Transitions

Obituaries

James R. Manzullo

James R. Manzullo, 62 of Pewamo, Michigan died at Laurels of Fulton on Tuesday, February 20, 2018. Jim was born on December 1, 1955 in Alma, Michigan the son of John and Lois (Schaede) Manzullo. He graduated from Alma High School and had attended Ferris State University. Jim worked for FedEx for several years, and after his retirement from that he purchased the Kramer’s Bar and Grill in Pewamo in 2011. Jim was married to Karla Aspgren on April 22, 1978 in Grand Rapids. He loved fishing, boating and being at the cabin at Canadian Lakes.

Survivors are his wife, Karla, his father, John Manzullo of St. Louis, MI, sons Brad (Lisa) Manzullo of Okemos, Kevin Manzullo of Florida and Jonathon (Sara) Manzullo of Georgia. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Capital Area Humane Society, 7095 W. Grand River Ave., Lansing, MI 48906. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns, MI

Judith A. Minner

Judith A. Minner, 79 of St. Johns, MI passed away on Monday, February 19, 2018 at Sparrow Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on January 23, 1939 in Detroit, MI the daughter of Joseph and Roberta (Zimmerman) Dunn. She attended Melba Cosmetology School and Lansing Community College from where she received her R.N. degree. She was married to Charles Minner who predeceased her.

Judy was worked as a cosmetologist for 10 years then as an RN for 50 years at Sparrow Clinton Hospital, was a member of Sparrow Clinton Hospital Auxiliary, Victims Support Team, Knights of Columbus Blood Drive Co-chair, was vice chairman and board member of Court Appointed Special Advocates and had been buyer and co-chair of Sparrow Clinton Gift Shop. She had also served as cashier, host and greeter at Wal-Mart for several years.

She is survived by her son, Donald Ells (Andrea), brother David (Mildred) Dunn and granddaughters, Deanna (Fred) Enos, Tanya and Victoia Ells, Great grandchildren, James II, Dylan, Alex, Sierra Wilson, Alexander Enos, Preston Reha, Daytona Enos. Great great grandchildren, Sopnia Jones, Adelina and Jaxton Wilson, Addison Enos and special friend Bonita Ells.

At Judy’s request cremation has taken place. Memorials may be directed to Capital Area Humane Society, 7095 W. Grand River Ave., Lansing, MI 48906 or St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. A Memorial Mass will be prayed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams as celebrant with a luncheon at the church following the Mass. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

Juanita M. Horman

Juanita M. Horman, 83 of rural DeWitt passed away at Gunnisonville Assisted Living Center on Saturday, February 17, 2018. She was born on August 8, 1934 in Lansing, MI the daughter of Bronson and Donna (Locke) Hoyt. She graduated from Grand Ledge High School and on January 10, 1954 she married Charles Horman at St. Peter Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on July 28, 2011. Juanita loved quilting, sewing, knitting, fishing, puzzles, her family and especially her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and the Ladies Aide Society. Juanita was a homemaker and a farmer’s wife.

Survivors are son, Bill (Cindy) Horman of St. Johns, daughters, Debbie (Steve) Pytlowanyj of St. Johns and Rita (Jim) Jenks of Clark Lake, MI; grandchildren, Krysta Pytlowanyj, Nathan (Heather) Pytlowanyj, Steve (Anne) Pytlowanyj,Taleitha Pytlowanyj, Jacob (Jamie), and Jennifer Horman, Stacey (Pete) Kurncz, Erica (Joel) Edwards, Kimberly Downey, Lindsay Mercer and Brooke (Jason) Dunigan; 15 great grandchildren; a brother, David (Caroline) Hoyt of GA and a sister, Marietta Pung of Lansing. She was preceded in death by a great grandchild, Peter Kurncz IV, parents, brother, Donald Hoyt and sister, Nora Edgar.

Funeral services will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 8990 Church Rd., St. Johns on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Quentin Nuttmann officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Memorials may be given to St. Peter Lutheran Church, or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Ronald Keith Barnhill

Ronald Keith Barnhill, age 71 of St. Johns, MI, passed away Monday, February 19, 2018 at his home.

A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes Elsie, MI on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 5:00 P.M., with Pastor Mike Geiger officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday prior to the service from 2:00-5:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Ronald was born in Alma, MI on February 14, 1947 the son of Warren and Roberta (Hoffer) Barnhill. He was a graduate of Elsie High School and resided most of his life in Elsie. Ron married Ruth on September 6, 2003 at their home in St. Johns.

