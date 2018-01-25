Still time left to get your tickets

Save the date. Saturday February 3, 2018 is the St. Johns Rotary Club’s next Helping Hands Dinner/Raffle.

They will be giving away a total of $15,000 in cash and prizes. The top prize is $3,000; 2nd prize is $1,200 and 3rd prize is $1,000. You need not be present to win.

Get your tickets now from any Rotarian for your chance to win. Tickets are $150, and each ticket entitles the holder to dinner for two. The Dinner is sponsored by Sparrow Clinton Hospital. Come on out for a great night of fun, and help the group support the community.

This year’s theme is Country Western. Doors open at Smith Hall at 5:30 p.m. Dinner and the program begin at 6:00 p.m. Shuttle parking is available at the High School.

Make sure you get your tickets early because this event is a sellout every year.

It’s not too late to get the flu vaccine

It’s all over the news and social media. People are talking about it and doctor’s offices are filling up with patients complaining about it. The “it” is the flu and it’s spreading rapidly across the country, including here at home.

We all know that the flu can cause high fever, chills, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose and muscle aches. And we know it can make you quite miserable and put you out of commission for up to a week. But this year’s flu virus seems especially aggressive, which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Mid-Michigan District Health Department (MMDHD) are urging everyone over six months of age to get vaccinated.

Vaccination is especially important for those at high-risk for developing serious flu complications. Those most at-risk include young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes or heart and lung disease and people 65 years and older.

While the flu vaccine isn’t 100% effective, it remains our best defense. And when you get vaccinated, you are not just protecting yourself, but these high-risk groups as well.

Some people think it’s too late to get vaccinated, but that’s not the case. The vaccine is effective throughout the entire flu season, which can last as late as May. But it does take up to two weeks for the body to build up defenses against the virus after being vaccinated, so it’s best not to wait.

Some people think they’ll get the flu if they get vaccinated. This is also not true. While some people do experience nasal congestion and a runny nose after getting vaccinated, the symptoms are mild and go away quickly.

Getting the flu vaccine has never been more convenient. The vaccine is available at a variety of places, including your doctor’s office, many pharmacies, or the health department.

Mid-Michigan District Health Department offers the standard flu shot, the high-dose flu shot for those 65 and older, and preservative-free options. The health department participates with the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program. It can also can bill many types of insurance, including Medicare Part B, which will cover the entire cost for seniors.

To schedule an appointment at the health department, or to find out if we participate with your insurance, call 989-224-2195 in Clinton County, 989-875-3681 in Gratiot County and 989-831-5237 in Montcalm County.

In addition to getting vaccinated, there are many other ways you can protect yourself and your family from getting sick. First, wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. Make sure to clean common surfaces and objects often that may be contaminated with germs. You should also try to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. If you know someone who is sick, avoid close contact with them. If you are sick, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, and be sure to stay home so you don’t infect others.

If you do get the flu, call your doctor if your symptoms get worse or if you have shortness of breath or worsening cough or congestion.

Chocolate Fantasy is February 1

Are you in search of an interesting Valentine’s gift? Tickets are now on sale for the sweetest night in town.

The Clinton County Senior Center is hosting a Chocolate fantasy on February 1st from 6 – 8 p.m. Plan to experience more than 25 chocolate items from your community.

Tickets are $10.00 each and benefit the Senior Center. Contact Carrie Hartenburg at Clinton County Meals on Wheels, 989-224-3600 for tickets or more information.

Community Resource Volunteers, a new and unique way to volunteer

The Community Resource Volunteers (CRV) has always been a volunteer organization and prides itself of being able to provide many opportunities for the Clinton County area. However, at CRV, they do not look at volunteers as just what they can do for them, but what the organization can do for the volunteers.

Just like the participants they serve, CRV looks at volunteers as participants also. This means that volunteers are not just put in a position and they server. CRV is striving to provide volunteers opportunities to share and grow. It does not matter whether the volunteer wants to use their career knowledge to share, explore a hobby area, or learn a new one, CRV works with everyone to help find a place for them and help them grow.

It does not stop there. As volunteers, they are encouraged to look at opportunities and positions to see if they might have an interest, and then try it out. Volunteers are actually encouraged to try different areas. If a volunteer thinks they might be interested in say a science area, they can work on a project or program. If they like it, they can continue, or stop and try something else. No questions asked.

This flexibility and focus on volunteer needs continues even to the hours and times they work. At CRV, they want the volunteers to choose everything. CRV uses an online portal system for volunteers use to see what opportunities are available. They decide if they are interested in helping. By filling out their personal profile, they can choose areas of interest, number of hour per day, week and month they are willing to volunteer. From this information, their system and project leaders can help match volunteers to opportunities. However, the volunteer decides if they want to participate.

If you are interested in learning more about what CRV does and how you might help them out, please contact them by calling (517) 672-4226, stopping by the office at 304 N. Brush Street, or email the coordinator at volcoordinator@crvonline.org.

