Emergency Services Team performs ice rescue exercises

The Clinton County Emergency Services Team preformed their annual ice rescue re-certification exercise at beautiful Clinton Lakes County Park. They also practiced how to support county response partners when they have a long-term cold weather incident by providing shelter, light, and heat.

Redwings swimmers win meet

The Redwings swim team went to Holt for a dual meet recently and came away with a hard fought victory against a very good Holt team, winning 104-82. The team as a whole had a terrific meet, including Cayden Petrak posting a pool diving record of 321.65, the 500 freestyle saw St. Johns finish 1, 2 and 3, and Zeke Ely came through with a very strong finish to help win the 400 freestyle relay by 0.08 seconds.

A Look Back – United Way

by Barry Clark Bauer

Ink White looks on as Charles Huntington finishes posting on the United Way sign to indicate that they’ve reached 100% of their fund raising goal. This took place circa 1968, and the sign was out in front of the old Courthouse.

The United Way got in trouble years ago for their political stance on Gun Control. The issue was later resolved.

Letters – The lady on the phone

Brandon White says that’s Nancy Wells on the phone in this week’s, A Look Back.

The lady on the phone in Barry Bauer’s photo is Nancy Wells, wife of former Judge Richard Wells.

– Jan Bensinger

Maralyn’s Pet Corner – Benefits of Oats for Dogs and Cats

More formally known as Avena sativa, inexpensive and readily available oats have a long list of nutritional and health benefits. So, it’s not surprising that oats have quite a history of being used to promote the well-being of people and pets, whether taken internally or applied directly to the skin.

Nutritional Benefits of Oats for Pets

Simply put, oats are nutritious. Compared to other types of cereal grains, oats are relatively high in protein and fat. Protein quality is also high in oats, meaning that that it can be digested and used by the body and provides a good balance of amino acids. Oats also contain a lot of fiber, antioxidants, and vitamins and minerals (including vitamin E, B vitamins, zinc, iron, and selenium), all of which play an important role in maintaining or improving health.

Oats can be a good source of nutrition for pets who have a dietary sensitivity to gluten. Oats that have not been contaminated with grains like wheat, barley, or rye contain no gluten. Also, oats do not currently undergo any genetic engineering or modification.

Of course the nutritional value of oats needs to be judged in view of a pet’s overall dietary needs. For example, most cats do best when eating foods that are high in protein and low in carbohydrates. Even though oats do contain relatively large amounts of protein for a cereal grain, they are still high in carbohydrates and should therefore be limited to a small role in the feline diet. One way cats can safely enjoy oats is in the form of “cat grass.” Oats are easy to grow indoors. Simply stick some organic seeds in a pot or purchase a ready-made kit and add water and sunlight. Wait a few weeks until the stems are a couple of inches tall before you let your cat indulge in her natural instinct to nibble on grass.

Oat tea is another way to safely incorporate oats into your cat’s diet. To make oat tea, steep about one tablespoon of organic oats for 15 to 20 minutes in a cup of hot water. Mix a small amount of the tea into your cat’s canned food or apply enough to her kibble to thoroughly moisten it.

Due to their more omnivorous nature, dogs can thrive on a higher proportion of oats in their diets than do cats. Some commercially available dog foods are made with oats, or you can add a little cooked oatmeal to your dog’s current diet. If you are feeding a homemade diet, ask the veterinary nutritionist you are working with whether he or she can incorporate oats into one or more of your recipes. Alternatively, a tablespoonful of cooked oatmeal for every 10 to 20 pounds of your dog’s weight can be safely added to her diet in lieu of other treats. Talk to your veterinarian about the specifics of your pet’s nutritional needs.

Topical Benefits of Oats for Pets

Oats have been incorporated into many commercial products that protect the skin or help it heal. Most of these make use of colloidal oatmeal, which means the oats have been so finely ground that they remain evenly dispersed throughout the product. Research has shown that skin products containing colloidal oatmeal have anti-inflammatory, itch-relieving, and moisturizing properties. Options include:

Shampoos: Natural oatmeal shampoos are readily available and can be a good choice for bathing pets who have dry, itchy, or irritated skin.

Soak: For more anti-itch and anti-inflammatory actions, consider a soak. Commercial soaks are available or you can make your own. Put a handful of oatmeal in a nylon sock and attach the sock over the bathtub tap. Fill the tub to desired level with water filtered through the oats. Let the pet soak in the tub for 15 to 20 minutes (or for however long they will sit still). Rinse well and dry. Remember, pets prefer tepid water, and cannot tolerate really hot baths.

Dry “Shampoo”: Dry oat shampoos can help absorb oil from the coat and skin and relieve itchiness. Roast some oats until slightly browned. When they have cooled to room temperature, grind them up and work them into the pet’s hair so they come into contact with the skin. Let stand for about 15 to 30 minutes, then comb out. Try this on a small area first, as some hair coats don’t lend themselves well to this type of application.

Oat Poultice: For “hot spots” or other localized skin irritations, make a slurry of ground oats and water, wrap the slurry in cheese cloth or a tea bag (available from health food stores) or soak a clean washcloth in the mixture, and apply as a poultice directly to the affected area. Leave on for 15 minutes or so (or as long as the pet will tolerate it). Repeat several times a day.

Healing herbs such as calendula, chamomile, or lavender can be added to oat mixtures to further enhance healing. Talk to your veterinarian about what type of treatment might be best for your pet based on his or her particular diagnosis.

Oats in Alternative Medicine

Oats are considered a nervine, an herbal compound that acts as a general nerve tonic, calming the nerves when necessary, stimulating their activity when needed. Oats are used for treating a variety of nervous disorders. Herbalists and homeopathic practitioners will often prescribe oats to treat exhaustion, irritability, and anxiety, to name just a few of the more common conditions.

Oats may benefit many other body systems including the skin, digestive tract, spleen, reproductive tract, lungs, hormonal system, and urinary tract. Oats also contain the compound b-sitosterol, which appears to have anti-tumor effects based on recent research. Check with your holistic vet for proper uses and dosages.