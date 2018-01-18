City asking residents and landlords to clean their sidewalks

Winter has made an appearance and the City of St. Johns is reminding residents and landlords that it is their responsibility to keep the sidewalks adjacent to their property clear of snow and ice. Prompt removal of snow and ice keep the city’s sidewalks safe and accessible, particularly for people with limited mobility, neighbors, postal carriers, and children walking to and from school.

City Code requires that occupant of every lot or premises adjoining any street, or the owner of such lot or premises, if the same are not occupied, shall clear all ice and snow from sidewalks adjoining such lot or premises within the time herein required. When any snow or ice shall cease to fall during the daylight hours, such snow or ice shall be cleared from the sidewalks within 12 hours after such cessation. When a fall of snow or ice shall have ceased during the nighttime, it shall be cleared from the sidewalks by 6:00 p.m. of the day following.

Ordinance 95.85 Failure to clear states:

If any occupant or owner shall neglect or fail to clear ice or snow from the sidewalk adjoining his premises within the time limited, or shall otherwise permit ice or snow to accumulate on the sidewalk, he shall be guilty of a violation of this chapter, and in addition, the Chief of Police may cause the same to be cleared and the expense of removal shall become a debt to the city from the occupant or owner of the premises and shall be collected as a single lot assessment. Your compliance is required to avoid the single lot assessment for snow removal.

Be careful when removing or having snow removed from your drive. It is against the state statute to deposit snow, ice or slush in the street or on the shoulder of the road. A citation may be issued to individuals violating this code (Motor Vehicle Code P.A. 82 of 1978, 257.677a).

Please be courteous to your neighbors; do not push or blow your snow in to their yards. If you know someone that is elderly or handicapped please help them out and shovel their sidewalk for them. Your help will be greatly appreciated.

Please contact Bill at (989) 224-8944 x 227 or bschafer@ci.saint-johns.mi.us if you have any questions.

A Look Back – Senator Robert Griffin

by Barry Clark Bauer

Left to right: Esther Hendershot, Robert Purtill, unidentified, and Sharon Fitzpatrick.

This was the Clinton County campaign office of Senator Robert Griffin during the 1972 elections.

Stuart Fitzpatrick was the campaign manager.

Letter: Organizers say thanks

We would like to take this opportunity to thank Ryan Colthorp of Ryan’s Roadhouse and his staff for hosting an amazing benefit for Jennifer Hufnagel. The food was, as the sign says, “ lousy and the beer was warm.” Seriously, great service, food and atmosphere!

Also, to all of the businesses in the community who so graciously allowed the placement of flyers for this event, we thank you.

Thank you to Luke and Rachael for your help with flyers and boxes.

To all of the people who shared the posts and invited friends from near and far and just got the word out there, you are all awesome.

Lastly, to this one of a kind town you all rock! The amount of support shown and given for Jenny and her family speaks volumes about why we are blessed to live here. Your donations, kind words and presence are appreciated more than you know. You are all wonderful, caring and top notch people. Thank you for showing what love and friendship is all about.

This was the best! A super great turnout and lots of fun! Again, thank you all for making this day / night perfect for the Hufnagel family.

With love and gratitude,

Kim Brown, Maralyn Woodbury and Lorann Lynam Smith