Touch a Truck coming up in May

Mark your calendar. The 16th Annual Springtime Community Festival and Touch a Truck will be on Saturday, May 12.

It will be held at the CCRESA Bldg at 1013 S US 27 in St. Johns from 9 am to 3 pm. Applications for crafters, non-profits and businesses are at www.clintoncountychamber.org/events. Call the Chamber of Commerce at 989-224-7248 with any questions.

Briggs District Library News

Library Services Survey – The library is seeking community input regarding the services we currently offer, and any new or additional services that could be offered in the future. Please take a few moments to complete this survey. Print copies are available at the Library desk or complete the survey online at www.briggsdistrictlibrary.org . Whether you currently use the library or not, we welcome your thoughts and opinions.

Self-Publishing with Bob Holzhei – Bob Holzhei is a St. Johns resident, retired teacher, and published author, and he will be at the library Tuesday, February 6 at 6:30 to discuss his experiences with the self-publishing industry over the last 30 years. Holzhei will lay out the steps to self-publishing a work, as well as a brief discussion of his latest book, THE MOUNTAINS SHALL DEPART. No library card is needed to attend this free program, but advance registration is appreciated and is now available.

Dog Scouts of America – Members from the local Dog Scouts of America chapter will be at the library to discuss how the group improves the lives of dogs and their owners through humane education, positive training, and community involvement. This interesting program will be held on Tuesday, February 20 at 6:30. No library card is needed to attend, but advance registration is appreciated.

Toddler Storytime – Children ages 2-3 with a participating adult are invited to come listen to some of Miss Erin’s favorite books. Some will be old beloveds and some will be new loves. In addition to the stories there will be music, creative movement, crafts, and games. This session will be taking place on Wednesday mornings, at 10:30-11:00am, February 7 through February 28. Registration is required and is open now.

Tales to Tails – 15 minute sessions for children ages 6-12 to practice reading aloud to Ruger, a certified therapy dog. Sessions occur on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 6:30-7:15. Registration is required and is currently open.

“Celebrating Summertime in the Winter” – Ages 4-6 (independent listeners) can warm up on Monday, February 12, 6:30-7:30pm. Enjoy summer stories, summer activities/games/music and a summertime snack in the middle of the snowy blowy wintertime! Registration is required and is open now.

Lapsit Storytime – Babies Bounce into Books! – Join us for a “bouncing” fun time. This program is for children ages 12-24 months with a participating adult. Sessions include age appropriate stories, music, movement, finger-plays, simple signs and lots of fun. Choose between Friday mornings, 10:30-11am, February 16 to March 23 or Monday evenings, 6:30-7pm, February 19 to March 26. Registration is required.

Chapter Chatter – We Will “Move It, Move It” – (Ages 6-8, independent listeners) Staff will choose a simple chapter book and share a chapter or two each week. In addition to the story we will have so much fun with music and movement. We will start with stretching & warm-ups and “move” into Bali Yoga, Cardio Drumming, and Go Noodle then end with a few minutes of quiet meditation. So mark your calendars for Thursday evenings, 7-7:45pm, February 22 – March 15. Registration is required and is open now. You don’t want to miss this!

Mystery Dinner Library Event – The library is inviting the community to join us for a special evening of dinner, drinks, and entertainment on Saturday, March 24, when we will be hosting a 1920s-themed mystery dinner event. Doors will open for the evening at 6:00 p.m.; dinner will be served at 6:30 and entertainment starts at 7:00pm. Tickets cost $50 per person, and may be purchased at the Library.

Bookaholics Book Club – The February selection of the library’s book club is the classic short story collection A Good Man Is Hard To Find by Flannery O’Connor. The subjects of these darkly comic stories range from a young boy searching for salvation, to a family vacation gone wrong, to human greed and exploitation. Copies of the book are now available. The club will meet next on Thursday, February 15 at 6:30p.m. at the library. New members are always welcome.

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

Michigan celebrates 181st birthday at Michigan History Museum

On Saturday, January 27 the Michigan History Museum in Lansing celebrates 181 years of rich and diverse Michigan history at its annual Statehood Day celebration.

Like every good birthday party, the celebration includes music, games, cake and other fun. Special guests, staff and volunteers will pay tribute to the people who created our state, from first peoples and statesmen to eager citizens. The program runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free for the day.



Visitors will have an opportunity to observe and participate in historic craft and trade demonstrations including butter making.

Statehood Day commemorates the events of January 26, 1837, when, more than a year after Michigan adopted its first constitution and elected its first governor, President Andrew Jackson signed the bill making Michigan the nation’s 26th state. The delay was caused by a disagreement and subsequent “war” with Ohio over the port town Toledo. The resulting compromise gave Toledo to Ohio, and Michigan the western two-thirds of the Upper Peninsula. By the mid-19th century, the discovery of copper and iron in the Upper Peninsula more than made up for the loss of Toledo.

Learn more at www.michigan.gov/mhc.