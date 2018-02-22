Mint Country Garden Club Meeting

The monthly meeting of Mint Country Garden Club will be held Thursday, March 1, at 7:15 pm.

Ed Carpenter will be giving a presentation on Peacock Road Family Farms.

Meetings are held at Clinton Commons Community Center, 1105 S. Scott Rd, St. Johns. Visitors are welcome to attend. For further information about this meeting or how to become a member, email mintcountrygardenclub@gmail.com or call 517-599-6307.

Free Poetry Workshops

Lansing Poet Laurete, Dennis Hinrichsen, is offering a free poetry workshop.

This is a two session workshop; each session is 2 hours long. This workshop will meet on Saturdays, March 10 and 24 from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. at Deb’s Sereni-TEA Lounge, 1045 S US 27.

The workshop is for beginning writers, high school age and above. They will go through the drafting, writing, revising, and presenting process.

Dennis Hinrichsen has written seven poetry books. He received his Masters of Fine Arts in Poetry from University of Iowa. He has also taught for 25 yrs at LCC. Please call 989/493-5824 to reserve your seat.

St. Johns Big Boy Supporting Kids

On Wednesday, March 28th St. Johns Big Boy will donate 15% of all sales from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. to The Voice for Clinton County’s Children. This fun evening will kick-off The Voice for Clinton County’s Children’s 5th Annual Superhero 5K Run, Walk, or Fly! which will be on Saturday, April 28th.



Katie Eccleton presented Kelly Schafer, Executive Director of Clinton County CASA, a check from the Exchange Club 707’s youth Services committee for $100 to help kick off the event.

Proceeds from these events support services provided to Clinton County’s abused and neglected children. More information is available at VoiceForClintonCountyChildren.org or by calling 989-640-5681. Don’t forget your Superhero cape!

Michigan Technological University Fall Dean’s List

Michigan Technological University, in Houghton, Michigan, has released the Dean’s List for the 2017 fall semester. More than 1,800 students were named to the Dean’s List this past fall. To be included, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Saint Johns, MI: Jacob Suidgeest*, Saint Johns High School, Computer Science, Lisa Suidgeest and Ted Suidgeest. [Asterisks indicate those earning straight-A averages of 4.0.]

DeWitt, MI: Jared Dietzel, Dewitt High School, Mechanical Engineering, Laurie Dietzel

Elsie, MI: Cameron Alvarez, Ashley High School, Software Engineering, John Alvarez

Westphalia, MI: Matthew Fox, Pewamo Westphalia High School, Civil Engineering, Dennis Fox

Derrick Smith, Pewamo Westphalia High School, Computer Science, Lori Smith and Brian Smith

Jared Smith*, Pewamo Westphalia High School, Computer Engineering, Lori Smith

Grand Valley State University Dean’s List

Grand Valley State University announces the names of students who were placed on the dean’s list for the Fall 2017 semester concluding in December. The list includes those students who have maintained a 3.5 grade point average and been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. The honor is noted on the students’ official records.

Saint Johns: Mary Ballor; Madison Berridge; Mary Dieterly; Makaila Fike; Michael Gudbrandson; Dylan Kernohan; Olivia Kosnik; Riley McCann; Rebecca Sabin; Matthew Soros; Megan Soros; Lauren Suidgeest; Stephanie Whitford; Abigail Williams

Bath: Samantha Behl; Gabrielle Labioda; Shannon Wendling

DeWitt: Mallory Armbrustmacher; Avery Armstrong; Matthew Boynton; Lear Brougher; Jonathon Butler; Julia Carlson; Megan Chant; Hailey Ciesluk; Madison Cook; Meghan Cook; Mason Cordes; Joshua Getter; Hailey Grim; Dayton Hammon; Dawson Heath; Brendan Kahl; Audra Kimble; Brooke Kramer; Ryan Madar; Kaleigh McCrackin; Nicholas Neros; Marisa Pratt; Megan Scott; Kristen Strojny; Michael Szeman; Madison Tiemann

Elsie: Brandon Meisel

Fowler: Katherine Cole; Olivia Groves; Claire Schafer

Ovid: Gabrielle Dorn

Pewamo: Cassandra Esch; Evan Fedewa; Savannah Klein; Tiffany Martin

Westphalia: Hannah Bengel; Olivia Nurenberg; Alyssa Platte; Chase Platte; Kayla Spitzley; Lauren Spitzley

Briggs District Library News

March is Reading Month – Pets!Pets! Pets!– We are offering four Free programs for the month of March. Potter Park Zoo “Read with the Animals” is a family program, all age children must be accompanied by an adult. Zoo Staff will be bringing animals and sharing a “tale” to match the animal. This program is on Tuesday, March 6, 6:30 – 7:30 pm. Next is “Cat vs. Dog” for ages 3 and 4 years old (independent listeners) on Tuesday, March 13, 6:30-7:30pm. “What Pet Should I Get” is on Tuesday, March 20, 6:30-7:30 pm and will be for 5 and 6 year olds. “Paw, Claws, Feathers & Fins” for ages 7 thru 9 is on Tuesday, March 27, 6:30-7:30 pm. Related stories, music, craft and snacks will be provided for programs March 13 thru March 27. Registration for all 4 programs is required and open at this time.

