St. Johns Independent

Save the date: On Saturday February 3, 2018 the St. Johns Rotary Club will host their next Helping Hands Dinner/Raffle.
Latest News
Still time left to get your tickets
Teachers continue their training
Dance Teams earn top honors
Eat Healthy, Eat Local spots filling quickly
Community turns out to support Hufnagel family
The Sledding Hill is open
More News
Chocolate Fantasy is February 1
MSU Extension Field Crops Webinar Series
The Voice for Clinton County’s Children has a special wall
New fitness goals for the New Year
Ice Skating hours
CRV collecting empty ink cartridges
Features
City asking residents and landlords to clean their sidewalks
A Look Back – Senator Robert Griffin
Letter: Organizers say thanks
Transitions
Obituaries – Shirley Ann Dockham, Janet C. Lewis, Erwin E. Pline, Larry Steven Baird, Nick G. Evers, Raynold P. St. Pierre, Melinda K. Joy
Marriage licenses filed the week of January 8, 2018