It’s K of C Fish Fry time again

Clinton County Department of Waste Management is sponsoring an unwanted/unused medication collection Saturday, February 10th from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Community Center of the St Jude Catholic Parish at 801 N. Bridge Street in DeWitt. Be sure to black out personal information but leave the drug name visible! Please do NOT bring needles, Epi pens, inhalers, aerosols or patches – These items can only be handled at the annual spring Clean Community Event (April 21st) and the Free For Fall Event (September 15th).

More information can be found on our website https://www.clinton-county.org/314/Current-Events or by calling our office (989) 224-5186.

Special thanks to our local law enforcement and host site for helping with this collection!

Additional drop off locations can be found at http://www.takebackmeds.org/drop-off-locations

Win an Oh Mi sneak preview

Oh Mi Organics is giving away five Golden Tickets. Win a sneak preview tour of their new facility in the former Reminder building. The lucky winners and guest will each get to make and take home a dozen of our gourmet chocolates too.

Tickets are issued 1 per every $20 spent in store. Stop by Oh Mi Organics downtown St. Johns for your chance to win. They are open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The promotion began on January 20 and ends on February 17.

St. Johns Big Boy Supporting Kids

Wednesday, March 28th St. Johns Big Boy will donate 15% of all sales from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. to The Voice for Clinton County’s Children. This fun evening will kick-off The Voice for Clinton County’s Children’s 5th Annual Superhero 5K Run, Walk, or Fly! which will be on Saturday, April 28th. Proceeds from both events support services provided to Clinton County’s abused and neglected children. More information is available at VoiceForClintonCountyChildren.org or by calling 989-640-5681. Don’t forget your Superhero cape!

Local students earn distinction at Wichita State University

Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 2,900 students who were on the WSU dean’s honor roll for fall 2017.

To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Saint Johns, MI: David C Elzinga

HOUGHTON, Mich. (Feb. 7, 2018) – [name] of [hometown] was among the more than 360 graduates honored at Michigan Technological University’s midyear commencement held on the Houghton, Michigan campus on Dec. 16, 2017.

James Parm, a partner in Inc. CEO Project, was the commencement speaker. Parm has a long and distinguished carrer leading international companies, including Inmarsat Solutions, Stratos and Shell Offshore Services. He is a 1981 Michigan Tech grad.

DeWitt, MI

Brandon Hill, Bachelor of Science In Surveying Engineering, Dewitt High School, Christine Hill and Justin Hill

CRV collecting empty ink cartridges

Community Resource Volunteers, a nonprofit agency who works with youth to teenagers, will be collecting empty ink cartridges to help fund science and robotic programs.

Please drop them off at the following locations:

– St. Vicent DePaul, 1009 S Highway 27,

– Huntington Bank, 200 W. Higham,

– Clinton Transit 215 N. Scott Rd. and

– CRV, 304 Brush St.,

– MAHLE Engine Components, 916 W. State St., all in St. Johns.

– Motz Builders, 116 West Main St. in DeWitt.

For more information about our organization and events please go to www.crvonline.org or call CRV 517-672-4226. Thank you for your support.

Moolenaar Announces February Office Hours

Congressman John Moolenaar announced office hours to be held by constituent relations representatives at locations throughout the Fourth District. The purpose of the office hours is to help residents in need of assistance with a federal agency, including the IRS and the VA.

Office hours have been held monthly and are held when Congressman Moolenaar is in Washington voting on legislation.

February 15

1:30-2:30 PM

Clinton County Courthouse

Garden Level Conference Room “A”

100 East State Street

Saint Johns, MI 48879

Briggs District Library News

Seed Library- The seed library is back again for another year of garden planning. Are you starting to plan your garden for the summer and want to try something new? Our seed library gives patrons the opportunity to sample seeds for free. Patrons can check-out the seeds with their library card, plant the seeds at home, let them go to seed, and then return some of the next generation seeds for others to borrow the following year. Please visit the library for more information about seed varieties that we will be offered. We are also accepting donations of seeds that patrons have previously saved and would like to share with others in the community.

