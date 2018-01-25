Latest News

SCH nurse earns award

A Sparrow Clinton Hospital Nurse’s special care of her Patients helped earn her the hospital’s DAISY Award for exceptional Nursing skills.

Marge Simon, LPN, developed a passion for Nursing after reading a popular series of books written to inspire young women.

“I read all the Cherry Ames Nursing books. So, by the time I hit junior high school, I was sure I wanted to be a Nurse,” said Simon. “After 41 years, I am still certain it was the right choice.”

Simon gained praise from her Patients for her empathetic, reassuring, and caring disposition.

“She truly cares. She helped me through a very scary time, and educated and supported my family as well,” wrote a Patient who nominated her for the DAISY Award.

Since starting her career at Sparrow Clinton in 1976, Simon worked in every department from Emergency to Nursery and Obstetrics. She has these words of advice for new Nurses: “Have a good heart, show great compassion, and let your Patients know you are here to help them through a difficult time in their lives.”

Simon, who continued to wear her Nursing cap at work, has been instrumental in celebrating Daisy awardees by creating beautiful, hand-painted cards for each recipient. Simon recently retired from Nursing to pursue her art “hobby” as a second career. So, fellow Nurses created a special card based on her designs and had it framed for her.

Nurse nominees Karen McCloskey, RN; Adriann Sanders, RN; Chibwe Powell, RN; Mary Rathbun, RN; Kara George, RN; Teresa Miller, RN; Sarah Veith, RN; Regina Buhr, RN; and Amber Piper, RN, also were recognized. Each received a DAISY pin and flowers.

CRV visits MSU Cyclotron

Community Resource Volunteers traveled to MSU to visit the MSU Cyclotron on January 14.

The students participated in hands-on activities with a model “nucleus” that they were able to accelerate and smash to make isotopes that do not exist on Earth, but might be made in stars. The students also were able to try several demonstrations that simulated the research done in MSU’s National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory and explore MSU Cyclotron’s world-class rare isotope laboratory where nuclei are smashed into a target at half the speed of light. The also tour included demonstrations, an introduction to the goals and methods of nuclear science, and a walk behind the scenes where nuclei are accelerated, filtered and/or studied.

The Cyclotron trip experience continues on Saturday, January 27th. Zack Contan will visit to explore what we know about the nucleus factories called “stars” through a series of hands-on activities and games. The event will be at the CRV office, located at 304 Brush St. St. Johns from 1-4 pm. The cost is $5 per student and is limited to 30 students. For more information, go to crvonline.org.

Win an Oh Mi sneak preview

Oh Mi Organics is giving away five Golden Tickets. Win a sneak preview tour of their new facility in the former Reminder building. The lucky winners and guest will each get to make and take home a dozen of our gourmet chocolates too.

Tickets are issued 1 per every $20 spent in store. Stop by Oh Mi Organics downtown St. Johns for your chance to win. They are open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The promotion began on January 20 and ends on February 17.

Scene and Unseen goes into paperback

Welcome to hometown boy Alex Delavan’s view of the Underground.

“Scene and Unseen: Flyer Art of The Lansing Underground isn’t just a yearbook for the community built in this subterranean oasis,” says Delavan. “Those from the mitten, will recognized it as a piece of Michigan state pride.”

Begin your journey exactly as he did one day in July. Simply flip open the folder on the next page. You’ll start with the exact flyer that took him to his first visit to the Christ Lutheran Church on May 15, 1998 and end with the exact flyer that bought us all back to The Underground November 25, 2017. It finalizes with the words said on the stage that night to welcome us all home.

Through a few words and the DIY art of the original flyers, this is the story of 388 performances, by 197 bands, at 122 shows, with 113 flyers,from 1996 to 2003, all on one small stage at The Underground.

Featuring punk, metal, hardcore, and indie rock bands, including P.O.D., Underoath, Squad Five-O, Living Sacrifice, Copeland, One:21, Blindside,Project 86, Johnny Respect, Anathallo, Still Remains, The Deluxtone Rockets, Beloved, The Blamed, Calibretto 13, Cool Hand Luke, Headnoise, Dennison Marrs, Kid Brother Collective, Anah Aevia, Besitary, Bloodlined Calligraphy, Summer Dying and so many more.

Find the paperback version here.

MSU Extension hosts Field Crops Webinar Series

MSU Extension will offer a series of six online programs highlighting field crop production and pest management on Monday evenings from February 19th through March 26th, 2018.

Participants will learn how to enhance their corn, soybean, small grain and forage production systems in the coming season, and have an opportunity to ask questions of MSU agriculture experts.

The live webinar presentations will run 7:00-8:00 PM ET each Monday evening. One MDARD Pesticide Recertification Credit will be available through each webinar for application to one of the following categories: Private Core, Commercial Core or Field Crops.

Participants can view the programs independently online. However, pre-registration is required for all participants at a cost of $20.00 for the full series of six webinars or $5.00 per individual webinar session. Visit https://events.anr.msu.edu/FieldCropsWebinarSeries2018/ to register and access connection information. Contact James DeDecker at (989) 734-2168 or dedecke5@msu.edu for more information, or by February 5th, 2018 to request accommodations for persons with disabilities. Requests received after this date will be fulfilled when possible.