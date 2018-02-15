Hepatitis A cases confirmed in Clinton and Gratiot counties

Michigan is in the midst of a large hepatitis A outbreak. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department, which serves Clinton, Gratiot and Montcalm counties, is reporting three confirmed cases of hepatitis A in its district—two in Clinton County and one in Gratiot County.

Hepatitis A is a serious and highly contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. It is often transmitted through the consumption of food or water contaminated with infected feces or by oral contact with contaminated objects. This outbreak, however, is passing person-to-person through close contact, primarily through drug use, sexual activity and among household members.

Those most at-risk for getting hepatitis A include users of illicit drugs, men who have sex with men, those who are homeless or in transient living situations, those who have been recently incarcerated and those with chronic liver disease.

The disease spreads easily from person-to-person and can range from a mild illness, lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. Illness generally occurs two to six weeks after exposure to the hepatitis A virus. Symptoms of hepatitis A include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, fever, loss of appetite, fatigue, jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes), dark urine, pale stool and diarrhea. Not everyone with hepatitis A will have symptoms, but most do.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable illness, and while the vaccine is recommended as a part of the routine childhood vaccination schedule, most adults have not been vaccinated. That is why it’s so important for those at-risk of contracting the disease to get vaccinated right away.

In addition to getting vaccinated, people can help protect themselves by washing their hands with soap and warm water after using the bathroom or changing diapers and before eating and preparing food.

This outbreak has had a high hospitalization rate. According to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, of the 736 cases reported since August 2016, a total of 596 have been hospitalized. A total of 24 deaths have been reported.

People who believe they may have been exposed to hepatitis A or who have symptoms should contact their doctor immediately. Those who would like to be vaccinated should contact their doctor or the Mid-Michigan District Health Department at 989-224-2195 in Clinton County, 989-875-3681 in Gratiot County or 989-831-5237 in Montcalm County.

All local health departments involved in the outbreak are receiving financial assistance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to help combat the disease. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department will use the funds to conduct extra immunization clinics to try to reach those at high risk for the disease.

If your organization is interested in hosting a vaccination clinic, contact the health department at 989-227-3109. Please visit www.mi.gov/hepatitisAoutbreak for additional information. To see an up-to-date vaccination clinic schedule, visit Mid-Michigan District Health Department’s website at www.mmdhd.org.

It’s K of C Fish Fry time again

Beginning on Friday, February 16, the Knights of Columbus will be hosting their traditional Fish Fries at their hall located at 1108 N. US-27.

The menu will include Fried and Baked Fish, baked, augratin and steak fried potatoes, green beans, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, applesauce, rolls,dessert, water, coffee and punch.

Dinner will be served from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Adult tickets will cost $10, children under 12 $5. Early Bird discout $.50 4:00 – 4:30. Takeouts $10. Phone 989-224-1225.

Future dates: February 23; March 2, 9, 16, 23

Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day

Community Resource Volunteers will be taking girls in grades 5 through 8 to Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day at Michigan State University on February 24th, 2018. They will be leaving CRV’s Offices located at 304 Brush St, St. Johns, 48879 at 11:45 am sharp and returning to the office at 4:45 pm.

Attendees will get the opportunity to rotate through 5 different hands-on Engineering activities led by students, graduate students and faculty. The format will be like an Open House, and attendees get to pick what they want to see.

Please register by Monday, February 12th at crvonline.org. This event is limited to 15 girls. The price for this trip is $15.00 per student. Parents who volunteer to drive, or be a chaperone, will get their first child go for free and $5 off registration for each child. Families with two or more children attending get $5.00 off each registration.

Parents must pick up children at the CRV office unless we are notified beforehand. Parents will have to sign a permission form for their children to walk home or go with another parent.

Senior Center seeks donations

If you have some gently used puzzles or stuffed animals or Beanie Babies that are looking for a good home, consider donating them to the Clinton County Senior Center. There is always a puzzle going at the center and many are used as bingo prizes on Tuesdays and Fridays. They also use the stuffed animals for bingo prizes. Donations can be dropped off at the Senior Center at 201 E Walker Street in St. Johns, or you can give them a call and they can pick them up.

The center is also looking for pillow stuffing and quilt batting. Volunteers make pillows, quilts, pet blankets and other items that are then sold in the Senior Center gift shops. Money raised in the Gift Shops is used to provide services to the members at the Senior Center.

The Clinton County Senior Center is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Their telephone number is 989-224-4257.

Mint Recipes Needed

The St. Johns Mint Festival hopes to print a new Mint Cookbook in time for the 2018 festival. If you have a favorite recipe or two that you make with mint that you would like included, please send the information to the Chamber of Commerce at PO Box 61, St. Johns 48879. Or you can drop the recipe off at the Chamber at 1013 S US 27 in St. Johns in the CCRESA Building across from McDonalds.

Please make sure your recipe is legible and includes all ingredients and amounts and instructions for preparing and baking. Please also include what name you would like included on the recipe.

If you have any questions before you submit a recipe, please call Brenda at the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 989-224-7248

CRV collecting empty ink cartridges

Community Resource Volunteers, a nonprofit agency who works with youth to teenagers, will be collecting empty ink cartridges to help fund science and robotic programs.

Please drop them off at the following locations:

– St. Vicent DePaul, 1009 S Highway 27,

– Huntington Bank, 200 W. Higham,

– Clinton Transit 215 N. Scott Rd. and

– CRV, 304 Brush St.,

– MAHLE Engine Components, 916 W. State St., all in St. Johns.

– Motz Builders, 116 West Main St. in DeWitt.

For more information about our organization and events please go to www.crvonline.org or call CRV 517-672-4226. Thank you for your support.