March is Reading Month – PETS! PETS! PETS! – We are offering four FREE programs for the month of March. Potter Park Zoo “Read with the Animals” is a family program, all age children must be accompanied by an adult. Zoo Staff will be bringing animals and sharing a “tale” to match the animal. This program is on Tuesday, March 6th, 6:30 – 7:30 pm. Next is “Cat vs. Dog” for ages 3 & 4 years old (independent listeners) on Tuesday, March 13th, 6:30-7:30pm. “What Pet Should I Get” is on Tuesday, March 20th, 6:30-7:30 pm and will be for 5 & 6 year olds. “Paw, Claws, Feathers & Fins” for ages 7 thru 9 is on Tuesday, March 27th, 6:30-7:30 pm. Related stories, music, craft & snacks will be provided for programs March 13th thru March 27th. Registration for all 4 programs is required and open at this time.

“Spring” into Toddler Storytime – Children ages 2-3 (with a participating adult) are invited to choose between Thursday mornings, 10:30-11 am or Thursday evenings, 6:30-7 pm, March 22nd thru April 26th. We will celebrate “spring” weather, animals, bugs, flowers and more with stories, music, movement, crafts and a game or two. Registration is required and opens Thursday, February 22nd.

Easter Egg Fun – Get your “bunny on” and register for this “hoppin” good program. We invite children ages 2- 5 (with an adult) to register for this “most eggcelent” program on Saturday, March 24th, 10:30-11:30. There will be “bunny tales”, a spring craft, a tasty snack and an Easter Egg Hunt in the library for children registered for the program. Registration is required and opens on Saturday, February 24th.

Mystery Dinner Library Event – The library is inviting the community to join us for a special evening of dinner, drinks, and entertainment on Saturday, March 24, when we will be hosting a 1920s-themed mystery dinner event! Doors will open for the evening at 6:00p.m, dinner will be served at 6:30 and entertainment starts at 7:00pm. Tickets cost $50 per person, and may be purchased at the Library.

Dog Scouts of America – Members from the local Dog Scouts of America chapter will be at the library to discuss how the group improves the lives of dogs and their owners through humane education, positive training, and community involvement. This interesting program will be held on Tuesday, February 20 at 6:30. No library card is needed to attend, but advance registration is appreciated.

Tales to Tails – 15 minute sessions for children ages 6-12 to practice reading aloud to Ruger, a certified therapy dog. Sessions occur on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 6:30-7:15. Registration is required and is currently open.

Lapsit Storytime – Babies Bounce into Books! – Join us for a “bouncing” fun time. This program is for children ages 12-24 months with a participating adult. Sessions include age appropriate stories, music, movement, finger-plays, simple signs and lots of fun. Choose between Friday mornings, 10:30-11am, February 16 to March 23 or Monday evenings, 6:30-7pm, February 19 to March 26. Registration is required.

Chapter Chatter – We Will “Move It, Move It” – (Ages 6-8, independent listeners) Staff will choose a simple chapter book and share a chapter or two each week. In addition to the story we will have so much fun with music and movement. We will start with stretching & warm-ups and “move” into Bali Yoga, Cardio Drumming, and Go Noodle then end with a few minutes of quiet meditation. So mark your calendars for Thursday evenings, 7-7:45pm, February 22 – March 15. Registration is required and is open now. You don’t want to miss this!

Bookaholics Book Club – There is still time to read the February selection of the library’s book club: the classic short story collection, A GOOD MAN IS HARD TO FIND by Flannery O’Connor. The subjects of these darkly comic stories range from a young boy searching for salvation, to a family vacation gone wrong, to human greed and exploitation. Copies of the book are now available. The club will meet next on Thursday, February 15 at 6:30p.m. at the library. New members are always welcome.

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

Moolenaar’s Office Accepting Internship Applications

Congressman John Moolenaar is currently accepting applications for congressional internships in his Washington, D.C. office for Summer 2018.

The internship program is open to college students and recent graduates who are interested in learning more about our country’s legislative process and the day-to-day operations of a congressional office. Intern responsibilities include conducting tours of the U.S. Capitol, researching federal legislation and assisting legislative staff. Interns will also have the opportunity to attend legislative briefings and congressional hearings on Capitol Hill. Applicants are asked to provide a cover letter, resume and any specific legislative issues or areas of interest. Applications should be submitted by the close of business on Friday, February 16.

College credits are available per school requirements.

For more information and to apply for a summer internship, visit https://moolenaar.house.gov/internships.

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.