Transitions

Obituaries

Betty J. Mankey

Our mother’s gentle warm embracing light will now shine down upon all she loves from heaven. Betty (Jorae) Mankey, 94, of St. Johns, MI died peacefully on February 12, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 18, 1923 in St. Johns the daughter of Ira and Agatha (Kesby) Jorae.

Betty was a 1941 graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School and a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. On January 15, 1946, she married Edward Mankey in St. Johns. She was employed by Clinton National Bank, managing career and family until she retired in 1986. Betty enjoyed baking and preparing meals for any gathering that brought her family together. For many years, Betty and Ed spent winters in Florida where they enjoyed time with many friends and family.

She is survived by her children, Janice and Sandra Mankey both of St. Johns, Carol and Thomas Kaminski of Kalkaska, Gary and June Mankey of Lansing; two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Ryan Feyer and Sarah and Jesse Sherman, and her preciously loved great-grandchildren, Andrew, Molly, and Kinsley. She is also survived by a brother, Bernard and Joan Jorae of St. Johns, sisters-in-law Lillian Jorae of St. Johns and Glenna Mankey of Conway, Arkansas and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward, brother, Roger Jorae, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ronald and Bernadine Henning, Bernard and Agatha Mankey, Elmer and Marcella Feldpausch, and Donald Mankey.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM Friday, February 16, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 109 Linden, St. Johns with Rev. Fr. Douglas Osborn as Celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Educational Trust Fund.

Richard Francis Gorch

Richard Francis “Rick” Gorch, age 70, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Saturday, February 10, 2018, at Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, MI.

A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI on Wednesday, February 14, 2018at 2:00 P.M., with Pastor Tyler Barlage officiating. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 12:00-2:00 P.M. prior to the service at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at Eureka Cemetery, Eureka, MI at a later date.

Richard was born in Manistee, MI on February 6, 1948 the son of Aloysius and Christine (Kadzban) Gorch. Rick married Carole Bowerman on April 26, 1969. Carole passed away on December 9, 2000. Rick resided most of his life in Manistee, where he was born and St. Johns.

Rick retired from General Motors as a Supervisor. He loved to ride his Harley Davidson Motorcyles and enjoyed snowmobiling. Rick also enjoyed boating and spending time at the cottage on Manistee Lake. He loved spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his son Brian Gorch of Highland Twp, MI; granddaughter Ellana Gorch of Grand Ledge, MI; sister Antoinette “Toni” Gorch of Brethren, MI; brother Joel Gorch of DeWitt, MI. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his son Paul Gorch on May 24, 2017, brother Patrick Gorch and sister Leanne Gorch.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The C-Diff Foundation www.cdifffoundation.org. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Marriage licenses filed the week of February 5, 2018

Christopher Wayne Hanson, 57 of Lansing and Kristine Terese Hanson, 51 of Lansing

Zachary Robert Jones, 24 of St. Johns and Justine Kaylee Norris, 20 of St. Johns

James Michael Evans, 68 of DeLand, Florida and Theone Rae Schmidtfranz, 62 of Haslett