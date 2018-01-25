Transitions

Obituaries

Dorothy J. Sousley

Dorothy J. Sousley died Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at the age of 88. She was born October 2, 1929 in St. Johns the daughter of L. Russell and Emily A. (Hoelzer) Steffens. Dorothy graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, Class of 1947. Dorothy was an active, lifelong member of First Congregational Church in St. Johns where she was a member of the church choir, was a member of the Doublets group at church and along with her husband was instrumental in starting the Stevens Ministry at the church.

On July 9, 1950 she married Howard Sousley and when he was drafted into the Army, Dorothy followed him to Fort Jackson, SC where she worked in the motor pool on the base. Upon returning to Michigan, she was the Conference Desk Manager at the Kellogg Center on the campus of Michigan State University while Howard was attending MSU and that is when she became an avid Spartan fan enjoying hockey, football and basketball. Dorothy was proud to be a stay at home mom taking care of her home and raising her family.

Surviving is her husband of 67 years, Howard; two children, Sandra (William) Buyak of Dimondale and Scott (Rhonda) Sousley of Rochester Hills; three grandchildren, Benjamin (Heather) Buyak, Bailey Buyak and Evan Howard Sousley; a great grandson, William Buyak and a sister-in-law, Susan Steffens of DeWitt. She was preceded in death by a brother, L. Richard Steffens.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, January 29, 2018 at First Congregational Church 100 Maple Street, St. Johns with Rev. Matthew Olson officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 2:00 to 5:00 PM Sunday at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Memorials may be made to First Congregational Church.

Gladys Elaine Boak

Gladys Elaine Boak, born January 19, 1930 in Township of Riley, Michigan, died December 8, 2017, in Tucson, AZ. She retired from TUSD Food Services. She was a member of Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, Ascension Lutheran Church, Tucson Elks and Moose Lodges, Eastern Star Masonic Lodge, Retreads of Arizona Motorcycle Club.

She is survived by sons Gale (Lore) Boak and Gary (Millie) Boak and son-in-law Robert Jackson, grandchildren Jodie (John) Cunningham, Jeffrey Boak, Joshua (Marissa) Boak, Jamie and Jaycie Boak, and great-grand daughter Layla and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, John and Bernice Hopp, grandson Robbie Jackson, husband Calvin Boak, daughter Gloria Jackson.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Amber Lights and Casa de la Luz Hospice for their dedicated care and services. A celebration of life was held at East Lawn Palms Mortuary, Saturday, January 20 at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a Go-Fund-Me account set up to help with Gladys’ granddaughter Jamie’s liver transplant expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/Gloria-Jamie

Mark Black

Mark Black, age 59 of Owosso passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at Memorial Healthcare with his family by his side. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 27 2018 at Nelson-House Funeral Homes-Owosso Chapel. Per Mark’s request, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Mark was born January 12, 1959 in St. Johns, the son of William Black and Arvilla Robinson (Black). When Mark was 6 yrs old his mother married Phillip Newton who raised Mark as his own. He had a love for being a biker, was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a fondness for Snowy days. Most of all Mark looked forward to time with his family, friends and especially loved his grandchildren. Mark was employed through the years at Becker, Lear Corp in Elsie and Demmer Corp in Lansing.

Mark is survived by his sisters and brothers; Lora (Bill) Polasky, Bill (Karen) Black, David (Marcia) Black and Bonny Flanner; Step children; Machael (Shannon) Laverty, Joshua, John and Alisha Laverty, Bobbie and Jolie Archer, Tayona Shannon and Christopher Hudson; Grandchildren James Taylor Black, Parker Mills, Alivia and Skylar Eastman; several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and son James Black. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.

Divorce decrees filed on January 8, 2018

Mayle-Baker, Grandville Keith and Grinnell, Rikel

Chaffee, Cynthia and Jeffrey

Braun, Christian Michael and Kelsey Lynn

Huff, Colleen Mary-Skippy and Timothy William

Bufford, Connie and Roger

Hayes, Abbey and Anthony

Lounds, Ashley and Brian

Williams, Kimberly and Mark

Bledden, Brooke Nichole and Lawrence Robert

Butler, Monica Lynn and Dean William