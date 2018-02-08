Transitions

Obituaries

Robert Buehler

On February 1st, the world lost a great man. Robert (Bob) James Buehler, 77, of Minnetonka Minnesota died peacefully at Methodist Hospital surrounded by his wife and four daughters. Bob was a native of St. Johns, Michigan.

He created a large (and loud) family and taught us how to take care of each other, tease each other, and love each other unconditionally. He inspired us by his will to be with us as long as his body would allow.

Bob leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Shirley (Tait), four daughters, Sheri (Bill), Lori (Nate), Kristin (Mark) and Amanda (Dan), 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, his brother Paul Buehler (Joyce), a host of hunting buddies from deer camp, his loving dialysis care givers at home and away, his faithful golden retriever, Brandi, and many, many friends.

We will truly miss his enduring love, endless support, and sense of humor.

His memorial service will be held on February 24, 2018 at Messiah Church, 17805 County Road 6, Plymouth MN, at 12 noon. Family will meet and greet at the church at 11 am and a luncheon will follow the service.

A Manistee River (his happy place) celebration will be planned for this summer. Details to follow.

Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to Messiah Church or ICA Food Shelf, 12990 St. Davids Road, Minnetonka, MN 55305.

James T. Skriba

James T. Skriba, 82 of St. Johns passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 6, 2018. He was born on March 11, 1935 in Ashley, MI the son of Rudolph and Ruby (Morse) Skriba. Jim graduated from Ashley High School and served in the U.S. Army. On January 25, 1958 he married Virginia L. Harris in St. Johns and he worked at General Motors for 32 years in material handling and in the powerhouse from which he retired. Jim loved electronics, work, fixing things and his Sheltie dogs. He owned and operated Jim’s TV North of St. Johns for several years.

Survivors are his wife, Virginia, sons Kelly (Debra) Skriba of Okemos and Jeff (Shelly) Skriba of Caledonia, MI; grandchildren, Jessica, Joshua and Mitch and brother, William Skriba of Ashley. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mike Skriba and a sister, Janet Foote.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Thursday, February 8, 2018, 4-8 P.M. and from 10-11A.M. Friday. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday with Pastor Jeff Reser officiating. Burial will be at Eureka Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Ingham County Humane Society or American Diabetes Association.

Barry L. Knight

Dr. Barry L. Knight, 76, of Howell, MI and Ft. Myers FL, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2018. Barry was born in St. Johns, MI to William and Audra (Hettler) Knight. He was the oldest their four sons. He was a long time resident of Marquette, MI.

Barry is survived by his loving wife, Karen, formerly Pohl, who was his high-school sweetheart and soul mate. They were married on January 7, 1961 and recently celebrated their 57th anniversary. He is also survived by his daughter Susan (Jon) Maninga of Ypsilanti, MI, and his sons, Michael (Janet) Knight of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI and Eric (Pamela) Knight of Howell, MI; his granddaughters, Katelyn Maninga (fiancé, Nick Gregg), Amanda Maninga, Ella Knight and Maisie Knight; a special cousin-in-law, Judy (Fox) Leftwitch; his brothers, Nick (Cheryl Coleman) Knight and Scott (Cindy) Knight, and many loved nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, and in-laws, Herman J. and Genevieve Pohl.

Barry earned a B.A. in history and a teaching certificate at Michigan State University. Then he was granted a National Defense Fellowship in Humanities which enabled him to purse a Master’s degree followed by a Ph.D. in history also at MSU. After graduating, he began his life-long career in 1967 at Northern Michigan University, Marquette, MI. He enjoyed 37 years as a professor and also served many years as the head of the history and philosophy departments. He spent time researching at the State Department in Washington, D.C. and at Columbia University in New York. His work involved the U.S.-China relations of the 20th century. He was a member of St. Peter Cathedral, Marquette, MI and served as president of the parish council. He was a member of St. Patrick Church in Brighton at the time of his death. Barry enjoyed lifelong learning, reading, teaching, playing tennis and racquetball, walking the beach, puttering around the house and especially spending time with his family.

So loved by his family, students, colleagues, and friends, he will be dearly remembered and missed by all.

Celebration of life Mass will be held at St. Patrick Church, 711 Rickett Rd., Brighton, MI 48116, on Tuesday, February 20, 2018. Visitation will be held at the church, 10:00 am, and Mass will follow at 10:30 am. Funeral arrangements courtesy of Borek Jennings Funeral Home, 312 S. Michigan Ave., Howell, MI 48843. Donations are appreciated for The Barry and Karen Knight Scholarship/NMU Foundation, 1401 Presque Isle Ave., Marquette, MI 49855.

Donald C. Rice

Donald C. “Donnie” Rice age 80, of Maple Rapids, MI passed away Sunday, February 4, 2018 at Laurels of Carson City, Carson City, MI.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI on Friday, February 9, 2018 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Don was born in Lansing, MI on February 12, 1937, the son of Donald W. and Bernice (Hettler) Rice. He graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School, St. Johns, MI with the class of 1954. Don married Gladys M. Witgen on August 13, 1955 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI.