“Spring” into Toddler Storytime – Children ages 2-3 (with a participating adult) are invited to choose between Thursday mornings, 10:30-11 am or Thursday evenings, 6:30-7 pm, March 22 thru April 26. We will celebrate “spring” weather, animals, bugs, flowers and more with stories, music, movement, crafts and a game or two. Registration is required.

Easter Egg Fun – Get your “bunny on” and register for this “hoppin” good program. We invite children ages 2- 5 (with an adult) to register for this “most egg-celent” program on Saturday, March 24, 10:30-11:30. There will be “bunny tales”, a spring craft, a tasty snack and an Easter Egg Hunt in the library for children registered for the program. Registration is required and opens on Saturday, February 24.

Mystery Dinner Library Event – The library is inviting the community to join us for a special evening of dinner, drinks, and entertainment on Saturday, March 24, when we will be hosting a 1920s-themed mystery dinner event! Doors will open for the evening at 6:00p.m, dinner will be served at 6:30 and entertainment starts at 7:00pm. Tickets cost $50 per person, and may be purchased at the Library.

Chef’s Surprise – During this session of chef’s surprise, children ages 7-10 will have the opportunity to learn how to use a blender and prepare pie crust while making fruit smoothies and homemade hand pies. We are inviting children to our spring break fruity fun on Wednesday, April 4 from 10:30- 12:30. Registration is required and will begin on Wednesday, March 7.

Spring Program – “Egg-stra, Egg-stra read all about it” Ages 4-6 (independent listeners) are invited to join us on Monday, April 9 from 6:30-7:30 for a night of “egg-citing” stories, “egg-tastic” games/music/movement, and an “egg-cellent” snack. Registration is required and will begin on Monday, March 12.

LEGO Block Party – There will be plenty of LEGO building fun and games on Monday, April 16 from 6:30-7:30 at this family friendly event. This program is open to all whom wish to attend and it will be held at Lowe United Methodist Church, 5484 W Lowe Rd, St. Johns. Registration for this event is appreciated and will begin on Monday, March 19.



Spring Break Activities – Make It & Take It Crafts / LEGO TIME – The Library is offering a Make-It & Take-It Crafts time on Tuesday, April 3. Craft materials will be on tables in the youth area for all to create their own masterpieces. LEGO Block building is offered on Wednesday, April 4. LEGO blocks will be put out in the youth area and meeting room for all to enjoy. Both passive programs will be available from 10:00 – 11:30am & 2:30 – 4:00pm. Registration is not required. Young children must be accompanied by an adult.

Tales to Tails – 15 minute sessions for children ages 6-12 to practice reading aloud to Ruger, a certified therapy dog. Sessions occur on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 6:30-7:15. Registration is required and is currently open.

Seed Library – The seed library is back again for another year of garden planning. Are you starting to plan your garden for the summer and want to try something new? Our seed library gives patrons the opportunity to sample seeds for free. Patrons can check-out the seeds with their library card, plant the seeds at home, let them go to seed, and then return some of the next generation seeds for others to borrow the following year. Please visit the library for more information about seed varieties that we will be offered. We are also accepting donations of seeds that patrons have previously saved and would like to share with others in the community.

Library Services Survey – The library is seeking community input regarding the services we currently offer, and any new or additional services that could be offered in the future. Please take a few moments to complete this survey. Print copies are available at the Library desk or complete the survey online at www.briggsdistrictlibrary.org . Whether you currently use the library or not, we welcome your thoughts and opinions.

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

Leonard schedules office hours

Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, will host office hours to meet with local residents and discuss their concerns about state government. Speaker Leonard represents Michigan’s 93rd District.

A coffee hour will take place on Friday, March 9, 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at Big Boy, 1408 Old U.S. 27, St. Johns, MI 48879.

Local residents are encouraged to bring comments, questions and concerns about local government and anything else happening in the local community. Residents with questions about the coffee hours, or those who cannot make it, can contact Speaker Leonard’s office at 517-373-1778 or by emailing TomLeonard@house.mi.gov.