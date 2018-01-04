Latest News

Historical Society names Museum Volunteer of the Year

Carolyn Delavan, 2017 Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum Volunteer of the Year, received the coveted bejeweled belt award at the annual Clinton County Historical Society Christmas dinner from William McCarthy, Acting Director of the Museum. Mrs. Delavan, a two year volunteer, handles many tasks and is very versatile.

Rowlan Smith was recognized by the Vice-President of the Historical Society, Julie Peters, for being her right-hand person in 2017 at the Archives. Mr.Smith also volunteers weekly at the Museum, and is much appreciated. Other volunteers were recognized for their individual skills needed for the daily operation of the two organizations.

It takes many hands with an array of skills to keep the Clinton County Historical Society, Archives and Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum as curators of Clinton County History.

CCHS President, Lynne Gregory, acknowledged the enthusiasm of the volunteers and their dedication to the Historical Society. Anyone interested in history and willing to be a part of this group, please call 989.224.2894 or email PGSmuseum@hotmail.com.

Man takes his own life

A Potterville man died Wednesday afternoon from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the parking lot of the now-closed East Olive School after hours of negotiation with police, according to a statement from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident led officials to close roads near the school for several hours Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the school shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday after the man called dispatch to say that he was suicidal and had a handgun with him, police said.

A Clinton County negotiator spoke with the man for several hours before he shot himself.

The victim was a military veteran who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, a traumatic brain injury and depression, according to police.

East Olive Elementary has been closed since June, and no children or staff were on scene at the time of the incident.

Introduction to making Beaded Jewelry – January 20

Instructor Deborah Laverty has been beading for over 20 years and is a member of the Great Lakes Beadworkers Guild. She has exhibited at various art fairs and galleries throughout mid-Michigan, the Clinton County Arts Gallery being one of them.

Join her on Saturday, January 20 from 9:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m. with a break for lunch. Make a bead a bracelet that is easy to make and one that brings lots of compliments!The beginner, as well as the advanced beader, will enjoy this class.

The fee is $40 which includes hands-on and written instructions plus all materials needed. Payment is due in advance, at time of register. Minimum age is 14.

The workshop will be taught at the Clinton County Arts Gallery, 215 N Clinton Avenue. Stop in to reserve your spot or contact the Gallery at 989/224-2429.

Pool programs scheduled at high school

Pool Programs require no reservations or advanced registration. Show up at the scheduled time, fill out the required paperwork, and pay the necessary fee. Punch cards are available and are good for morning lap swim, aqua therapy, and evening lap swims.

All programs take place at the St. Johns High School Pool. Please enter at the Activities Entrance on the west side of the school. All activities are cancelled if St. Johns Public Schools closes due to weather, the high school closes for any reason or if a school related function is scheduled.

Adult Programs

Aqua Therapy (Year round except Holidays and other days school is not in session)

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10:00 am – 11:00 am

AM Lapswim (Year round except Holidays and other days school is not in session)

Tuesday and Thurday 5:00 am – 6:00 am

PM Lapswim (January-April 2018)

Wednesday and Friday 8:15 pm – 9:15 pm

Open Swim (January-April 2018)

Friday 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

2018 January Pool Activity Calendar

Could this be your new house?



Painting on a chilly morning at the house in Elsie.

Could yours be the right family for this house?

Habitat for Humanity is currently building a home in Elsie for which they do not currently have a family. If you know of anyone living in an unsafe situation — mold, damaged roof, etc. — or are living in a home which is too small for the number of people living there, please contact L Quinn at 989-227-1771, ext. 3 or Jason at ext. 6.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 4th

2018 Bike to Build

Bike to Build is a fundraiser for Clinton-Gratiot Habitat For Humanity. By participating and raising funds for Bike to Build, you are partnering with Habitat For Humanity to eliminate substandard housing in Clinton and Gratiot Counties.

DOE registration starts at 7:30 AM and ends at 9:30 AM at Northpointe Community Church in DeWitt. Riders can choose between 75, 50, 35 and 20 mile routes. All routes begin and end at Northpointe Community Church. Every rider will pass through at least one rest stop featuring restrooms and refreshments. Lunch will be served to all riders between 10:30 AM and 3:00 PM at Northpointe Community Church. SAG support will be provided from 7:30 AM until 3:00 PM.

Eat Healthy, Eat Local accepting applications

The 2018 EHEL Festival will take place on May 12th and will be located on the 100 block of W. Higham St., downtown St. Johns.

Interested in growing your Michigan-based business by being a part of our 2018 Festival? Simply submit the application. Deadline to submit your application is April 12, 2018.

Celebrating a healthy lifestyle through nutrition and physical wellness 2017 was the inaugural Eat Healthy Eat Local Festival in beautiful downtown St. Johns, Michigan. The weather was beautiful, and the 100 block of E. Walker Street was filled with people from all over Michigan, learning about healthy eating, physical wellness, and sampling foods produced at local farms.

If you are interested in being an exhibitor at our next festival, please make sure you meet the following criteria before submitting your application:

*You must be a Michigan-Made independent business owner.

(No sales groups for corporation products eg. It Works, Young Living Oils, Thrive, etc.)

*They are currently looking for food trucks, local farms, wellness/healthcare businesses, etc.

(eg.: locally produced foods/products, wellness/health businesses, etc.)