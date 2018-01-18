Latest News

Still time left to get your tickets

Save the date. Saturday February 3, 2018 is the St. Johns Rotary Club’s next Helping Hands Dinner/Raffle.

They will be giving away a total of $15,000 in cash and prizes. The top prize is $3,000; 2nd prize is $1,200 and 3rd prize is $1,000. You need not be present to win.

Get your tickets now from any Rotarian for your chance to win. Tickets are $150, and each ticket entitles the holder to dinner for two. The Dinner is sponsored by Sparrow Clinton Hospital. Come on out for a great night of fun, and help the group support the community.

This year’s theme is Country Western. Doors open at Smith Hall at 5:30 p.m. Dinner and the program begin at 6:00 p.m. Shuttle parking is available at the High School.

Make sure you get your tickets early because this event is a sellout every year.

Teachers continue their training

On Monday teachers continued their professional training, learning to help students reach their dreams.



Here elementary teachers are learning about the Comprehensive Literacy Model and how mini-lessons are used as part of the workshop model.

Their learning was led by Literacy Coaches Mrs. Van Norman, Mrs. Marr, Mrs. Mehney and Mrs. Rowland.

Dance Teams earn top honors

Congratulations to the St. Johns High School Dance Team on earning Grand Champion Honors last weekend at the Kenowa Hills Invitational. The Redwings also finished in 1st place in Hip Hop out of 40 performances.

The St. Johns Middle School team also finished in 1st place.

Eat Healthy, Eat Local spots filling quickly

Oh Mi! There are 58 confirmed exhibitors on board for the May 12 EHEL Festival so far. Spots are filling very quickly, and it’s only January.

Interested in growing your Michigan-based business by being a part of our 2018 Festival? Simply submit the application. Deadline to submit your application is April 12, 2018.

If you are interested in being an exhibitor at the next festival, please make sure you meet the following criteria before submitting your application:

*You must be a Michigan-Made independent business owner.

(No sales groups for corporation products eg. It Works, Young Living Oils, Thrive, etc.)

*They are currently looking for food trucks, local farms, wellness/healthcare businesses, etc.

For example: locally produced foods/products, wellness/health businesses, etc.

Community turns out to support Hufnagel family

The turnout at Ryan’s Roadhouse on January 15 to support Jenny Hufnagel and her family was amazing. There were boxes set up to accept donations or even leave a card or note of encouragement for Jenny, Kurt, Jordan, Paige or Brian.

Jenny Hufnagel has been courageously battling colon cancer for the past 10 years. Her strong will, determination and positive attitude is an inspiration to everyone who knows her.

There is still time to participate in the GoFund me page too at https://www.gofundme.com/HelptheHufnagelsFightForJenny

The Sledding Hill is open

Weather permitting there is an unsupervised sledding hill open to the public during daylight hours.

The hill is located at the City Park, 805 West Park Street. The hill is at the far Northwest corner of the park.