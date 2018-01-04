Fundraiser planned for Hufnagel family – January 15

A special Fundraising Event for Jenny Hufnagel and her family is planned for Monday, January 15, 2018 at Ryan’s Roadhouse – 902 E State St in St Johns. On this day 10% of all orders will go to support the Hufnagel family with medical bills and expenses.

Jenny Hickerson Hufnagel has been courageously battling colon cancer for the past 10 years. Her strong will, determination and positive attitude is an inspiration to everyone who knows her. Originally from Midland, MI, Jenny now lives in St. Johns with her loving and supportive husband Kurt. They have raised three children: Jordan, Paige, and Brian.

All families, friends and the community are invited to participate. Come in and enjoy lunch, dinner, snacks or drinks.

There is still time to participate in the GoFund me page too at https://www.gofundme.com/HelptheHufnagelsFightForJenny

Free chronic pain workshop offered – January 17

Tri-County Office on Aging is offering a free workshop to the community to help individuals manage their chronic pain. This workshop is being offered at Clinton County Medical Center beginning on January 17. This 6-week workshop called Chronic Pain PATH (Personal Action Toward Health)is Michigan’s version of the award-winning Stanford University Chronic Pain Self-Management Program.

Chronic Pain PATH workshops are offered to learn about;

-The Mind-Body Connection and Distraction Techniques

-The Moving Easy Program

-Better Breathing and Relaxation Body Scan

-Fatigue Management

-Dealing with Depression and Positive Thinking

-Communication Skills

-Healthy Eating

-Goal Setting, Decision Making, Problem Solving and more

The workshops will be held at the Clinton County Medical Center, 1005 S. U.S. 27, Suite 100 in St. Johns on Wednesdays, January 17 – February 21, 2018 from 2:00-4:30 pm.

Funding to support this workshop is provided by Michigan State Medical Society Foundation.

To register, call Tri-County Office on Aging at 517-887-1465. Priority given to those 50 years old and older, but all are welcome to call.

Arts Council looking for volunteers.

The Clinton County Art Gallery is looking for volunteers.

The Gallery is open Tuesday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 – 2 p.m. Shifts can be a full day or a few hours. They can work with your schedule.

Please call 989-224-2429 if interested.

Help prevent birth defects by taking these steps

Every expectant mother hopes for a healthy baby, but sadly every four and a half minutes a baby is born with a major birth defect in the United States. These birth defects lead to lifelong challenges and disabilities, and are the most common cause of death in the first year of life and the second-most common cause of death in children ages one to four years.

This uncertainty can be very unsettling, but the Mid-Michigan District Health Department would like to reassure women that they are not powerless when it comes to protecting their unborn child. While not all birth defects can be prevented, there are many things a woman can do to increase her chances of having a healthy baby.

One of the most important things a woman can do to reduce the risk of her baby being born with a birth defect is to prevent infections. This can be achieved by getting vaccinated, preventing insect bites, practicing good hygiene, and talking to her doctor.

Get vaccinated

The flu and whooping cough can cause serious illness in pregnant women and their developing babies, so be sure to get vaccinated and ask your doctor what other vaccinations may be needed.

Prevent insect bites

Mosquitoes and ticks can carry harmful infections, so pregnant women should take steps to avoid being bitten.

Prevent insect bites by using repellent and wearing light colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when going outside. Keep in mind that mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn while ticks are active at all times of the day, typically in warmer months.

Pregnant women should also avoid traveling to areas where the Zika virus is present. Partners of pregnant women who are planning to travel to areas with Zika virus should be aware of the risks and take preventative steps. For more information on Zika virus, visit www.cdc.gov/pregnancy/zika.

Practice good hygiene

Washing your hands often with soap and water is an easy way to prevent infections. Be sure to wash your hands after using the bathroom; after changing diapers; after being around or touching pets or other animals; after handling raw meat, raw eggs, or unwashed vegetables; and before and after preparing or eating foods.

Talk to your healthcare provider

Whether you are currently planning a pregnancy or not, talk to your doctor about preconception and reproductive health care. Ask your doctor how you can prevent infections, like influenza, Zika and sexually transmitted diseases before and after pregnancy.

In addition, all women should take the following steps to get ready for and have a healthy pregnancy:

– Eat a healthy, balanced diet

– Be physically active

– Take a multivitamin with 400 micrograms of folic acid every day, which helps a baby’s brain and spine develop in the first month of pregnancy when a woman might not even know she is pregnant.

– Avoid alcohol, tobacco, and drugs

– Make sure medical conditions, like diabetes, are under control

– Know your family history

– See if you qualify for the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program by calling 1-800-26-BIRTH. This program provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support, supplemental foods and health care referrals to qualified women, infants and children up to age five.

Leonard to host January office hours

Speaker of the House Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, will host office hours to meet with local residents and discuss their concerns about state government. Speaker Leonard represents Michigan’s 93rd District.

The coffee hour will take place on Friday, January 12, 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at Big Boy, 1408 Old U.S. 27, St. Johns, MI 48879.

Local residents are encouraged to bring comments, questions and concerns about local government and anything else happening in the local community. Residents with questions about the coffee hours, or those who cannot make it, can contact Speaker Leonard’s office at 517-373-1778 or by emailing TomLeonard@house.mi.gov.

Lawrence Tech names local students to Dean’s Honor Roll

The following students from your area have been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2017 semester at Lawrence Technological University. To be named to the honor roll a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

DeWitt, MI

– Korbin Rice, Mechanical Engineering

St Johns, MI

– Brant Boettger, Audio Engineering Technology

– Brendan Seyka, Graphic Design