Ron retired from General Motors in 2006 after 37 years. He loved 50’s and 60’s rock-n-roll music. Ron enjoyed collecting a variety of memorabilia, visiting flea markets and antique malls. His favorite TV show was American Pickers. Ron and Ruth enjoyed gardening, working in the yard and around the house together. His dogs, Memphis and Daisy Mae were very special to him.

He is survived by his wife Ruth Barnhill of St. Johns, MI; son Troy Barnhill of Bath, MI; son Todd Barnhill and husband Eric Soya of Grand Rapids, MI; daughter Tricia Barnhill of Bannister, MI; son Jim Snyder of Ithaca, MI; daughter Heather Snyder of Ithaca, MI; 8 grandchildren: Jasmine Barnhill, Dakota Barnhill, Gavin Barnhill, Allie Minarik, River Minarik, Alex Crawford, Myla Rae Snyder, and Ella Mae Snyder; sister Teresa and Randy Pelley of Omaha, NE; brother Duwayne and Pam Barnhill of Garnet, MI; brother Raymond and Bev Barnhill of Ionia, MI; mother-in-law Dorothy King of Stanton, MI; sister-in-law Jamie King of Gainesville, FL; sister-in-law Kathy King of Stanton, MI; brother-in-law Steve King of Fenwick, MI; and many nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law James King.

Memorials may be made to Sparrow Hospice or the American Cancer Society. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, MI.

Norman John Goerge

Norman John Goerge, age 93, of Fowler, MI, passed away Sunday, February 18, 2018 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI, on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 10:30 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI with a Rosary being prayed at 7:30 P.M.

Norman was born in St. Johns, MI on January 11, 1925, the son of Edward and Rose (Simon) Goerge. Norman attended Sage Country School and Most Holy Trinity Catholic School. Norman married Barbara Ogg on April 8, 1980. Besides working for different manufacturing companies, Norman retired as head of maintenance at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns. On Sunday mornings he loved visiting with his brother Alvin. He enjoyed traveling and wintering in Florida where he made many friends during his winter stays. His faith was a very important part of his life, and he was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. For many years Norman was an avid Tigers fan. He was a lifetime resident of Fowler.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Goerge of Fowler, MI; 5 daughters: Marlene Sawdy of Grand Ledge, MI; Diane and Mike Koenigsknecht of Fowler, MI; Nancy and Dan Stoltz of The Woodlands, TX; Sharon Bressette and Fred Bednarski of Austin, TX; Jane Goerge of Saline, MI; step daughter Debbie and Pat McKenna of Haslett, MI; step son Kevin Ogg of Wyoming, MI; step daughter Carol Ann Harger of Greenville, MI; 6 grandchildren: Jason and Kelsi Sawdy, Michelle Sawdy-Rittenberg, Dan and Jenna Sawdy, Ryan and Lisa Koenigsknecht, Derek and Tricia Koenigsknecht, and Garrett Bressette; 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Joyce Goerge of Fowler, MI and many step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Norman was preceded in death by his parents, brother Alvin Goerge, and grandson R. Justin Allemier.

Memorials may be made to Sparrow Hospice or Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.

Marilyn Hazel Gallagher

Marilyn Hazel (Winsor) Gallagher, age 83 of Perrinton, MI, passed away Sunday, February 18, 2018 at her home.

Funeral Services will be held at Maple Rapids Congregational Christian Church on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Jerry Kissling and Pastor David Winsor officiating. Burial will take place at Payne Cemetery, Fulton Township, MI. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, and will also be held on Thursday one hour prior to the service at the Church.

Marilyn was born in Chicago, IL on October 17, 1934 the daughter of Merrill F. and Hazel M. (Rehm) Irwin. She was a graduate of Fulton Middleton High School. Marilyn married Duane L. Winsor on June 26, 1954; Duane passed away on October 13, 1991. She then married Charles Gallagher on November 3, 1995.

Marilyn was a secretary at Fulton Schools for many years until her retirement. She loved to cross stitch, feed birds, knitting, gardening and harvesting what she grew. She was a member of Maple Rapids Congregational Christian Church. She resided most of her life in Gratiot County.

She is survived by 3 sons: Gerry and Shari Winsor of St. Johns, MI; Ron and Joyce Winsor of Chassell, MI; Brian and Jan Winsor of Perrinton, MI; daughter Deb and Matt Vusich of Perrinton, MI; 9 grandchildren: Jeremy and Jessi Winsor, David and Becky Winsor, Danielle and Matt Hutter, Autumn and Chris Lake, Erik Winsor, Chanda and Mike Shook, Casey and Maggie Williams, Hope Vusich, and John Vusich; 13 great-grandchildren; sister Carolyn and Glen Winsor of Perrinton, MI; and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and daughter Janice Arlene Winsor.

