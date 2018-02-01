St. Johns Independent

The Crucible: Fresh from their victory at district competition, the SJHS Theatre Department is rehearsing for their dinner theater scheduled for Saturday night.
Latest News
Dinner Theater is February 3
SJHS Theatre takes first place in district festival
Student artists feature in MSUFCU exhibit
Self-publishing at the Briggs
City announces open gym nights
SJHS alum winning big in Iowa
More News
K of C to host blood drive – February 5
Dispose of unwanted medications February 10
Win an Oh Mi sneak preview
Register for Adult softball
St. Johns Big Boy Supporting Kids
Moolenaar announces February Office Hours
MMDHD calendar – February, 2018
Features
St. Johns Heritage Rediscovered
We Must Take Action
A Look Back – Annette White
Maralyn’s Pet Corner – Canine Influenza Vaccination: Does Your Dog Need It?
Remember When? – Dr. Luton’s office
Transitions
Obituaries – George E. Dush, Maxine L. Kushmaul, Richard Dean Wells
Marriage licenses filed the week of January 22, 2018
Divorce decrees filed January 22, 2018