Transitions

Obituaries

Shirley Ann Dockham

Shirley Ann Dockham, 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 15, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Born January 19, 1936 to Gordon and Ruth (Carey) Hodge, Shirley grew up in St. Johns. She was an Avon Rep for many years and worked as a clerk for the USPS in Lansing. In her spare time she loved to bowl and participated in many leagues.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 39 years, Harold, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Richard Hodge, Dorothy Southwell, and Betty Cecyle Brown.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018 at 11:00am at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 18, 2018 from 4pm until 6pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Lansing.

Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s honor to Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 3100 West Rd #110, East Lansing, MI 48823.

Janet C. Lewis

Janet C. Lewis died Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the age of 82. She was born September 17, 1935 in St. Johns, MI the daughter of Francis and Marian (Motz) Sohn. On June 27, 1953 she married Leon Lewis and he survives her.

Also surviving are her children, Jim (Hilda) Lewis of St. Johns, Cindy Hoffer of Alma, Greg (Renee) Lewis of St. Johns, Gary Lewis of Elsie and Brian (Helen) Lewis of Owosso; twelve grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and a brother-in-law, Herbert Pasch. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Pasch.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.

Erwin E. Pline

Erwin E. Pline, age 90 passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 20, 1927 in Lansing the son of Herman and Lillian (Miller) Pline and was raised in Westphalia. He worked for Holloway Construction Company, retiring in 1987. On January 17, 1953 he married Alice Kramer. He was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Laborers Local #1191, Knights of Columbus, Catholic Order of Foresters, Fowler Conservation Club and VFW Post 3733 Auxiliary.

Survivors include his wife Alice, children Deborah (Stanley) Feldpausch, Marcia (Dean) Feldpausch, John (Teresa) Pline and Richard (Trina) Pline all of Fowler. Grandchildren, Ashley, Trent, Kendall, Gwen, Laura, Michelle, Bobbi Jo, John, Mason, Carter, Danielle and Derrick. There are 21 great grandchildren. Siblings, Arlene Thelen, Louis (Ellen) Pline, Germaine (Gordon) French, Gladys Rademacher and Roger (Ruth) Pline. He was preceded in death his parents, brothers-in-law, Hilary Thelen and James Rademacher.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Most Holy Trinity Activity Center in Fowler on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 P.M. Wednesday evening. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard as celebrant. Burial will follow at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Most Holy Trinity Educational Trust Fund, Post 3733, VFW Auxiliary or Great Lake Caring Hospice. The family is being served by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns, MI.

Larry Steven Baird

Larry Steven Baird, 66, of The Villages, FL passed away January 8, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Larry was born in Lansing, Michigan on November 14, 1951. Larry was a graduate of Mason High School and Michigan State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education. Larry married the love of his life, Denise (Shinaver) Baird on August 11, 1973. Together they enjoyed traveling, camping, golfing, bowling, and spending time with their grand-daughters.

Larry began his teaching career in Indiana, at Whitko High School. In 1977, Larry began teaching at DeWitt High School in DeWitt, Michigan, where he taught math and coached for the next 29 years. Larry was active in the teachers union, often advocating for his fellow educators. He coached football, baseball, and volleyball, but his true coaching passion was softball. In 1981, he co-founded the Michigan High School Softball Association. In 1990 he was voted the National High School Athletic Coaches Association, Coach of the Year. In 1999, Larry was voted into the Michigan High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame. Upon his retirement, in 2007, he was ranked 13th nationally among high school softball coaches, with over 700 wins to his name.

Larry is survived by his wife of 44 years, his daughter Erin (Baird) Baker and son-in-law Chuck of Northville, MI, his son Kyle and daughter-in-law Trisha (Hines) Baird of Milwaukee, WI and his three grand-daughters Madilynn, Katelynn, and Ellynn Baker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard F. Baird and Edna B. (Clark) Baird, and his brother Richard A. Baird all of Mason, Michigan.

A celebration of life will be held in late June at the DeWitt High School softball field. In lieu of flowers, please honor Larry with donations made to the DeWitt Varsity Softball program. Donations can be sent to DeWitt High School c/o DeWitt Softball 13601 Panther Drive DeWitt, MI 48820

Baldwin Brothers cremation of The Villages are entrusted with the arrangements.

Nick G. Evers

Nick G. Evers, 49 of rural St. Johns, MI passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2018 from a snowmobile accident on Manistee Lake, in Kalkaska. Nick was born on April 28, 1968 in Cincinnati, OH the son of Dan and Mary Nell (Carroll) Evers. He worked as a mechanic for CBRE in Lansing . On December 19, 2008 he married Sandy Doellman in Rising Sun, IN. Nick loved being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, cross country skiing and snowmobiling.

He is survived by his wife Sandra, parents Dan and Mary Evers of Cincinnati, brothers Dan and Mike Evers of Cincinnati, and his faithful companions, his dogs Laddie and Nikki.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Friday, January 19, 2018, 6-8 P.M. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Burial will be at Duplain Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Raynold P. St. Pierre

Raynold P. St. Pierre, 76, of rural St. Johns, MI passed away on January 12, 2018 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. He was born on August 19, 1941 in Lansing, MI the son of Phillip A. and Dorothy L. (Blias) St. Pierre. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and married for over 50 years to Barbara J. Bonczak. Raynold worked as the Planning, Zoning and Building Administration for DeWitt Township for 34 years and developed the first zoning ordinance for DeWitt Township.

He is survived by his wife Barbara, sons Marc D. St. Pierre of Saginaw and Eric C. St. Pierre of Colorado Springs. 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Brothers Norman L., Richard E. and Jeffrey A. St. Pierre. He was preceded in death by daughter Gabrielle and 1 grandson, Hayden. Memorial contributions may be given to The American Cancer Socity.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams as celebrant. Arrangements were made by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

Melinda K. Joy

Melinda K. Joy died Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at the age of 50. She was born March 9, 1967 in Lansing, MI the daughter of Richard and Linda Kay (Ellis) Roberts. Melinda earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Spring Arbor College and worked as an X-ray technician and most recently as a home health caregiver.

Surviving are two sons, Ryan (Alyssa Zoll) Joy of Lansing and Eli Joy of DeWitt; parents, Linda Kay (Jack) Nelson of St. Johns; brother, Jeremy (Kimberly) Nelson (nieces Rachel and Leah) and sister, Shiloh (Brent) Kramer (Nephew Isaac) all of Portland; her grandfather, Ira “Butch” Roberts and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Elizabeth Roberts and her father Richard who is MIA from the Vietnam War.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, January 15, 2018 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Pastor Andy Croel officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to a charity of your choosing, and give a family member a hug and let them know that you love them.

Marriage licenses filed the week of January 8, 2018

Lewis Henry Bontrager, 19 of St. Johns and Madeline Sabrina Harsh, 19 of Owosso

Joseph Michael Lardieri, 20 of Summerville, South Carolina and Kendall Philip Goss, 19 of St. Johns

Conor Lewis Barr, 25 of Grand Ledge and Candice Jean Ferris, 28 of Grand Ledge

Daniel John Braman, 29 of Ovid and Lois Elaine Allen, 26 of St. Johns