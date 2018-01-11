Filler announces candidacy

Graham Filler of DeWitt has announced his candidacy for State Representative in the 93rd House district, Clinton County and the southern part of Gratiot County.

“I am a proud Republican and would be honored to represent this district in the State Legislature. I grew up here, I know the area, and my experience in politics and as an Assistant Attorney General have prepared me to serve. I am a level-headed conservative who will work hard for a safe, prosperous Michigan,” Filler says.

“My parents, Saralee Howard and Jim Schultz, live in St Johns behind the courthouse,” he adds.

I am a resident of Dewitt, an Assistant Attorney General, and a candidate for State Representative in the 93rd District, which of course includes St Johns.

A fundraiser for Filler has been scheduled for January 25, 2018 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Home of Saralee Howard and Jim Schultz 301 West McConnell-St. Johns. Dinner and drinks provided.

Host Committee: $150.00

Family: $50.00

Individual: $25.00

Checks payable to: Graham Filler for State Rep, 12130 Airport Road, DeWitt, MI 48820.

RSVP by January 20 VoteGrahamFiller@gmail.com, www.GrahamFiller.com

Fundraiser planned for Hufnagel family – January 15

A special Fundraising Event for Jenny Hufnagel and her family is planned for Monday, January 15, 2018 at Ryan’s Roadhouse – 902 E State St in St Johns. On this day 10% of all orders will go to support the Hufnagel family with medical bills and expenses.

Jenny Hickerson Hufnagel has been courageously battling colon cancer for the past 10 years. Her strong will, determination and positive attitude is an inspiration to everyone who knows her. Originally from Midland, MI, Jenny now lives in St. Johns with her loving and supportive husband Kurt. They have raised three children: Jordan, Paige, and Brian.

All families, friends and the community are invited to participate. Come in and enjoy lunch, dinner, snacks or drinks.

There is still time to participate in the GoFund me page too at https://www.gofundme.com/HelptheHufnagelsFightForJenny

Free chronic pain workshop offered – January 17

Tri-County Office on Aging is offering a free workshop to the community to help individuals manage their chronic pain. This workshop is being offered at Clinton County Medical Center beginning on January 17. This 6-week workshop called Chronic Pain PATH (Personal Action Toward Health)is Michigan’s version of the award-winning Stanford University Chronic Pain Self-Management Program.

The workshops will be held at the Clinton County Medical Center, 1005 S. U.S. 27, Suite 100 in St. Johns on Wednesdays, January 17 – February 21, 2018 from 2:00-4:30 pm.

Funding to support this workshop is provided by Michigan State Medical Society Foundation.

To register, call Tri-County Office on Aging at 517-887-1465. Priority given to those 50 years old and older, but all are welcome to call.

Introduction to making Beaded Jewelry – January 20

Instructor Deborah Laverty has been beading for over 20 years and is a member of the Great Lakes Beadworkers Guild. She has exhibited at various art fairs and galleries throughout mid-Michigan, the Clinton County Arts Gallery being one of them.

Join her on Saturday, January 20 from 9:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m. with a break for lunch. Make a bead a bracelet that is easy to make and one that brings lots of compliments!The beginner, as well as the advanced beader, will enjoy this class.

The fee is $40 which includes hands-on and written instructions plus all materials needed. Payment is due in advance, at time of register. Minimum age is 14.

Pool programs scheduled at high school

Pool Programs require no reservations or advanced registration. Show up at the scheduled time, fill out the required paperwork, and pay the necessary fee. Punch cards are available and are good for morning lap swim, aqua therapy, and evening lap swims.

All programs take place at the St. Johns High School Pool. Please enter at the Activities Entrance on the west side of the school. All activities are cancelled if St. Johns Public Schools closes due to weather, the high school closes for any reason or if a school related function is scheduled.

– Aqua Therapy (Year round except Holidays and other days school is not in session)

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10:00 am – 11:00 am

– AM Lapswim (Year round except Holidays and other days school is not in session)

Tuesday and Thurday 5:00 am – 6:00 am

– PM Lapswim (January-April 2018)

Wednesday and Friday 8:15 pm – 9:15 pm

– Open Swim (January-April 2018)

Friday 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

2018 January Pool Activity Calendar

Briggs District Library News

Be a Genealogy N.I.N.J.A. – Genealogical speaker and researcher, Dan Earl, will be at the library to discuss ways to break through those brick walls that come up when doing family history research. Join us for this free presentation Tuesday, January 23 from 6:30-7:30p.m. No library card is needed to attend this program, but advance registration is appreciated.

Self-Publishing with Bob Holzhei – Bob Holzhei is a St. Johns resident, retired teacher, and published author, and he will be at the library Tuesday, February 6 at 6:30 to discuss his experiences with the self-publishing industry over the last 30 years. Holzhei will lay out the steps to self-publishing a work, as well as a brief discussion of his latest book, THE MOUNTAINS SHALL DEPART. No library card is needed to attend this free program, but advance registration is appreciated and is now available.

Dog Scouts of America – Members from the local Dog Scouts of America chapter will be at the library to discuss how the group improves the lives of dogs and their owners through humane education, positive training, and community involvement. This interesting program will be held on Tuesday, February 20 at 6:30. No library card is needed to attend, but advance registration is appreciated, and will be available Tuesday, January 23.

Chef’s Surprise – Budding chef’s ages 8-12 have the opportunity to come together and learn all the skills necessary to make homemade pizza. We will be embarking on this delicious adventure, Tuesday, January 23 from 6:00- 7:30pm. Registration is required and is open now.

Toddler Storytime – Children ages 2-3 with a participating adult are invited to come listen to some of Miss Erin’s favorite books. Some will be old beloveds and some will be new loves. In addition to the stories there will be music, creative movement, crafts, and games. This session will be taking place on Wednesday mornings, at 10:30-11:00am, February 7 through February 28. Registration is required and opens on Wednesday, January 10.

Tales to Tails – 15 minute sessions for children ages 6-12 to practice reading aloud to Ruger, a certified therapy dog. Sessions occur on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 6:30-7:15. Registration is required.

“Celebrating Summertime in the Winter” – Ages 4-6 (independent listeners) can warm up on Monday, February 12, 6:30-7:30pm. Enjoy summer stories, summer activities/games/music and a summertime snack in the middle of the snowy blowy wintertime! Registration is required and begins, Monday, January 15.

Lapsit Storytime – Babies Bounce into Books! – Join us for a “bouncing” fun time. This program is for children ages 12-24 months with a participating adult. Sessions include age appropriate stories, music, movement, finger-plays, simple signs and lots of fun. Choose between Friday mornings, 10:30-11am, February 16 to March 23 or Monday evenings, 6:30-7pm, February 19 to March 26. Registration is required and begins Friday, January 19.

Chapter Chatter – We Will “Move It, Move It” – (Ages 6-8, independent listeners) Staff will choose a simple chapter book and share a chapter or two each week. In addition to the story we will have so much fun with music and movement. We will start with stretching and warm-ups and “move” into Bali Yoga, Cardio Drumming, and Go Noodle then end with a few minutes of quiet meditation. So mark your calendars for Thursday evenings, 7-7:45pm, February 22 – March 15. Registration is required and opens on Thursday, January 25. You don’t want to miss this!

Mystery Dinner Library Event – The library is inviting the community to join us for a special evening of dinner, drinks, and entertainment on Saturday, March 24, when we will be hosting a 1920s-themed mystery dinner event! Doors will open for the evening at 6:00p.m. Tickets cost $50 per person, and will be available shortly.

******

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879