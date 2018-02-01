Transitions

Obituaries

George E. Dush

George E. Dush age 84 of St. Johns, MI passed away Thursday, February 1, 2018 at University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI, on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 5, 2018 from 2-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI. A Vigil will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Monday.

George was born in Eureka, MI on February 13, 1933 the son of Clarence and Mary (Lancaster) Dush. On September 17, 1999, George married Betty J. Dush at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI. George served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from General Motors in 1992. He was a member of UAW #602 and the American Legion Post #153. George resided all of his life in the St. Johns area and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He started the Mint City Jamboree and ran it for nearly 20 years, raising over $140,000 for Clinton County Hospice.

George is survived by his wife Betty, 2 granddaughters: Elayna (Kevin) Bryant of Traverse City, MI; Erin Dush of TN; daughter-in-law Billie Dush of Sanford, MI; and many nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents, wife Hellen and son David.

Memorials may be made to Clinton County Hospice. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Maxine L. Kushmaul

Maxine L. Kushmaul died Monday, January 29, 2018 at the age of 91. She was born December 17, 1926 in Grass Lake, MI the daughter of Lawrence and Verda Lucille (McCurdy) DeVerna. On December 23, 1945 she married Robert E. Kushmaul and he preceded her in death in 1994. Maxine was an active member in several churches during her life. She was a member of Federated Church in Grass Lake and of First United Methodist Church in Chelsea.

Surviving is a son, William (Kathy) Kushmaul of St. Johns; four grandchildren, Roxanne (Dave) Kudwa, Nick (Jen) McCalla, Bob(Colleen)Kushmaul, Case (Amy) McCalla and eleven great grandchildren, Noah, Luke, Olivia, and Anaya Kudwa, Alyssa and Jacob McCalla, Connor and Tyson Kushmaul, and Emily, Megan, and Will McCalla. She was predeceased by her husband, two brothers, three sisters, a daughter, Grace McCalla, and a son Robert Jr. who was a 1969 casualty of the Vietnam War.

More recently, she was a member of First Congregational Church in St. Johns. For many years she worked alongside her husband as the office manager for Washtenaw Crop Service in Ann Arbor, MI. Maxine was a former member of the American Business Women’s Association. She actively supported her children in 4H, and in her retirement enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and later, spoiling her great-grandchildren. She was a volunteer for St. Johns Schools at Oakview South Elementary where she spent her time helping and playing with Kindergartners, who all called her GG. She was also a member of the Sparrow Clinton Hospital Auxiliary. Maxine enjoyed traveling, knitting, and working crossword puzzles.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Pastor Andy Croel officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, February 16, 2018 and from 10:00 AM until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 2111 University Park Dr., Suite 200 Okemos, MI 48864.

Richard Dean Wells

The Honorable Richard Dean Wells died surrounded by his loving family on January 28, 2018 at the age of 76.

Dick is survived by his wife Nancy; son Brandy and wife Susan of Ada, Michigan, daughter Mindi of Okemos, Michigan and son Corey and wife Jody of Howell, Michigan; and 7 beautiful grandchildren.

Dick was born on May 31, 1941 in Three Rivers, Michigan. He graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in Pre-Law in 1963. He married Nancy Kay Baker of Three Rivers on August 31, 1963 and then completed a Doctorate of Law from Wayne State University in 1966. He joined the Prosecuting Attorney’s office of Kent County in the same year. In 1968 the two moved to St Johns, Michigan where he began his private law practice. Over the next 25 years, they welcomed 3 beautiful children. In 1993 he was appointed to the Clinton County District Judge position by Governor John Engler, where he presided until his retirement in 2014.

Dick was a member of the State of Michigan Bar Association for 50 years. He held positions on the boards at the Rotary Club of St. Johns, Clinton Bank and Trust, Clinton Memorial Hospital, St. Johns Lutheran Church and The Clinton County Bar Association. He will forever be remembered for his generous spirit, his firm and unyielding sense of fairness, his high moral character and his utmost loyalty to family and friends. Dick, Rich, Papa, Dad, Friend – he will be forever in our hearts.

A funeral is scheduled for Friday, February 2nd at 11:00am at the Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns. Visitation hours will be Wednesday, January 31st from 4:00pm – 7:00pm and Thursday, February 1st from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dick’s life. Condolences and donations can be made to Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, or St. Luke’s Lutheran Church Haslet – http://knowingjesus.org/ or Rotary Club of St Johns – http://www.rotaryclubofsj.org/

