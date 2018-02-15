Latest News

Relay for Life Organizes

Team captains met on Tuesday, February 13.

Their first event of the year involves hiding Love Rocks. Participants can take a Love Rock and hide it somewhere in the community, or give it to a loved one to hide.

On the back are instructions for those who find them to post a picture of the Love Rock to the Relay Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/sjrelay4life/ in honor or memory of someone who has been touched by cancer. Then re-hide the rock again.

This is a great way for us to honor our family and friends who have been touched by cancer. It is also a great way to get the word out about the 2018 Relay For Life of Clinton County MI. What a great way to share the love and bring smiles to faces in our community.

The 2018 Relay will be on May 18th and 19th from 2 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. For event details go to RelayForLife.org/ClintonCountyMI

Beaded jewelry classes at Clinton County Arts Gallery

Bead a bracelet that is easy to make and introduces you to two basic beading stitches. The beginner, as well as the advanced beader, will enjoy doing this piece. The Workshop will be taught at 215 N. Clinton Avenue in St. Johns on Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 9:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m. with a break for lunch.

The fee is $40 which includes hands-on and written instructions plus all needed supplies. Payment is due in advance. The minimum age is 14.

The class will be taught by Deborah Laverty who has been Beading for more than 20 years. Her techniques, including bead embroidery, weaving, macrame, and metal working. In addition to making jewelry, she teaches beading classes that focus on the many techniques and designs that beading offers. She is a member of the Great Lakes Beadworkers Guild and has exhibited at various art fairs and galleries throughout mid-Michigan.

To reserve a spot, contact the Gallery at (989) 224-2429.

Applications open for summer high school exchange program in Japan

Michigan high school students can experience two weeks of life and study through an exchange program coordinated by the Japan Center for Michigan Universities (JCMU). In the Michigan-Shiga High School Exchange Program, high school students from Michigan spend two weeks in Japan attending high school classes and participating in community cultural events with their student partner and host family. In exchange, the Michigan family hosts the partner Japanese exchange student and introduces them to high school student life in the U.S.

In the summer of 2018, 15 American students will travel to Japan and live with a host family. During the program, hosted in Shiga prefecture since 1990, students will also experience a bunkasai, a Japanese high school cultural festival where Japanese students organize activities like dances, games, sports, and music. In September, the Japanese student partners visit their American counterparts’ homes, attending high school and living with families in Michigan for two weeks.

The cultural experiences in this program are often life-changing for students. The immersive nature provides participants an enriching experience and exposure to Japanese culture which fosters competencies that are useful during the college application process and in future career paths. Several fundraising and scholarship opportunities are available to prospective students.

Students travel together with chaperones that help them during their time in Japan. No Japanese language skills are required. Students interested in this program can receive more information and download the application packet on the JCMU website, jcmu.isp.msu.edu. The application deadline for the program is March 9, 2018. For inquiries or more information, contact the JCMU office in East Lansing at 517-355-4654 or by email at hs@jcmu.org.

Board Elections for the Friends of the FMCIS Trail

The Friends of the Fred Meijer Clinton-Ionia-Shiawassee Trail will be holding elections at their annual membership meeting on Wednesday April 11, 2018 at the Clinton County Courthouse to fill vacancies for three directors, whose terms will expire in the Spring of 2018. Each of the vacancies is for three year term positions in Clinton, Ionia and Shiawassee counties.

Individuals interested in running for these positions must reside in one of these three counties and if elected, would represent their respective county at monthly meetings.

If you are interested in running for one of these positions, please e-mail us at cistrail@gmail.com no later than Friday, March 2, 2018. Please include background information on any past experience that would relate to trail board activities.

The Friends Group is a non-profit 501c3 organization whose mission is to promote the use and enjoyment of a safe, multi-use trail for non-motorized recreation along the Fred Meijer CIS Trail between Ionia and Owosso, Michigan.

Ducks Unlimited banquet coming up April 20

The Clinton County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will host it’s 37th Annual Spring Wetlands Conservation banquet on Friday April 20, 2018. The event will once again be held at Smith Hall on the 4-H Fairgrounds in St. Johns.

The mission of Ducks Unlimited is to preserve ecologically important wetlands, on both private and public lands across North America. The Clinton County Wetlands Conservation banquet is the way for our local community

to help this important conservation program.

Local DU chairman Chris Mikula extends an invitation to all conservation minded citizens to join him and his fellow committee volunteers for an evening of food and fun to help an important resource conservation program. The evening will include complimentary beverages, beer, wine, soda, coffee, hors d’oeuvres and a catered dinner. There will be door prizes, special raffles, a silent and live auction and raffle tables that will include limited edition art prints, wildlife sculptures, over 25 guns, including pistols, rifles and shotguns along with limited edition DU Commemorative guns, crafts, collectible items, decoy carvings and many other special DU and local craft items.

The local DU committee wants everyone to know that the Clinton County DU banquet is for the entire family. We encourage dads to bring their wives and youngsters. Ticket prices are the same as they have been for the past thirteen years. For tickets, banquet information, or if you want to volunteer to help on the local DU banquet planning committee, become a sponsor, or donate money or items, you can contact any of the following local DU committee members: Kurt Hufnagel at 989-224-2072, Chris Mikula at 989-640-7104, Hayden Arthur at 517-643-5018, Ben Roske at 989-600-4307, Craig Knight at 989-224-8687, or Dennis Koenigsknecht at 989-224-4120,

Local DU Chairman Chris Mikula notes that “Ecological data collected during the past 50 years clearly identifies wetlands as the most productive source of life on earth. No other resource, not even the tropical rain forests, provide as many benefits as do wetlands.” Join with your friends and neighbors on April 20th as we celebrate the many conservation achievements of Ducks Unlimited, and to also help them continue this great conservation program.

For additional information about the local Clinton County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, or about this year’s April 20th banquet, to become a sponsor, donate or to become a volunteer to “Help the Ducks” and join the committee, contact them at the numbers above, or check out the organizations Facebook page at: Clinton County Michigan Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, or check out the DU main website at; www.ducks.org/michigan

Committee Volunteers Needed for St. Johns Mint Festival

The 34th Annual St. Johns Mint Festival is scheduled for Friday, Aug 10 through Sunday, Aug 12.

A group of volunteers called the Steering Committee meets once a month for several months leading up to the festival to plan the activities and determine festival needs. Each event of the festival has a chair and co-chair in charge that works on that committee’s individual needs, get weekend volunteers for their area and more.

The Steering Committee has several openings and is looking for volunteers to become chairs or co-chairs of specific events including Environmental, Ice Cream, Parade and Parking/Shuttles. Each event is different in that some take a few hours a year, some take more, some need a couple volunteers for the festival weekend and some need several dozen.

If you would be interested in joining the Mint Festival Steering Committee and chairing or co-chairing a weekend event, or if you would first like more information about any of the open positions, please contact Brenda Terpening, Administrator of the Festival at 989-224-7248. You can also stop in the Chamber of Commerce office at 1013 S US 27 in St. Johns in the CC RESA Building across from McDonalds.