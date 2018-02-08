Latest News

Dribble for Kibble

by Maralyn Fink

Late Friday afternoon I headed to St. Johns High School for the Dribble for Kibble event put on by the St Johns Student Council during the basketball games. They have a fundraiser every year, and this was planned last fall.

This year the Capital Area Humane Society was chosen for the charity. A kick off week was held which included selling t shirts all week. They also did a competition during seminar all week for each class.

Gallon baggies were given, and whatever class raised the most money will receive doughnuts for the entire seminar class. At the present all monies had not been counted yet.

This also included a fantastic bake sale with lots of cookies. I couldn’t resist that!

Members of student council number around 25-30 students. Three major events are done by this group with Homecoming, fundraiser basketball and a spring blood drive, but they also do projects all year round. The Adviser of the group is Sheri Becker. President is Emily Tahvonen, V.P. is Aruna Jain and Secretary is Katie Ernst. Present from Capital Area Humane Society were Kayleigh and Emily with dogs Trigger and Piper.

This was a very nice event and worthy cause. Thanks, Student Council, for a job well done.

Getting ready for summer



Workers were busy putting a new roof on the former pool house at the City’s Spray Park

Halfmann releases another new book

Former resident Janet Kloeckner Halfmann’s new children’s book Midnight Teacher: Lilly Ann Granderson and Her Secret School has received the highest review from Kirkus Reviews—a KIRKUS STAR. The book also has garnered great reviews from Publisher’s Weekly, The School Library Journal and Booklist.

Midnight Teacher is the little-known true story of an enslaved woman who for many years ran a secret school in Mississippi in the mid 1800s. She conducted her school in a hidden cabin from midnight until two in the morning. Both she and her students risked being whipped since it was illegal to teach the enslaved to read and write.

Kirkus Reviews called the book “An excellent homage to an African-American woman who taught ahead of her time.”

The picture book, illustrated by London Ladd, will be released February 13 from Lee & Low Books. Halfmann has written more than forty books for children. She writes about nature, animals, and little-known people of achievement.

Halfmann’s signed books are available locally at Becker’s Furniture on Main Street in Fowler and the Clinton County Art Gallery in downtown St. Johns. Her new book will be available in these locations near the end of February. Her books also are available at online booksellers and can be ordered through local bookstores.

Halfmann grew up on a farm in the Fowler/St. Johns area and graduated from Michigan State University. She now lives in South Milwaukee, WI, with her husband Tom.

You can find out more about Midnight Teacher here: https://www.leeandlow.com/books/midnight-teacher. It will soon be available from Amazon.com.

Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day

Community Resource Volunteers will be taking girls in grades 5 through 8 to Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day at Michigan State University on February 24th, 2018. They will be leaving CRV’s Offices located at 304 Brush St, St. Johns, 48879 at 11:45 am sharp and returning to the office at 4:45 pm.

Attendees will get the opportunity to rotate through 5 different hands-on Engineering activities led by students, graduate students and faculty. The format will be like an Open House, and attendees get to pick what they want to see.

Please register by Monday, February 12th at crvonline.org. This event is limited to 15 girls. The price for this trip is $15.00 per student. Parents who volunteer to drive, or be a chaperone, will get their first child go for free and $5 off registration for each child. Families with two or more children attending get $5.00 off each registration.

Parents must pick up children at the CRV office unless we are notified beforehand. Parents will have to sign a permission form for their children to walk home or go with another parent.

Career EXPO Coming to Clinton County

The Clinton Career Network (CCN), in partnership with the Clinton County Economic Alliance, Clinton Task Force on Employment/CAMW! and a host of business and education representatives are presenting the Clinton County Career EXPO on February 27 and 28 at Eagle Eye Banquet Center in Bath Township. Half-day sessions will provide employers the opportunity to showcase careers in their industry along with the education and training required to be successful in the occupation. 8th grade students will attend on Tuesday and 10th and 11th graders on Wednesday. This event is an expansion of the highly successful Ag Expo8, an agriculture industry-specific career fair held in 2016 and 2017.

Industry and education exhibitors are separated into six pathways: Arts and Communication; Business, Management Marketing and Technology; Engineering, Manufacturing and Industrial Technology; Health Sciences; Human Services; and, Natural Resources and Agriscience. They are encouraged to create activities and exhibits to engage emerging workers with opportunities in their industry. The experiential events will illustrate the connection between student’s abilities and interests with the job prospects. In addition, instructors from CC RESA Career Connections are available to discuss the curriculum of their specific pathways which available to all 11th and 12th grade students.

“Over 37 million baby boomers are expected to retire in the next decade,” says Kelly Williams, CTE Projects Coordinator with Clinton County RESA, “with only 21 million entering the workforce to replace them. This employer outreach to over 1,800 students can help develop the pipeline of future employees for our Clinton County business community.”

If you or your company would like to participate, please contact Kelly Williams at Clinton County RESA as soon as possible as there are a limited amount of spaces available. Interested in directing attendees through the six pathways? Please contact Kelly and share your availability for at least one, two-hour shift.

Get your Tea tickets now

The St. Johns Dance Team’s Prince and Princess Tea Party will be held at St. Johns High School on Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4. Because the Saturday tea party tickets sold out so fast, they have added a show on Sunday at 1:00.

Tickets are $15 each. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. To get tickets, go to the following link:

http://SJHSdanceteamteaparty.ludus.com.

Hurry, they have already sold over 175 tickets to the Sunday show, but there are still about 200 left. Be sure to navigate to the right side of the screen to see all of the open tables.