St. Johns Independent





Getting organized: Relay for Life held their first 2018 Team Captains’ meeting last Tuesday. Shown here are Nikki Myers, Selina Mills and Marlene Harris.

Relay for Life OrganizesBeaded jewelry classes at Clinton County Arts GalleryApplications open for summer high school exchange program in JapanBoard Elections for the Friends of the FMCIS TrailDucks Unlimited banquet coming up April 20Committee Volunteers Needed for St. Johns Mint FestivalHepatitis A cases confirmed in Clinton and Gratiot countiesIt’s K of C Fish Fry time againIntroduce a Girl to Engineering DaySenior Center seeks donationsMint Recipes NeededCRV collecting empty ink cartridgesBig snow and growing icicles – an albumA Look Back – Advanced Casting/Burton Mixer RetireeMaralyn’s Did You Know? – Smucker Withdraws Multiple Dog Food BrandsLetter – 2017 Clinton County Toys for Tots Campaign a great successMaralyn’s Pet Corner – Responsible Pet AdoptionObituaries – Betty J. Mankey, Richard Francis GorchMarriage licenses filed the week of February 5, 2018