Hail the New

Sleepy Hollow offers snowshoe building workshop – January 5, 6

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced that Sleepy Hollow State Park will offer several two-day snowshoe building workshops in December, January and February. Participants will learn to weave a pair of traditional wooden snowshoes similar to the ones Native Americans made for generations. Classes are designed to be fun, informative and interesting.

The next workshop will take place on January 5-6. Part 1 will be on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., and Part 2 will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These handmade snowshoes can be used for hiking throughout the winter, given as gifts or used as home decoration. Snowshoeing is an easy, inexpensive way to get outside and burn some calories during the winter months.

The cost for making a pair of snowshoes is $180 and includes the pre-formed wooden frames, lacing, high-quality bindings and personal instruction. Because this is an activity that requires concentration over long periods of time, it is recommended for ages 16 and older.

The classes will be held at Sleepy Hollow State Park’s headquarters at 7835 E. Price Road in Laingsburg in Clinton County. Class size is limited to a maximum of eight participants, and reservations are required. Please note the classes are split over two days. For additional information or to make a reservation, please call Sleepy Hollow State Park at 517-651-6217 or email Denise Smith at smithd8@michigan.gov.

Free chronic pain workshop offered – January 17

Tri-County Office on Aging is offering a free workshop to the community to help individuals manage their chronic pain. This workshop is being offered at Clinton County Medical Center beginning on January 17. This 6-week workshop called Chronic Pain PATH (Personal Action Toward Health)is Michigan’s version of the award-winning Stanford University Chronic Pain Self-Management Program.

Chronic Pain PATH workshops are offered to learn about;

-The Mind-Body Connection and Distraction Techniques

-The Moving Easy Program

-Better Breathing and Relaxation Body Scan

-Fatigue Management

-Dealing with Depression and Positive Thinking

-Communication Skills

-Healthy Eating

-Goal Setting, Decision Making, Problem Solving and more

The workshops will be held at the Clinton County Medical Center, 1005 S. U.S. 27, Suite 100 in St. Johns on Wednesdays, January 17 – February 21, 2018 from 2:00-4:30 pm.

Funding to support this workshop is provided by Michigan State Medical Society Foundation.

To register, call Tri-County Office on Aging at 517-887-1465. Priority given to those 50 years old and older, but all are welcome to call.

City offers Kids Power Karate classes

The City of St. Johns Recreation Department is accepting registrations for Kids Power Karate classes, taught by PKSA St. Johns. The six week class is designed for boys and girls, ages 5-12 years old who want to learn discipline, self-defense, and have fun. Classes will be held on Mondays from 6:30 to 7:15 pm starting January 29th. The cost is $40.00 for St. Johns City Residents and $45 for non- City Residents. The deadline for registration is January 20, 2017, no drop-ins will be allowed. At the conclusion of the class, your children will have the opportunity to test for their first color belt.

For more information about karate classes or any other recreation activity, contact the recreation department at (989)224-8944 ext. 228 or email bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us. Registrations forms can be downloaded from the website at http://cityofstjohnsmi.com/Departments/Parks-Recreation/Youth-Programs, or picked up and dropped off in the St. Johns City offices Monday- Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Fundraiser planned for Hufnagel family – January 15

A special Fundraising Event for Jenny Hufnagel and her family is planned for Monday, January 15, 2018 at Ryan’s Roadhouse – 902 E State St in St Johns. On this day 10% of all orders will go to support the Hufnagel family with medical bills and expenses.

Jenny Hickerson Hufnagel has been courageously battling colon cancer for the past 10 years. Her strong will, determination and positive attitude is an inspiration to everyone who knows her. Originally from Midland, MI, Jenny now lives in St. Johns with her loving and supportive husband Kurt. They have raised three children: Jordan, Paige, and Brian.

All families, friends and the community are invited to participate. Come in and enjoy lunch, dinner, snacks or drinks.

There is still time to participate in the GoFund me page too at https://www.gofundme.com/HelptheHufnagelsFightForJenny

City accepting registrations for Little Hoopsters

The City of St. Johns Recreation Department is accepting registrations for the 2018 K-2nd Little Hoopsters Basketball Program (Biddy Basketball). This six-week program, for children in kindergarten through 2nd grade, will introduce children to the game of basketball. This program is meant to be a positive introduction to the game of basketball for first year players and a skill sharpening opportunity for returning players. All participants can expect to learn, from parents and volunteers, the basics of basketball in a non-competitive and safe atmosphere. An emphasis will be placed on all players playing the same amount, good sportsmanship, fundamentals and having fun. The program will be on Saturdays mornings starting February 10th through March 17th starting at 9:00 am, with each session lasting an hour. The cost to be a part of this 6 week program is $31 for St. Johns residents and $36 for non-St. Johns residents. The deadline for registration is January 19, 2018, no drop-ins will be allowed. Each participant that pre-registers will receive a t-shirt, certificate, individual award.

The Recreation Department needs volunteer parents/coaches for K-2nd grade levels. No experience needed, we provide a coaches manual to help you out. You must enjoy working with children and want to make a difference in the lives of our young people. If you would like to be a volunteer parent/coach you can sign up during the registration process or contact Brandon Blackmon at (989)224-8944 ext 228 or email bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us.

For more information about the Little Hoopsters Basketball program or any other recreation activity, contact the recreation department at (989)224-8944 ext. 228 or email bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us. Registrations forms can be downloaded from our website at http://cityofstjohnsmi.com/Departments/Parks-Recreation/Youth-Programs, or picked up and dropped off in the St. Johns City offices Monday- Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Leonard to host January office hours

Speaker of the House Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, will host office hours to meet with local residents and discuss their concerns about state government. Speaker Leonard represents Michigan’s 93rd District.

The coffee hour will take place on Friday, January 12, 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at Big Boy, 1408 Old U.S. 27, St. Johns, MI 48879.

Local residents are encouraged to bring comments, questions and concerns about local government and anything else happening in the local community. Residents with questions about the coffee hours, or those who cannot make it, can contact Speaker Leonard’s office at 517-373-1778 or by emailing TomLeonard@house.mi.gov.