Chocolate Fantasy is February 1

Are you in search of an interesting Valentine’s gift? Tickets are now on sale for the sweetest night in town.

The Clinton County Senior Center is hosting a Chocolate fantasy on February 1st from 6 – 8 p.m. Plan to experience more than 25 chocolate items from your community.

Tickets are $10.00 each and benefit the Senior Center. Contact Carrie Hartenburg at Clinton County Meals on Wheels, 989-224-3600 for tickets or more information.

MSU Extension Field Crops Webinar Series

MSU Extension will offer a series of six online programs highlighting field crop production and pest management on Monday evenings from February 19th through March 26th, 2018.

Participants will learn how to enhance their corn, soybean, small grain and forage production systems in the coming season, and have an opportunity to ask questions of MSU agriculture experts.

The live webinar presentations will run 7:00-8:00 PM ET each Monday evening. One MDARD Pesticide Recertification Credit will be available through each webinar for application to one of the following categories: Private Core, Commercial Core or Field Crops.

Participants can view the programs independently online. Pre-registration is required for all participants at a cost of $20.00 for the full series of six webinars or $5.00 per individual webinar session. Visit https://events.anr.msu.edu/FieldCropsWebinarSeries2018/ to register and access connection information. Contact James DeDecker at (989) 734-2168 or dedecke5@msu.edu for more information, or by February 5th, 2018 to request accommodations for persons with disabilities. Requests received after this date will be fulfilled when possible.

The Voice for Clinton County’s Children has a special wall

Mural Monday: This wall has a special meaning for the Idzkowski and Zuker families who donated the wall together who are Two Families Connected by Joani’s Heart. The wall also has beautiful birch trees. Organizers appreciate the generous support.

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.

New fitness goals for the New Year

New year means new fitness goals. The St. Johns Parks and Recreation Department is teaming up with the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Playmakers Fitness Foundation to get you from sitting on the couch to completing a 5K. The Couch to 5K training program is free and open to all ages and abilities. Parents must accompany their children.

This 8 week training program involves attending two weekly one-hour sessions with certified Good Form Running and Walking coaches from the Playmakers Fitness Foundation. In addition participants will receive weekly communication with training information and nutrition tips.

The Kickoff event will be held at Lansing Community College with children’s activities, Fit Checks, Good Form Walking/Running Demonstrations and more.

Classes after the Kickoff event will start on January 30th and will be held at St. Johns High school on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:00- 7:00 p.m.

If you have any questions, you may contact the recreation department at (989)224-8944 ext 228 or email bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us. Winter Warm Up preregistration can be done online at www.mibluesperspectives.com/BlueCrossWinterWarmUp.

Ice Skating hours

Monday – Friday 6:00 – 8:00 PM

Saturday and Sunday 1:00 – 6:00 PM

Ice Hockey Hours

Monday – Friday 5:00 – 6:00 PM

Monday – Friday 8:00 – 10:00 PM

Saturday and Sunday 8:00 – Noon

Open skating and hockey are allowed at the City Park ice rink at any time except those times that are posted exclusively for skating or hockey

CRV collecting empty ink cartridges

Community Resource Volunteers, a nonprofit agency who works with youth to teenagers, will be collecting empty ink cartridges to help fund science and robotic programs.

Please drop them off at the following locations:

– St. Vicent DePaul, 1009 S Highway 27,

– Huntington Bank, 200 W. Higham,

– Clinton Transit 215 N. Scott Rd. and

– CRV, 304 Brush St.,

– MAHLE Engine Components, 916 W. State St., all in St. Johns.

– Motz Builders, 116 West Main St. in DeWitt.

For more information about our organization and events please go to www.crvonline.org or call CRV 517-672-4226. Thank you for your support.