!

Chef’s Surprise– Budding chef’s ages 8-12 have the opportunity to come together and learn all the skills necessary to make homemade pizza. We will be embarking on this delicious adventure, Tuesday, January 23 from 6:00- 7:30pm. Registration is required and will begin Wednesday, December 27.

Toddler Storytime – Children ages 2-3 with a participating adult are invited to come listen to some of Miss Erin’s favorite books. Some will be old beloveds and some will be new loves. In addition to the stories there will be music, creative movement, crafts, and games. This session will be taking place on Wednesday mornings, at 10:30-11:00am, February 7 through February 28. Registration is required and opens on Wednesday, January 10.

Be a Genealogy N.I.N.J.A. – Genealogical speaker and researcher, Dan Earl, will be at the library to discuss ways to break through those brick walls that come up when doing family history research. Join us for this free presentation Tuesday, January 23 from 6:30-7:30p.m. No library card is needed to attend this program, but advance registration is appreciated and begins Wednesday, December 27.

Mystery Dinner Library Event – The library is inviting the community to join us for a special evening of dinner, drinks, and entertainment on Saturday, March 24, when we will be hosting a 1920s-themed mystery dinner event! Doors will open for the evening at 6:00p.m. Tickets cost $50 per person, and will be available Tuesday, January 2 at the library.

Library Closure – The Library will closed Saturday December 23, Monday December 25 and Tuesday December 26 for the Christmas Holiday and December 30 and January 1 for the New Year’s Holiday. The drop box on the Library porch will be available for returns throughout these closures.

MMDHD Calendar – January, 2018

Family Planning Clinic Schedule

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department’s Family Planning Clinics provide confidential care to men and women in need of contraception and reproductive health services. Charges for services and supplies are based on income. The Family Planning Clinics are scheduled as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

January 2: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

January 9: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

January 16: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

January 23: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

January 30: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Hearing and Vision Screening Clinic

Vision screening is required for all children entering kindergarten. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department offers free vision testing, as well as hearing screening tests for all children ages 3 to 21. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 227-3125, Monday through Friday.

WIC Benefit Pick-Up Schedule

Pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to 5 years old may be eligible for free food through the WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department WIC Benefit Pick-up Clinics are scheduled as follows:

January 3

January 8: Mid-Michigan District Health Department, 1307 E. Townsend Road in St. Johns, from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

January 24: at Valley Farms Baptist Church, 1141 E State Rd, Lansing,

from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Immunization Clinic

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department Immunization Clinics are to be held as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

January 8: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

January 10: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

January 18: 8 a.m. to noon 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

January 22: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

January 29: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Immunizations will be available for adults and children eight weeks of age through adulthood, appointments are preferred. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Leonard to host January office hours

Speaker of the House Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, will host office hours to meet with local residents and discuss their concerns about state government. Speaker Leonard represents Michigan’s 93rd District.

The coffee hour will take place on Friday, January 12, 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at Big Boy, 1408 Old U.S. 27, St. Johns, MI 48879.

Local residents are encouraged to bring comments, questions and concerns about local government and anything else happening in the local community. Residents with questions about the coffee hours, or those who cannot make it, can contact Speaker Leonard’s office at 517-373-1778 or by emailing TomLeonard@house.mi.gov.