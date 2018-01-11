Transitions

Obituaries

Barbara R. (Moinet) Viges

Barbara R. (Moinet) Viges, 89 passed away on January 11, 2018 at her home surrounded with family. She was born on February 29, 1928 in Clinton County, MI the daughter of Lyle and Edith (Eastman) Green. Barbara worked for Karber Block Company doing accounting work and then she worked at Federal Mogul Corp. She was married to Norman Moinet in 1946 and he passed away in 1997. In 2006 she married Walter Viges, and he passed away in 2016. Barbara enjoyed her family, grandchildren and traveling.

Surviving her are her children, Karen (Ted) Bedell of St. Johns, Norman (Sharon) Moinet of St. Johns, Michael (Brenda) Moinet of Ithaca, Robert (Leanette) Moinet of St. Johns, James (Elaina) Moinet of Kentucky and Dana (Vickie) Viges of Holt, MI. 22 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Sister, Louise (Alan) Law and sisters in law, Mary Ann Green and Olive Devereaux. Several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Marion, Fred and Ralph Green, sister in law, Joann Green along with great grandson, Conner Moinet.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Friday, January 12, 2018, 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Tim Knaus officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Rest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Beacon of Hope.

Carol Ann Murphy

Carol Ann Murphy, age 70, of St. Johns, MI passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, MI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI on Friday, January 12, 2018 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery, Birch Run, MI. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 11, 2018 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI with a Vigil and Rosary Service at 7:00 P.M.

Carol was born in Flint, MI on March 31, 1947 the daughter of Edward and Josephine (Rynca) Urbanowski. She graduated from Birch Run High School with the class of 1966. Carol was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns.

Carol had a passion for children with disabilities and was always an advocate for their well-being. She was a paraprofessional with the Clinton County RESA for 17 years, retiring in 2016. Prior to that time, she was active as a sub and volunteer for many years working with children with disabilities. Carol was a volunteer in the Handicapped Horseback Riding Program for over 10 years. She loved flowers and gardening. Carol also enjoyed traveling and vacationing around Michigan.

Carol is survived by her daughter Diana Murphy of Alma and son William Murphy Jr. of East Lansing. She is also survived by her sisters: Mary (David) Thamm of Birch Run, Theresa Fowler of Clio, Judy (Francis) Laurin of Houghton Lake; brothers: John (Debby) Urbanowski of Birch Run, and Ed Urbanowski of Birch Run; and many nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, brother Joseph Urbanowski, and sister Gloria Urbanowski.

Memorials may be made to Autism Society of Michigan 2178 Commons Parkway Okemos, MI 48864. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Patricia J. Zimmerman

Patricia J. Zimmerman of St. Johns passed away Sunday January 7, 2018 at the age of 77, very much loved and surrounded by her caring family. Pat was born February 15, 1940 in St. Johns Michigan to Theodore and Sophie (Prorok) Moore. She was a 1958 graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School and worked as an Administrative Assistant for over 40 years with The United Nations and later with FEMA. Pat enjoyed baking, traveling, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, family was very important to Pat.

Surviving are her children; daughter Heather (Dave) Kingsbury, and sons Brad (Georgeanne) Zimmerman and Chris Zimmerman; ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, her brothers; Bob (Martha) Moore and Roger (Alice) Moore, sisters in law Nancy Moore and Mary Moore, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Pat was preceded in death by her son Eric Zimmerman, her parents and brothers Wayne Moore and Larry Moore.

Per Pat’s wishes a private burial will take place with a time to gather and celebrate her life taking place in the spring. Donations may be made in Pat’s name to Alzheimer’s Research. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns, Michigan.

Thomas William Beechler

Thomas William Beechler, age 80, died Monday January 8, 2018 after a short illness. He was born August 16, 1937 to William “Bill” Beecher and Geraldine Beechler who owned and operated the Clinton Theater for many many years. He graduated from St. Johns High School in 1955. He was a supervisor at Federal Mogul, retiring in 1991. Tom was a veteran of the United States Army and loved his family, basketball and Michigan with a passion. He will be dearly missed but not forgotten.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years Carol Ricker Beechler, children Robin Beechler Ball (spouse Steven Ball Sr), Scott Beechler (spouse Karen Beechler ), Rhonda Beechler Link, Grandchildren Shelli Stevens Sayers (spouse Andy Sayers), Thomas Edward Stevens (spouse Jennifer Stevens), Matthew Beechler, Karli Beechler, Joseph Link, Samantha Link, Hannah Link, great granddaughters Lilyan Sayers and Virginia Sayers. He is also survived by his sisters Jan Workman (spouse Wendel Workman) and Chris Beechler Cobb; Brother in law Jon Ricker and sister in law Jacqueline Ricker Dollar and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother in law Ron Cobb.

Condolences may be sent to the families at: 1758 Sawmill Hill Rd NW, Willis VA 24380.

Gene D. Pederson

Gene D. Pederson, age 62 of Lake Isabella, MI, passed away Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Sparrow Health Systems, Lansing, MI.

A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 20, 2018, with Mr. Marc Hufnagel officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Saturday from the time the memorial service is concluded until 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Gene was born in St. Johns, Michigan on November 1, 1955, the son of C. Lee and Sue Ann (Eaton) Pederson. He graduated from St. Johns High School with the class of 1974. He went on to attend Central Michigan University, Mt. Pleasant, MI. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and time spent outdoors. He lived at Lake Isabella for 30 years and loved his time spent there. He was very social and was dedicated to his family and extended family. He was an avid University of Michigan, Redwings, and Detroit Lions Fan. Gene worked many years at Godwin’s Furniture and Chippewa Beverage, both in Mt. Pleasant, MI. Gene was a member of Pheasants Forever, Isabella Chapter.

He is survived by his daughter Sarah Messer and brother Roy and Diane Pederson. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be made to Sparrow Hospital Lansing, MI or Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Marriage licenses filed the week of January 1, 2018

Chad Michael Rings, 31 of Ovid and Alissa Anne Mead, 30 of Ovid

Chad Lee Stover, 42 of St. Johns and Lori Jeanette Kennelly, 50 of St. Johns

Brendan Thomas Nordstrom, 24 of Lansing and Kathryn Ann Stevenson, 25 of Lansing

Eric Daniel Thelen, 33 of Fowler and Kelsey Erin Arver, 28 of Fowler

Johnny Paul Loomis Jr., 34 of Laingsburg and Randi Marie Justice, 31 of Laingsburg

Donald Mark Krauss, 58 of Lansing and Melinda Lee Richardson, 48 of Lansing

Randy Carl Pearson, 59 of Grand Ledge and Sara Jean Nurenberg, 53 of St. Johns

Ray Lynn Duck II, 30 of Stelicoom, Washington and Kathryn Victoria Willmarth, 30 of Tacoma, Washington

Divorce decrees filed the week of January 2, 2018

Rochford, Donald Thomas Jr. and Martha

Christie, Karri Jo and Matthew Allan

Seifferlein, Jennifer Marie and Russel William