Don was raised on Valley Side Dairy Farms on DeWitt Rd. in St. Johns, a retail dairy that delivered milk to homes in the surrounding area. He spent 23 years in retail management and owned Montgomery Wards for 6 years. Don lived most of his life in Clinton County, but also spent 16 years in Gaylord and worked with his greatest passion as an electronic system analyst. In retirement he moved back to Clinton County where he always considered home. Don’s greatest love was his role as husband, father and grandfather. Don was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church St. Johns, MI.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gladys Rice of Maple Rapids, son Michael and Pam Rice of St. Johns, daughter Cheryl and Gary Onstad of Howell, 3 grandchildren: Kassi Rice, Eric Onstad and Chelsea Onstad; 2 brothers-in-law: Louis Powell and Robert Armbrustmacher, and sister-in-law Joan Epkey. Don was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Judith Rademacher Carter, in-laws: Marvin (Ruth) Witgen, Bernard (Agatha) Mankey, Claude (Evelyn) Wieber, Richard Schaefer, Vern Pung, and Louis Epkey; and two sisters-in-law: Marie Powell and Alma Armbrustmacher.

Memorials may be made to Capitol Area Humane Society and Sparrow Hospice. Online condolences can be sent to The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Johns, MI.

Linda Fay Snater

Linda Fay (Gilbert) Snater, 59, of St. Johns, passed away on Wednesday, January 31, 2018. Linda was born in Frankfort, Michigan on June 11, 1958 to Gerald (Jean) Gilbert and Nancy Morgret. Linda married Jeff Snater on January 13, 1979 and he survives her.

Linda also leaves behind her son Art and daughter Amber, and her fur babies (grand dogs), Tyke, Lee, and Molly Mae; parents, Gerald and Jean Gilbert and Nancy Morgret; siblings, Deb Loudenbeck (Ken Bradley), Donna (Jim) Beaudrie, Laurie (Mick) Becker, Glenn (Shannon) Gilbert; her mother-in-law, Julaine Snater; brothers and sisters-in-law, Julie (Kevin) Garvey, John (DeeDee) Snater, Janice (Bill) Wing, Jerry (Rose) Snater, Jody (Kendra) Snater. Linda loved her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and they adored their Aunt Linda. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Arthur Snater and niece, Krista Garvey.

Linda enjoyed having cocktails on their front porch with family and friends, gardening, canning, day trips to the casino, wine tasting, and spending time with her babies. Through the Gift of Life she was able to help cleft lip and burn patients and others in need of tissue.

The family will receive relatives and friends 5:00 to 7:00 PM Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Memorials may be made to Arthritis Foundation Michigan 888 W. Big Beaver Rd. Ste. 305 Troy, MI 48084 or Cleft Lip / Palate Clinic 1200 E. Michigan Ave. Ste. 460 PO Box 30480 Lansing, MI 48909.

Arlene L. Plowman

Arlene L. Plowman of St. Johns, MI who celebrated her 92nd birthday on January 31, 2018 passed away on February 2, 2018 at Hazel Findlay Country Manor. Arlene was born the daughter of John and Auerilia Baur Baumgartner in Bingham Twp., MI. She worked in retail sales for several years and on September 2, 1950 she married Glen Plowman in St. Johns, MI. She enjoyed knitting and quilting.

Surviving are her husband, Glen, daughter Gwen Plowman of St. Johns, son James (Deborah) Plowman of Ovid and daughter Linda Bryant of St. Johns; grandsons Eric (Mary) , Nick and Adam (Alissa) Plowman 2 great grandchildren, Molly and Abigail Plowman and sisters, Delores Johnson of Florida and Pat Marton of St. Johns. She was preceded in death by sisters, Helen, Shirley and Dorothy Berlin and brother Carl Baumgartner.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

George E. Dush

George E. Dush age 84 of St. Johns, MI passed away Thursday, February 1, 2018 at University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI, on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 5, 2018 from 2-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI. A Vigil will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Monday.

George was born in Eureka, MI on February 13, 1933 the son of Clarence and Mary (Lancaster) Dush. On September 17, 1999, George married Betty J. Dush at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI. George served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from General Motors in 1992. He was a member of UAW #602 and the American Legion Post #153. George resided all of his life in the St. Johns area and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He started the Mint City Jamboree and ran it for nearly 20 years; raising over $140,000 for Clinton County Hospice.

George is survived by his wife Betty, 2 granddaughters: Elayna (Kevin) Bryant of Traverse City, MI; Erin Dush of TN; daughter-in-law Billie Dush of Sanford, MI; and many nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents, wife Hellen and son David.

Memorials may be made to Clinton County Hospice. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Marriage licenses filed the week of January 29, 2018

Bradley David Atkinson, 42 of Lansing and Tara Fay Higgins, 31 of Webberville

Divorce decrees filed the week of January 16 and 29, 2018

Haskell, Christina M. and Thomas L. II

Mireles, Robin Renee and Emilio Jr.

Thelen, Jaime L. and Kenneth Lee