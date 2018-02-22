St. Johns Independent





We Remember: Last week the St. Johns High School Dance Team wore orange ribbons for Jaime Guttenberg, a 14 year old victim of the Florida shooting who was a dancer. Dancers across the U.S. were wearing orange ribbons at performances and competitions in her honor.

