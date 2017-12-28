Fast Away the Old Year Passes

January

SJ students honored at Voice of Democracy Awards Banquet



VOD: Senior Division winners for VFW Post 4113 are Abby Murray (second), Trevor Loznak, third, Julia Fox, first. Also pictured Larry Varney, Bob Etherton, Joe Martinez, Hunter DeSander.

And in weather news



Snow, rain, sleet, wind, ice, thunder and lightening – we have had it all; and sometimes all at once

Three to participate in Inauguration Parade in Washington D.C.

Three members from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Mounted Division were invited to be part of a group from across Michigan that will represent the state in the 58th presidential Inauguration parade for President-elect Donald Trump January 20th in Washington D.C. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Mounted members participating in this year’s event are Neil White, Birt Cooper, and Marty Bontrager.



Nurse Honor Guard formed: Chris Leavitt RN, Maralyn Woodbury LPN, Denise Plowman RN, Janet Pline RN Doris Jablowski RN and Marge Minarik RN The free service will be available in St Johns, Fowler, Pewamo, Westphalia, Ovid, Elsie and Maple Rapids.



Another Landmark gone: The last church building on Church Street was razed on January 23.

February

SJHS grad to invited to present at World Congress in Italy

Saginaw Valley State University student Jarrod Eaton, a health science major from St. Johns, has a genuine interest in the health of college students, and has pursued research in this regard. He has been invited to present his research at the 2nd World Congress on Public Health and Nutrition in Rome, Italy March 22-24.

CAFR has been dissolved

After 16 years of service, CAFR is being dissolved. As of 6:01 pm Wednesday evening February 8, Clinton Area Fire and Rescue was no more.



Junior Dancers: Pre-school thru 6th grade students learned some moves from SJHS Dance Team members last Saturday.

Take a walk around the Castle

by Jean Martin

True to St. Johns building tradition, the new senior housing Castle is being built right up to the sidewalk.



Great Harvest: Tracy Kossaras shows Jason Butler some of the newly-arrived baked goods at Kurt’s Appliance.

March



Spring Continued: And then the wind blew.

SJPD crack case of rail car vandalism

On January 23, 2017 the St. Johns Police Department began an investigation in reference to a Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP) complaint where one of the historic railroad cars at the St. Johns Depot was vandalized with spray paint and marker on both the inside and the outside.

Through several weeks of diligent investigation by officers, four juvenile suspects were identified as being responsible for the vandalism.



Local favorite Kitty Donohoe releases a new CD at the Wilson Center during a March 31 concert.



Barry has seen his first shy Robin, so we must have lived through another Michigan winter.

April



St. Johns Middle School students rehearse for their April 21-23 production of the Lion King, Jr.

City begins search for new City Manager

The St. Johns City commission has begun the process of searching for a new City Manager. Deputy City Manager Dave Kudwa will serve as the acting City Manager during this interim period.



Okay, now it’s Spring: St. Johns welcomes the return of flowing waters.



Local author, Dennis Scott, signed copies of his book … And I’m Sticking to It! A Journey in the Vietnam War through Letters Home at the depot during Sunday’s salute to the Armed Forces.



Special Veterans: On Tuesday Forrest Swatman, Bob Zuker and Benny Allen were all ready to celebrate another Memorial Day.

June

Chief Kyle Knight begins a new chapter in a stellar law enforcement career

By Rhonda Dedyne



Chief Knight is leaving the Mint Festival City – but he’s taking lots of good thoughts and memories with him.



Arts Night Out: Shoppers visited displays throughout downtown St. Johns last Friday evening.

SJPD Officer awarded for valor

On Tuesday night Officer Chad Pierson was awarded with a Medal of Valor by the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police at their Summer conference. He was nominated by Chief Knight for his actions in apprehending the suspect while assisting other local police agencies during a foot chase last year.



Celebrate: Young and old gathered Wednesday afternoon to enjoy an afternoon of food, fun and prizes at the 35th Anniversary party at Hazel Findlay Country Manor.

July

Sunday Funday

by Maralyn Fink

Sparrow Clinton names Volunteers of the Year

Members of the Clinton County Open Food Distribution Team were recently recognized as the Sparrow Clinton Hospital Volunteers of the Year for their outstanding community service.

