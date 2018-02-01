K of C to host blood drive – February 5

Knights of Columbus are hosting a blood drive on February 5th, 2018 from 11:45a.m. – 5:45 p.m..

The St. Johns K of C Columbian Hall is located at 1108 North US-27.

Dispose of unwanted medications February 10

Clinton County Department of Waste Management is sponsoring an unwanted/unused medication collection Saturday, February 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Community Center of the St Jude Catholic Parish at 801 N. Bridge Street in DeWitt. Be sure to black out personal information but leave the drug name visible.

Please do NOT bring needles, Epi pens, inhalers, aerosols or patches – These items can only be handled at the annual spring Clean Community Event on April 21st and the Free For Fall Event on September 15th.

More information can be found on the website https://www.clinton-county.org/314/Current-Events or by calling the office (989) 224-5186.

Special thanks to our local law enforcement and host site for helping with this collection. Additional drop off locations can be found at http://www.takebackmeds.org/drop-off-locations.

Win an Oh Mi sneak preview

Oh Mi Organics is giving away five Golden Tickets. Win a sneak preview tour of their new facility in the former Reminder building. The lucky winners and guest will each get to make and take home a dozen of gourmet chocolates too.

Tickets are issued 1 per every $20 spent in store. Stop by Oh Mi Organics downtown St. Johns for your chance to win. They are open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The promotion began on January 20 and ends on February 17.

Register for Adult softball

Slide into summer with the City of St. Johns Summer Adult Softball League. Registration packets for the 2018 City of St. Johns Men’s, Co-ed, and Church softball leagues are available and can be picked up between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the City Offices. Registration is now open through March 28, 2018 and requires a $250 team fee to hold your spot. This summer, the City of St. Johns Recreation Department will offer every team that participates in the league player fee discounts.

The season will begin the week of May 7, 2018 with men playing on Wednesday nights and Coed on Thursday nights. The Sunday night church league will begin June 3. Players can play in multiple leagues.

The St. Johns Summer Softball League was formed as an adult recreation league. No one under the age of 16 may be on the roster or participate in the adult softball league. A parent must sign the liability form for a minor under 18.

Registration packets for the 2018 City of St. Johns Adult Softball League are now available and can be picked up between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the City Offices or downloaded from our website: http://cityofstjohnsmi.com/Departments/Parks-Recreation. If you have any questions about this years Adult Softball League or any other recreation programs please call the Recreation Department at 224-8944 ext. 228 or e-mail bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us.

St. Johns Big Boy Supporting Kids

On Wednesday, March 28th St. Johns Big Boy will donate 15% of all sales from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. to The Voice for Clinton County’s Children.

This fun evening will kick-off The Voice for Clinton County’s Children’s 5th Annual Superhero 5K Run, Walk, or Fly! which will be on Saturday, April 28th.

Proceeds from both events support services provided to Clinton County’s abused and neglected children. More information is available at VoiceForClintonCountyChildren.org or by calling 989-640-5681. Don’t forget your Superhero cape!

Moolenaar announces February Office Hours

Congressman John Moolenaar announced office hours to be held by constituent relations representatives at locations throughout the Fourth District. The purpose of the office hours is to help residents in need of assistance with a federal agency, including the IRS and the VA.

Office hours have been held monthly and are held when Congressman Moolenaar is in Washington voting on legislation.

February 15

1:30-2:30 PM

Clinton County Courthouse, Garden Level Conference Room “A”, 100 East State Street, Saint Johns, MI 48879

MMDHD calendar – February, 2018

Family Planning Clinic Schedule

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department’s Family Planning Clinics provide confidential care to men and women in need of contraception and reproductive health services. Charges for services and supplies are based on income. The Family Planning Clinics are scheduled as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

February 6: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 13: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 20: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 27: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

****New Clinic in Shiawassee County***

February 8: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In the basement of the District Court Building

110 E Mack St

Corunna

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Hearing & Vision Screening Clinic

Vision screening is required for all children entering kindergarten. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department offers free vision testing, as well as hearing screening tests for all children ages 3 to 21. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 227-3125, Monday through Friday.

WIC Benefit Pick-Up Schedule

Pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to 5 years old may be eligible for free food through the WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department WIC Benefit Pick-up Clinics are scheduled as follows:

February 7

February 12: Mid-Michigan District Health Department, 1307 E. Townsend Road in St. Johns, from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 28: at Valley Farms Baptist Church, 1141 E State Rd, Lansing,

from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

“In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy, this institution is prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call (202) 720-5964 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.”

Immunization Clinic

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department Immunization Clinics are to be held as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

February 5: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 12: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 14: 8 a.m. to noon 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 15: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 26: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Immunizations will be available for adults and children eight weeks of age through adulthood, appointments are preferred. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.