Transitions

Obituaries

Robert Lee “Hoppy” Hopkins

Robert Lee “Hoppy” Hopkins, age 61, of Alma, MI passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at Woodland Hospice House, Mt. Pleasant, MI.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Robert was born in Merrill, MI on February 9, 1956 the son of Paul Eugene and Mary Ann (Micsak) Hopkins. He graduated from Merrill High School with the class of 1974. Robert worked for Saylor-Beal in St. Johns for many years until retirement. He enjoyed the outdoors including hunting and fishing. In his younger years he raced cars at Crystal Speedway and enjoyed muscle cars of all kinds.

He is survived by his parents Paul and Mary Hopkins, 4 daughters: Angela and Salvador Jimenez, Sara Hopkins, Rebecca and Scot Church, Nichole Hopkins, 2 sons: Adam Hopkins, Jose Hopkins, 19 grandchildren, 2 sisters: Paula Hopkins, Michelle Hopkins, 2 brothers: Richard and Kathy Hopkins, Doug and Tracy Hopkins, and many nieces and nephews.

The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI.

Jean Marie Schafer

Jean Marie Schafer, 82, of Fowler, MI, passed away Monday, December 18, 2017, at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI, on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 10:30 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI. Rosary Service will be prayed at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, and a Vigil Service will be on Wednesday evening at 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Jean was born in Clinton County, MI on June 28, 1935, the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Schneider) Heckman. She graduated from Pewamo High School with the class of 1953. On June 8, 1957 she married Louis A. Schafer in Pewamo, MI. Jean worked for Federal Mogul in St. Johns for 25 years, retiring in 1990. She enjoyed going to craft shows, watching birds, and caring for her indoor plants. She was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church as well as a member of the Christian Mothers Association.

She is survived by her husband Louis Schafer of Fowler, MI; son Michael Schafer of Christiansburg, VA; daughter Vicki and Paul Horak of Fowler, MI; son Richard and Sandy Schafer of Fowler, MI; 8 grandchildren: Whitney and (Matt) Zirkle, Annah, Thomas, Gabrielle, Sidney and Dominic Horak, Roman and Nicholai Schafer, 2 great grandchildren, Mark and Daniel Zirkle, 6 brothers, John and Sherry Heckman, James and Ellen Heckman, Edward and Joan Heckman, Thomas Heckman, Kenneth and Joyce Heckman, Joseph and Ruth Heckman, 3 brothers in law, Robert Ladiski, Edward Ladiski, Luke and Maggie Fernholz. She was predeceased by her parents, 3 sisters, Marie Fernholz, Joanne and Theresa Ladiski. 2 sisters in law, Ann and Linda Heckman.

Memorials may be made to Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church Educational Trust Fund. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.

Lester Sehlke

Lester Sehlke died Friday, December 15, 2017 at the age of 91. He was born March 25, 1926 in Riley Township, Clinton County, MI the son of Herman and Mable (Marten) Sehlke. Lester was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fowler, loved fishing and enjoyed playing Euchre with family and friends. He was a lifelong farmer and served as Riley Township Treasurer for 38 years. On June 18, 1947 he married Catherine Sillman and she preceded him in death in September of 2001. On November 26, 2004 Lester married Dorothy Plowman Waldron and she survives him.

Also surviving are his children, Larry (Marilyn) of St. Johns, June (Jon) Tatroe of Perrinton, Roy (Jean Wilson) of Lansing, Terry (Sherry) of St. Johns, Tracy (Belinda) of Brockway, PA, Sherrie Klingbeil of Lansing and Tina (Rick) Mills of Fife Lake; step-children, Linda (Mike) Penikis of KS and Terry (Chris) Waldron of Pewamo; 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; one sister, Ilene Gibson and a brother-in-law, Evart Sillman. Lester was also predeceased by an infant daughter, Shirley and a sister, Viola Rossow.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, December 21, 2017 at St. Paul Lutheran Church 329 N. Sorrell, Fowler, MI 48835 with Pastor Paul Clark officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 am until service time on Thursday at the church. Interment will be held at 3:00 PM at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery 8990 W. Church Rd. St. Johns. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.

James O. Koenigsknecht

James Otto (Jim) Koenigsknecht, having fought a long hard battle with diabetes, heart disease and cancer, Jim passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at his home, peacefully, surrounded by family. He was born December 6, 1946 at home in Fowler to parents, Alfred J. and Anna Rose (Simon) Koenigsknecht. He was second born of eight children. He attended Most Holy Trinity Catholic School through 8th grade and graduated from Fowler High School.

Following graduation he hired in at Fisher Body Division of General Motors, retiring with 41 plus years of service. He was a member of UAW Local # 602, the National Rifle Assoc., Knights of Columbus, Catholic Order of Foresters, Most Holy Trinity Parish, Fowler Athletic Boosters, Fowler Conservation Club. He had also retired from Dallas Township Fire Department after 20 years of service. Jim had a passion for hunting, bear, moose, deer, elk etc. taking many hunting trips with family and friends and making many memories, of which he loved to tell the stories. He loved deer hunting with his grandchildren. He loved following his grandchildren through their sporting events, always there to offer praise and encouragement. Being involved from kindergarten to college, they could always count on Grandpa Jim. He married Marsha Jane Parsons, August 5, 1967 and they were able to celebrate 50 years of marriage this past summer.

She survives him along with sons, Richard J. Koenigsknecht of Naples, FL and Scott M. (Jennifer) Koenigsknecht of Fowler; grandchildren, Madison, McKenzie, Josie, Cooper and Annie; sisters, Carol Eldridge of St. Johns, Diane Hulliberger of Dimondale; brothers, Tom (Jacque) Koenigsknecht of Perrinton, Mike (Diane) Koenigsknecht, Dale (Therese) Koenigsknecht, all of Fowler; sister-in-law, Jean (Fred Antes) Koenigsknecht of Fowler. Preceding Jim in death are his parents, in-laws, Richard A. and Barbara (Bennett) Parsons, brothers, Kenneth and Lawrence, nephews, Kenneth Jr. and Jeffrey L. Parsons and brother-in-law Douglas Eldridge.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 11144 W. Kent St. Fowler with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard as Celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday and Monday, December 17 and 18, 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM with Rosaries prayed at 3:00 and 8:00 PM each day at The Most Holy Trinity Activity Center 11159 W. Kent St. Fowler. Memorial contributions may be made to No More Sidelines of Central Michigan, The Most Holy Trinity Education Trust Fund, Hospice House of Mid-Michigan or the charity of donor’s choice.

Our most heartfelt thanks to Sparrow Home Hospice, Sue, Kay and Kristina in helping us as we prepared for Jim’s Journey to Heaven. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed, still very dear. Think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched for nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.

Marriage licenses filed the week of December 11, 2017

Aaron Michael Wheeler, 25 of Chesterfield, Michigan and Jami Lynn Peters, 24 of Bath

Leonard William Bornor, 62 of Lansing, and Penny Lynch Wallace, 65 of Lansing

Adam Robert Brundage, 26 of St. Johns, and Chelsea Mae Kilby, 26 of St. Johns

Kerwin Keith Keegan, 58 of Summerville, South Carolina and LeAnne Elizabeth Potter, 58 of St. Johns

Ryan Michael Smarszcz, 38 of Zeeland, Michigan and Stephanie Marie Lelo, 37 of DeWitt