Try out the giant paint brush

Clinton County Arts Council Vice President, Jenny McCampbell, stopped by to test drive the interactive component of the Gill-Roys Mural. Be a part of the fun and stop by to hold the giant paint brush!

Spray Park mural unveiled



Tracie Davis and Diane Harte of Tiny by Design Art & Whimsical Party Gallery were on hand to celebrate the unveiling of the community effort.

August



Crowd-Pleaser: Tuesday’s National Night Out was a big hit with all of the kids including this young lady who is giving her little brother a quick health checkup.



Mint Royalty: Pageant winners chosen on Tuesday include Queen: Delaney Fedewa; 1st Runner Up: McKayla Keener; 2nd Runner Up: Madisyn Kotowicz; Junior Miss Mint: Olivia Melton; Little Miss Mint: Mya Robertson – photo courtesy of Iryshe Photography

Preparing for the Mint Festival – an album

by Maralyn Fink

When we visit the Mint Festival, we see everything in its place. What we don’t usually see is all of the hard work that goes into getting things ready for the visitors. And we don’t see what it looks like as it winds down on Sunday.



Concert in the Park: This couple enjoyed a nostalgic dance as Elvis closed out another concert season.

September

SJHS Athletic Hall of Fame Induction

by Maralyn Fink

Amanda E. Becker, Gary C. Boyce, Andy Schmitt, Al Werbish, Luke Wilcox

New Police Chief to start September 5

Chief David Kirk has been sworn in as the City’s new Chief of Police.

Arts Night Out: Chalk It Up – September 15

The Clinton County Arts Council of downtown St. Johns invites everyone to join in another fun, community oriented event.



SJPD: Chief Kirk recognizes Officer Helms and K-9 Duke for Duke’s service to the police department. K-9 Duke is retiring after 5 1/2 years of service to the City.

October

Habitat gala to include dancing with local stars – Friday, October 6



Dean Hartenberg has been practicing diligently with his choreographer Heather Reed from Heathers Dance Studio in St. Johns.

Castle St. Johns ribbon cutting held last Friday



The ribbon cutting took place on Friday, October 13 with Mayor Beaman, Vice-Mayor Hanover and Commissioner Bob Craig attending.



St. Johns Homecoming Royalty: St. Johns High school seniors Tyler Secord and Emily Tahvonen were crowned as the 2017 Homecoming King and Queen during halftime festivities of the Redwings’ football game versus Battle Creek Central Friday night.



Open House: A former landmark furniture store on Clinton Ave. has been transformed into the Heritage Place Hotel. Heritage Place Hotel owner Chris Harris and his daughter, Lauren, welcomed visitors last Sunday.

November



The SJHS Theatre Department will present The Addams Family on November 10 – 12.

St. Johns City Charter Amendment for Streets and Sidewalks

YES – 884 (78.2%)

No – 246 (21.8%)



Sculpture: Hammer In Hand Custom Cycles artist Ivan Iler is at it again. This time his creation is headed to Impression Five Science Center in Lansing.

Happy 90th birthday to Sparrow Clinton Hospital

St. Johns recently celebrated Sparrow Clinton Hospital’s 90th birthday. Sparrow Clinton was a pioneer among rural hospitals in Michigan and was one of the first to be governed by a non-profit community corporation.



After the Parade: After the Santa Parade on December 1, stop by the depot for the Silent Auction to benefit the restoration of the historic rail cars.

December

Christmas at the Briggs – an album

by Maralyn Fink

Chamber names Member Business of the Year

The 2017 award was recently presented to New Look Computer and Data, and it is owned by Jason Denovich.

City holds Open House



Chief Kirk is shown here with his wife, Heather.



City Manager Stoppels is joined by his wife, Barb McKessy.

Fill a Cop Car

by Maralyn Woodbury



Pictured are Officer Tanner Nelson, Officer Zach Smith, Officer Brendon Harless and Officer Mike Brown.

It was a very cold day, and we wish to thank all of them for doing this important event to help the folks in need. Good job, guys.

GoFundMe page set up for local family

Jenny Hickerson Hufnagel has been courageously battling colon cancer for the past 10 years.

https://www.gofundme.com/HelptheHufnagelsFightForJenny