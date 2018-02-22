Latest News

Calling All Artists – Plein Air Event

The Clinton County Arts Council will be sponsoring a Plein Air Event on May 12, 2018. As you may know, this is the same day as the downtown district’s Spring Fling and the Eat Healthy/Eat Local Festival. There will be many artists stationed throughout the downtown area painting the festival, historical homes and businesses; capturing St. Johns and all its beauty.

Artists are cordially invited to participate and can obtain an Entry Form at the Art Gallery, 215 N Clinton Avenue. Registration is open to all artists, 17 years and older. Media choices include: oils, acrylics, watercolors, gouache, pastels, charcoal or pencil, and mixed media. This is a 2-dimensional art event.

Early Registration by April 6, 2018

_____ $25 – Clinton County Arts Council Member

_____ $30 – Non-Clinton County Arts Council Member

Registration deadline by April 20, 2018

_____ $30 – Clinton County Arts Council Member

_____ $35 – Non-Clinton County Arts Council Member

Artist reception will follow at the Clinton County Art Gallery from 2:00-4:00pm to display finished pieces with fellow artist and pianist, Richard Lahmann entertaining us.

The exhibition will be on view and available for sale through June 1st in the Clinton County Art Gallery.

Oh Mi Organics schedules Grand Opening

Oh Mi Organics invites you to join them for the Grand Opening of their new Chocolate Factory on March 24, 2018. The business will be located at 109 W. Higham St. in downtown St. Johns.

Come see the renovation of a 118 year old newspaper building turned into a gourmet chocolate factory with an observation window into the kitchen. There will be double the chocolates on display, a coffee bar, and a handmade paper bag floor featuring signatures and artwork from your friends, families, and community.

Free chocolate samples, prizes, and big fun are in store. In your wildest dreams you can not imagine the marvelous surprises that await you at Oh Mi Organics!

Museum wants your WW I photos

This year marks the centennial of the signing of the Armistice ending World War I. The Clinton County Historical Museum Paine-Gillam-Scott House, located just west of the courthouse, will feature an exhibit honoring Clinton County’s World War I veterans.

If you have a Clinton County ancestor who served in WW I you can help us honor his name by sharing with them photos, letters, documents or other artifacts relating to his service to our country. Museum staff can scan the item so you can keep the original, or they will gladly accept them as donations to the museum where they will be preserved for future generations, if that is your wish.

Contact the museum at 989-224-2894 and leave a message, or e-mail pgsmuseum@hotmail.com.

Kindergarten Registration 2018 – 2019

St. Johns Public Schools offers all day, everyday kindergarten. Children who will be 5 years old on or by September 1, 2018 are eligible to attend school in the fall. New this year will be a Young 5’s Program. Students turning 5 after September 2, 2018 up until December 1, 2018 will have an opportunity to attend this program this fall. For more information go to: Young 5 Kindergarten

This year they will be holding an open house style registration process at the Wilson Center in the gymnasium on March 14, 2018 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM. All kindergarten families are asked to attend. Principals and kindergarten teachers will be on hand to meet and greet the kindergarten families. Open houses within each building will be held before the first day of school.

For the 2018-2019 school year there will be kindergarten classrooms at Eureka (Pre K-5), Gateway (K-2), and Riley (K-5). Oakview will house our town preschool classrooms along with grades 3-5.

Now is the time to start gathering information to ensure you have all your documents. All immunizations Must be up to date before your child may enter kindergarten in the fall.

New Restaurant Delivery Service coming to St. Johns Friday

For years local food delivery has been extremely limited. Most people just think of pizza delivery when they don’t want to leave the house to pick up food. Now here come the Options.

Owner-operator Jon Hockman is introducing St. Johns Eats, the area’s premiere restaurant delivery service. Now you can go to one website, www.stjohnseats.com, and view local menus. Even better, now you can easily order delivery online from nearly every restaurant in the area. Delivery for most orders is only $3.99.

” Area selections include everything from fast food to bar food to home-style dinners. Never again will you have to settle,” says Hockman. “We’ll even deliver from multiple restaurants if your family is indecisive like mine.”

“We have an extra large delivery area of up to 10 miles from each restaurant, much further than traditional pizza delivery,” he adds.

According to Hockman, the new service uses state-of-the-art industry-leading technology to communicate with drivers and customers. Drivers are dispatched on deliveries via a smartphone app. They use insulated hotbags and coolers to keep orders fresh and GPS navigation to find addresses quickly and safely. Customers can even track their delivery progress right on their computer, tablet or phone after placing their order.

“We are currently looking for more driver-partners that live in the area,” Hockman says. “This is a perfect second job for people that are underemployed or anyone who could use extra money. Drivers choose their own shifts based on their availability.” Anyone interested should email their contact information to

jhockm01@aol.com.

Restaurant delivery has existed in larger cities for years. As of this Friday, you’ll be able to get that big city restaurant delivery service with hometown customer service.