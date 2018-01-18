St. Johns Independent





Save the date: On Saturday February 3, 2018 the St. Johns Rotary Club will host their next Helping Hands Dinner/Raffle.

Still time left to get your ticketsTeachers continue their trainingDance Teams earn top honorsEat Healthy, Eat Local spots filling quicklyCommunity turns out to support Hufnagel familyThe Sledding Hill is openChocolate Fantasy is February 1MSU Extension Field Crops Webinar SeriesThe Voice for Clinton County’s Children has a special wallNew fitness goals for the New YearIce Skating hoursCRV collecting empty ink cartridgesCity asking residents and landlords to clean their sidewalksA Look Back – Senator Robert GriffinLetter: Organizers say thanksObituaries – Shirley Ann Dockham, Janet C. Lewis, Erwin E. Pline, Larry Steven Baird, Nick G. Evers, Raynold P. St. Pierre, Melinda K. JoyMarriage licenses filed the week of January 8, 2018