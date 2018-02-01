Latest News

Dinner Theater is February 3

St Johns High School Competition Theatre is proud to present a 45 minute cutting of The Crucible.

Dinner is served from 5:30-6:30PM in the St Johns High School Cafeteria. The Menu includes Salad, Rolls, Turkey, Pork, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Vegetables, Dessert, Coffee, Water and Lemonade.

The show will be presented in the auditorium at 7:00 p.m.

SJHS Theatre takes first place in district festival

Saint Johns Competition Theatre competed at their district festival at Chesaning on Saturday, where their production of The Crucible took first place.

Excellence awards were earned for the following:

– Acting (for the role of Francis Nurse)- Lexi Hicks

– Acting (for the role of Mary Warren)- Emily Tahvonen

– Entire acting ensemble- Evan Kiel, Alyssa Elms, Charles St. George, Gracie Palmer, Emily Tahvonen, Aubrey North, Zack Shoup, Lauren Quaderer, Noah Conlin, Alex Cox, Ellie Garwood, Sylvia Fisher, Ella Heystek, Lexi Hicks, Kolton Caltrider, Jessica Weinberg

– Set Design- Dani Brewbaker, Emily Dvorak, MaryAnne Swanson

– Light Design- Bailey Phinney, Danny Swanson, Madison Weber, Matthew Zampaloni

– Program- Kara Warnke

Superior awards were earned for the following:

– Acting (for the role of Deputy Governor Danforth)- Gracie Palmer

– Acting (for the role of Reverend Hale)- Charles St. George

– Student Directors- Dani Brewbaker and Emily Clark

– Lobby Display- Dani Brewbaker, Gracie Gifford, Evan Kiel

Student artists feature in MSUFCU exhibit

St. Johns High School Art Students were featured artists in the MSUFCU Student Art Exhibit 2018. Artists included:

Kaylin Shaffer, Mariah Munro, Gracie Gifford, Madea McCluer, Kat Fike, Jarod Most, Matthew Grzywacz, and Noah Lockhart.

Art teachers, Mrs. Astle and Mrs. Heystek, inspired these fine artists.

Self-publishing at the Briggs

Bob Holzhei,a St. Johns resident, retired teacher and published author will be at the Briggs District Library Tuesday, February 6 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss his experiences with the self-publishing industry over the last 30 years.

Holzhei is the author of over 400 outdoor/travel stories published throughout the U.S., as well as two self-published books. During his presentation at the library, Holzhei will lay out the steps to self-publishing a work, and talk about the many changes the self-publishing industry has gone through. He will also briefly discuss his latest book, The Mountains Shall Depart.

No library card is needed to attend this free program, but advance registration is appreciated and is available by calling the library at 989-224-4702, or visiting its website, www.briggsdistrictlibrary.org.

City announces open gym volleyball

Join the City of St. Johns Recreation Department this winter by participating in the Open Gym volleyball for adults 18 and older. Open gym will be on Thursday nights from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Gateway Elementary Gymnasiums starting February 8, 2018.

The cost is $4.00 per person per night, or you can purchase an open gym card at the City Offices or on site for $20 and are good for 6 visits.

If you have any further questions you can contact the recreation department at (989)224-8944 ext. 228 or email bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us.

SJHS alum winning big in Iowa

Iowa State redshirt freshman Ian Parker showed great individual effort as he defeated two-time defending national champion, Dean Heil against Oklahoma State. The newly implemented 141-pounder knocked off No. 5 Heil by 3-1 decision.

The Saint Johns native earned an escape to begin the second period, which was answered by a Heil escape to begin the third. Parker scored a takedown with just over a minute to go in the third and rode the Cowboy out to seal the victory.

It was Parker’s second win of the weekend. He defeated Oklahoma’s Mike Longo on Friday night. After a scoreless first, Parker scored a takedown and an escape in the second and held a 3-0 advantage heading to the third. Longo reversed Parker to begin the third, but Parker got to his feet and held on to win the match, 4-2.