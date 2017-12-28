Transitions

Obituaries

Leona F. Robinson

Leona F. (McCrary, Dickenson) Robinson, 90 passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at her daughter Judy’s home in Harrison. She was born on October 5, 1927 in Ithaca, MI the daughter of Bernard and Nellie (Guild) McCrary and she resided most of her life in Ovid, MI. She married R. J. Robinson on September 2, 1983 at their home in Ovid. He preceded her in death in November of 2017. Leona worked at Motor Products for many years. She liked to travel, go fishing, camping and loved her dog, Skittles. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Harrison, MI.

Survivors include her sons, Edward (Katherine) Dickenson, of Rochester Hills, Alfred (Linda) Dickenson of Alabama and Duane (Denise) Dickenson of Lansing, daughters, Judy Flanner and Dona (Gary) VanAmburg; several grandchildren; siblings, Bernard (Carol) McCrary of Florida and Carolyn Patrick of St. Johns. She was preceded in death by parents, husband of 32 years, Ernest “Pat” Dickenson, granddaughter Nichole Flanner and sister Pauline M. Litwiller.

Funeral services will be held at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns on Saturday, December 30. 2017 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Tim Tanner and Pastor Tim Dickenson officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives at the funeral home beginning at 9:00 A.M. until service time at 11:00 A.M.

Bradford John O’Berry

Bradford John “Brad” O’Berry, age 65 of Portland, MI, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2017 at his home.

A celebration of Brad’s life will be held at Ryan’s Road House 902 State Street in St. Johns, MI at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 28, 2017. A time of sharing and remembrance will be held immediately following the service until 6:00 P.M. Private burial will take place at Fulton Center Cemetery, Perrinton, MI at a later date.

Brad was born in Lansing, Michigan on January 14, 1952 the son of John and June (Richards) O’Berry. He graduated from Arlington Heights High School. Brad married Theresa Proko on June 16, 1984 at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, Perrinton, MI.

Brad worked at Motorwheel for many years, he went on to sell real estate and he also trained people to become licensed in selling real estate. Brad also worked at Wholert Corporation in Lansing where he focused on payroll. He was currently employed at Delta Global Services as a supervisor at the Capital Region International Airport, Lansing, MI. Brad enjoyed fishing, fly fishing, competitive archery, playing football, basketball, golfing and watching TV with his family. He and Theresa enjoyed going to watch MSU football and basketball. Brad always dropped Theresa off and picked her up from work at the airport. He was always there to support his daughter Amber at school sporting events and concerts. Most of all he loved the time spent with his wife, daughter and son in law and his dog Beau.

He is survived by his wife: Theresa O’Berry of Portland, MI, daughter: Amber and Lance Dubay of Roseau, MN, niece: Joelle and Andy Conway of California, great niece: Katie Conway of California, mother in law: Eileen Proko of Perrinton, MI, brother in law: Terry and Judy Proko of Houston, TX, nephew: Benjamin and Katie Proko of Houston, TX, niece: Emily and Brad Pearcy of Houston, TX, brother in law: Tom and Jan Proko of Chelsea, MI, nephew: Shawn and Michelle Proko of Chelsea, MI, and his cousin who was like his brother: Scot (Kathy) Richards. He was preceded in death by his parents, step father Benjamin Butts, and sister Susan Watson.

Memorials may be made to a Charity of the Donor’s Choice. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Michael J. Wing, Sr.

Michael J. Wing Sr, 66 of St. Johns passed away on Thursday, December 21. 2017 at Sparrow Hospital following short illness. Michael was born on December 8, 1951 the son of Murl J. and Mary (Bappert) Wing. He graduated from Lansing Sexton High School and worked at General Motors until his retirement. He married Sandra J. Orweller on June 18, 1991 in St. Johns, MI.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra, son Michael J. (Nicole) Wing II of Lansing and daughter Tracy M. (Jared) Watson of NC. 3 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and 4 step great great grandchildren; Step daughter Laurie L. Fivecoat of AZ.

At his request there will be no services. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

Marriage licenses filed the week of December 18, 2017

Kent Michael Weber, 27 of Fowler and Marissa Ann Becker, 22 of Fowler

Divorce decrees filed the week of December 18, 2017

Martin, Kristy Jo and Joseph Alan

Forbes, Sharron Marie and Michael Allen

McMaster, Lloyd Edward Sr. and Anna Mae McMaster

Gillengerten, Mark and Gail

Beach, Patricia and James M.

Fore, Stacy Elizabeth and Christopher Kerry

Nelson, Mark James and Victoria Marie

Bradley, Ashley Elaine and Benjamin Keith

Wheeler, David Wayne and Carrie Elizabeth