Latest News

SJPS Board begins search to replace superintendent

The St. Johns Public Schools Board of Education has officially begun their search for a new superintendent. A special board meeting was held Tuesday night to plan the search with consultant Gary Rider. Rider is the Regional President of the Michigan Leadership Institute and was selected by the Board to lead the search effort.

During the meeting, Rider explained the process to be followed and helped the Board develop a tentative timeline for the search to replace departing Superintendent Dedrick Martin. Rider and the board also discussed the importance of feedback from parents, students, staff, and the community throughout the process.

“Mr. Rider will be facilitating focus group meetings and a community forum to gather data for the Board, and a survey will be posted on the district web site. All this data will be compiled and given to the Board to consider when developing a profile for the ideal candidate,” said Board President Scott Darragh.

The short three question survey will be active on the St. Johns web site from Thursday, January 11 until Thursday, January 18. In addition to the focus group meetings Rider will be facilitating, there will also be a community forum to be held on Tuesday, January 16 at 7:00 pm in the St. Johns Middle School Media Center. The public is invited to attend.

Rider expects a good pool of qualified candidates to apply for the position. “I anticipate the district will attract quality applicants both close to St. Johns and from outside the area,” said Rider.

For more information visit the website http://www.sjredwings.org/superintendent-search/.

SJ Schools host search Focus Group session January 16

The St. Johns Board of Education has hired the Michigan Leadership Institute (MLI) to conduct a full-scale search for the next Superintendent of St. Johns Public Schools. The Board would like your voice in helping to develop a candidate profile for the next educational leader of our community and would like to extend this invitation for you to attend the January 16, 2018, Superintendent Search Focus Group meeting. These focus group meetings will be conducted by MLI according to the schedule that is attached at various locations around the district.

A page dedicated to the search for the new Superintendent has been created on our district’s website and http://www.sjredwings.org/superintendent-search/” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>can be found here. Students, parents, staff, and community members will find all the information pertaining to the search on this page. It will include the schedule for the Focus Group meetings, press releases, and any additional information the Board and MLI wish to communicate.

Please follow this link to a survey where individuals may anonymously provide input into the development of the profile for the next Superintendent for St. Johns Public Schools. The survey can also be accessed from the Superintendent Search page. It will remain active through the end of the business day on Thursday, January 18, 2018. If you are unable to attend a Focus Group meeting, please complete the survey so your voice is heard.

St. Johns Superintendent Search Focus Groups Schedule

Tuesday, January 16, 2018

8 a.m. Riley Elementary School Media Center

9 a.m. Elementary, Middle and High School Principals in the High School Room 110

10 a.m. High School Students and Student Council in the High School Room 110

11 a.m. Cabinet Members in the District Office (end of weekly Cabinet Meeting)

11:30 District Office Staff in the District Office

Noon Break

1 p.m. Community, business, government leaders at Clinton Commons (after Rotary Meeting)

2 p.m. Union Representatives at the Middle School Room 503

3:30 All District Teachers at the Middle School Room 503

4:30 All District Teachers at the Middle School Room 503

5:30 Break

6 p.m. Support Staff at the Middle School Room 503

7 p.m. Community Forum / Parents at the Middle School Room 503

Celebrate National Superhero Day

The Voice for Clinton County’s Children will host their 5th Annual Superhero 5K Run, Walk, or Fly! on April 28th, National Superhero Day.

They invite you to join them at the St. Johns City Park for lots of fun activities for the entire family. The 5K route for all ages and abilities is a mix of groomed trails and pavement through the scenic St. Johns City Park. Along with fun activities they expect some super special guests.

For sponsorship opportunities, to register, or general event information please visit the website at VoiceForClintonCountyChildren.org. Will Your cape be ready?!

Barn of the Year

The Michigan Barn Preservation Network (MBPN) is requesting submissions for their 2018 Michigan Barn of the Year Awards, which will be presented at the 23rd Annual conference, Spring Barn Tour and Meeting to be held Friday and Saturday, May 4 & 5, 2018 at AgroLiquid’s Education Center in St. Johns.

This is the 21st year the Network has presented “Barn of the Year” Awards. Over the past two decades, a total of sixty-nine barns from across Michigan have been recognized for their unique qualities and/or preservation efforts.

The Barn of the Year Program annually honors existing Michigan barns that exemplify outstanding character in our state. Nominated barns must have been built before 1957, and be in-use either for continued agricultural use or adapted for others uses. Barns must retrain their overall appearance-both interior and exterior barn characteristics. Nominations are open to the public, reviewed and determined by MBPN Awards Committee members.

There are four categories in which awards are presented for barns that are in use for:

– Continuing Family or Private Agricultural Use

– Family or Private Adaptive Use

– Non-Profit Agricultural or Adaptive Use

– Commercial Agricultural or Adaptive Use

Barns will judged for (1) completeness of information presented in the application, (2) sensitivity and integrity of repairs or modifications, (3) visual appeal, (4) creativity, (5) thoroughness of work and (6) effort expended to repair and maintain.

Four items are required for the submission:

– A completed application form

– A written narrative

– Photographs

– A completed Michigan Barn and Farmstead Survey

Applications may be requested by contacting the program chairman, Keith Anderson. E-mail: Klanderson42@gmail.com or Mobile: 616-540-6701. Nominations must be postmarked by March 23, 2018.

For additional information about the Michigan Barn Preservation Network, visit the website mibarn.net.

The Michigan Barn Preservation Network is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, appreciation, preservation and rehabilitation of Michigan barns, farmsteads and rural communities.

Self-Publishing with Bob Holzhei

Bob Holzhei is a St. Johns resident, retired teacher, and published author, and he will be at the library Tuesday, February 6 at 6:30 to discuss his experiences with the self-publishing industry over the last 30 years.

Holzhei will lay out the steps to self-publishing a work, as well as a brief discussion of his latest book, The Mountains Shall Depart.

No library card is needed to attend this free program, but advance registration is appreciated and is now available.

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Ice fishing tournament – January 14

The First Annual Sleepy Hollow Ice Fishing Tourney will be held on Sunday, January 14 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The day will begin with a shotgun start at 7 a.m. Registration is from 6 a.m. – 6:45 a.m. The fee is $20 for a two-man team.

All proceeds will be paid out to the winners, 25% for each category.

Catagories include

– best haul of pan fish (limit 20)

– largest crappie

– largest catfish

– largest pike

For more information phone (517) 651-6217.