Memorials may be made to Maple Rapids Congregational Christian Church. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Richard Russell Andrews

Richard Russell “Dick” Andrews, age 78 of Maple Rapids, MI, passed away Saturday, February 17, 2018, at Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, Michigan.

A Memorial Service will be held at Maple Rapids United Methodist Church at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 with Rev. Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10-11 A.M. prior to the service at the church.

Richard was born in Perrinton, Michigan on May 26, 1939, the son of William Russell and Ruth Marie (Stone) Andrews. Dick married Nancy Rumsey on February 24, 1957 in Maple Rapids, MI. He resided most of his life in Maple Rapids.

Dick retired from General Motors in 1996. He enjoyed hunting, especially deer hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. Dick also enjoyed playing pool playing in many tournaments over the years. He also played cards and was an avid golfer. Anything that Dick decided to do he did wholeheartedly. He was a graduate of Fulton High School and played on the football team as a quarter back, #11. Later he was a golf coach at Fulton High School. Dick was a University of Michigan fan.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Andrews of Maple Rapids, MI; 5 sons Mark Andrews of Houston, TX; Marlin Andrews of Middleton, MI; Matthew Andrews of Muskegon, MI; Michael and Tiffanie Andrews of Perrinton, MI; Mitchell and Danell Andrews of Perrinton, MI; 9 grandchildren Heather and Jason Werlinger, Kodie and Betsy Hall, Eric and Jarrae Arrington, Thomas Arrington, Matthew Arrington, Austin and Brittany Pierce, Ashlee Andrews, Zachary Andrews and Sydney Andrews; 12 great-grandchildren; brother Robert and Paula Andrews of Florida; 2 sisters Sharon Havens of Lansing, MI; Janet Andrews of Lansing, MI. Dick was preceded in death by his father and mother Ruth Marie Ellis, step-mother Leora Andrews, daughter-in-law and wife of Marlin, Angela Andrews, also his sister Sandra Gimmedy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fulton Schools Sports Boosters or Maple Rapids Ball Boosters. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Camma Jill Harwood

Camma Jill Harwood died Thursday, February 15, 2018 at the age of 73. She was born April 2, 1944 in Grand Rapids, MI the daughter of the late Clayton G. and Kathryn L. (Jones) Harwood. Camma was raised in Ionia, MI and a graduate of Ionia High School, Class of 1962. She continued her education earning an Associate’s Degree in Child Development and spent her life caring for the elderly and children. Camma lived in the Flushing and Flint, MI area for several years and most recently moved to St. Johns. After retirement she participated in the foster grandparent program.

She is survived by her sisters, Kara (Johnny) Villarreal and Joy (David) Hood-Vredevoogd; nieces, Shawna Cantu and Angela (Jason) Lundstrom along with numerous cousins. The family wishes to thank Grace Haven Assisted Living staff and Care Team Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.

As per Camma’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Interment will take place later this spring at Saranac Cemetery. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.

Dallas Herbruck

At the age of 73, Dallas Herbruck went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. He graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in 1963.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Teresa Herbruck and daughters, Heather (David) Beach and Sara Herbruck, brothers, Douglas (Jackie) Herbruck and Darrell (Maureen) Herbruck as well as grandchildren, Mikaila and Joshua Beach. Also left to cherish his memory are nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and many, many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Loveoan Herbruck and brother, Daniel Herbruck.

The Memorial Service will be held February 24, 2018 at 2:00 PM at True North Community Church, 3200 Willow Street, Lansing, MI 48917 with Pastor Gary Schnepp officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Our family cannot express how grateful we are to McLaren Hospital, 2 SouthEast nurses and staff, as well as McLaren Hospice nurses, Gail and Rebecca for the care, compassion and kindness shown to Dallas during his illness.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Detroit Bulldog Rescue, P.O. Box 284, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080-0284.

Kenneth W. Washburn

Kenneth W. Washburn, 53, of Lansing, MI died on February 13, 2018. He was born on May 28, 1964 in Skandia, Marquette County, MI the son of William and Sandra (Searles) Washburn. Ken worked as a carpenter for various construction companies.

He is survived by his daughters, Melissa (Dave) Craven of Charlotte, Kristy (William) Dershem of St. Johns, Nikki (Raymond) Putman Jr. of Lansing and Brittney (Joshua) Hardman of Grand Ledge; sister Connie (Miguel) Martinez of Ovid and brothers Geoffrey (Laura) Washburn of CA and William Washburn Jr. of TX.; 11 grandchildren.

Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home. There will be no services.

